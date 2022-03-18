Indiana State's Angie Martin has been named Great Lakes Region Women's lndoor Track and Field Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
In her sixth season leading both the men’s and women’s teams, Martin snapped a seven-year Sycamore championship drought with ISU's first Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships since 2015.
The ISU women upended four-time defending champion Illinois State after being picked third in the pre-meet poll, and the Sycamore men were picked second but scored 171 points, the most in program history, to give Martin and the Sycamores two victories.
The USTFCCCA honor is Martin’s first career Coach of the Year award from the association, and her third Coach of the Year award this season. She also earned both the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year awards in February.
Schedule changes
• ISU baseball, softball – Inclement weather in the Terre Haute area forced Indiana State to readjust its baseball and softball schedules for the weekend.
After changing the starting time twice, the baseball team finally postponed Friday night's series opener against Kansas to Saturday, when a 2 p.m. single game will be played. The three-game nonconference series is scheduled to finish Sunday with an 11 a.m. doubleheader.
Sycamore softball will open its Missouri Valley season with a three-game series against Valparaiso with a 3 p.m. single game on Saturday and a noon doubleheader on Sunday.
• Engineers add game – Rose-Hulman's baseball home opener will come sooner than expected as the Engineers have added a 6:30 p.m. game Monday against DePauw.
Prep softball
Thursday
• Casey 4, ALAH 0 – At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors improved to 3-0 for the season by beating Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
The Warriors host their own tournament on Saturday.
Prep girls basketball
• Junior All-Stars chosen – Eighteen players have been selected for the 2022 Junior All-Stars in girls high school basketball.
The team will play the Kentucky juniors on June 5 and the senior Indiana All-Star team on June 8, both girl-boy doubleheaders.
Selected for the Core Group, which will compete in both games, are Laila Hull of Zionsville, McKenna Layden of Northwestern, Karsyn Norman of Bedford North Lawrence, Ashlynn Shade of Noblesville and RaShunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds, both of South Bend Washington. Noblesville and South Bend Washington both won state championships last month.
On the Red Group, which will play June 5, are Asiah Baxter of Warren Central, Riley Makalusky of Hamilton Southeastern, Hailey Smith of Fishers, Saige Stahl of Columbus East, Josie Trabel of East Central and Amber Tretter of state champion Forest Park.
Chosen for the Blue Group, which will play in the June 8 game, are Ashlynn Brooke of Pioneer, Cristen Carter of Ben Davis, Asia Donald of Hobart, Bailey Kelham of Garrett, MaKaya Porter of Mishawaka Marian and Renne Schwieterman of Jay County.
Volleyball
• Chrisman star signs – Vincennes University has announced the signing of Chrisman middle blocker Maecy Johnson to its recruiting class.
The 6-foot senior, who also plays for COA, led the Cardinals in digs (for the second time), kills (third time), blocks (fourth time) and aces (third time).
