Ja'Vaughn Moore broke a school record in the 60-meter dash Saturday as Indiana State had 15 top-five finishes at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational track and field meet at Louisville.
Moore and Shomari Rogers-Walton, who took long jump, were the Sycamores' only individual winners and both set facility records. Moore's time of 6.68 seconds broke a schol record that had stood for nearly 50 years and Rogers-Walton jumped 24 feet, 9 1/4 inches.
Moore also was third in the 200 and Rogers-Walton third in triple jump.
Ryann Porter was second in triple jump for ISU's best women's performance.
The Sycamores continue their indoor season at the Meyo Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Notre Dame.
Softball
• Sycamore picked fifth — Indiana State was picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference softball standings this spring in the coaches poll announced Friday.
ISU also has three players on the preseason all-conference team: Bella Peterson, Lexi Siwek and Isabella Henning.
Peterson is already a two-time first-team all-MVC pick and hit .356 last season with 19 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 39 RBI. The doubles total was first in the MVC, the RBI total third-best.
Siwek batted .397 with 50 hits, seventh in the conference, last spring. Henning was MVC Freshman of the Year last season when she batted .324 with eight homers and 13 doubles, second only to Peterson in the latter statistic.
Northern Iowa is the preseason favorite, finishing with 93 points in the poll to Southern Illinois' 92. Missouri State (77), Drake (66) and ISU (53) rounded out the top five.
ISU opens its season Feb. 11 at the Stetson Leadoff Classic.
Swimming
• Split for Engineers — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman finished its regular season by beating host Transylvania 180-110 in the men's meet Saturday but losing to the Pioneers 190-87 in women's competition.
John Dinkel won both diving events for the men, with Vineet Ranade (100 and 200 butterfly) and Evan Sellers (500 and 1,000 freestyle) also getting two wins each.
Other individual winners were Nick Edwards (200 individual medley), Derick Miller (200 breaststroke), Caleb Munger (200 freestyle) and Ryan Nikolic (100 backstroke). The 200 medley relay team of Alex Ketcham, Ranade, Sam West and Nikolic also came out on top.
Winners for the Rose-Hulman women were Natalija Pumpurs in 200 backstroke and Cate Stauffer in 1,000 freestyle.
The Engineers host the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships Feb. 10-12 in the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Boys basketball
• Crawfordsville 63, Northview 52, OT — At Crawfordsville, the visiting Knights didn't score until the final seconds of the overtime.
Landon Carr had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights, now 10-7. Northview is at Terre Haute South on Thursday, the same night the 11-4 Athenians host Western Boone.
• North Putnam 67, South Vermillion 51 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats couldn't overcome a 30-18 halftime deficit despite 18 points each by Lucas Uselman and Anthony Garzolini.
Now 8-10, South Vermillion hosts North Vermillion on Thursday. North Putnam, 12-2 with a 10-game winning streak, hosts West Vigo on Wednesday.
• Shakamak 62, North Central 47 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers got double-doubles from J.T. May (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Coy Gilbert (10 points, 11 rebounds) in winning an emotional SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Carson Jernigan and Oscar Pegg added 12 points each for Shakamak, now 7-9 overall and 2-3 in the SWIAC. North Central is 10-6 and 2-3.
Both teams play on Thursday, the Thunderbirds at home against Washington Catholic and the Lakers at Clay City.
• Clay City 52, Dugger Union 32 — At Clay City, the host Eels picked up a nonconference win.
Now 6-10, Clay City hosts Shakamak on Thursday. Dugger, 13-5, plays next Saturday in the Little Okaw Valley Conference Tournament.
Girls basketball
• Marshall 57, Arcola 38 — At Marshall, Ill., Kai Engledow had 21 points, Nolee Sollars 13 and Maya Osborn 12 plus six assists and five steals for the Lions.
Marshall, 18-6, hosts Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond for Senior Night on Tuesday.
• North Newton 51, North Vermillion 31 — At Kentland, the visiting Falcons had their nine-game winning streak snapped in the regular-season finales for both teams.
Cami Pearman led North Vermillion with seven points; the 16-8 Falcons play Covington at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Class A Attica Sectional.
Sophia Hollopeter had 15 points for the 9-9 Spartans, who play Westville on Wednesday at the Class 2A Rensselaer Sectional.
Wrestling
• Wildcats advance five, Falcons four — At Crawfordsville, South Vermillion got five wrestlers to regional competition and North Vermillion had four competitors advance.
Moving on for the Wildcats are Josiah McBride, third at 106; Haydon Kindred, third at 113; Wyatt English, ssecond at 120; Gus Shryock, fourth at 220; and Matt Goeppner, fourth at 285.
For North Vermillion, Wyatt Walters (113), Landen Baker (160), Tony Tucker (170) and Aidan Hinchee (220) are regional qualifiers.
Football
• Eslinger picked — Linton linebacker Gabe Eslinger has been chosen for the Region 6 all-star roster by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
