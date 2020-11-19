Indiana State women’s basketball coach Vicki Hall has announced the signings of three nationally recognized athletes for the 2021-22 season.
All three signees, who hail from Canada, Georgia and Ohio, will enter that season as freshmen.
“I feel all three of these young women will bring in skills and abilities that will help push our program forward,” Hall said. “We are very excited about the future.”
One of them is 6-foot forward Jenny Alexis from Montreal. She’s competed for Nomades de Montmorency in Canada.
During her time at Collège Montmorency, Alexis garnered several honors, including being named a First Team All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Canadian Player of the Week. She’s also the 27th-ranked prospect in Canada for 2021. Alexis averaged 11.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 32.9 percent from behind the 3-point line.
“Jenny is a long, lanky forward that loves to rebound and hit 3s,” Hall said. “She can affect the game on the defensive end with her length and shot-blocking ability.”
Another ISU recruit is 5-5 guard Denim DeShields of Brookhaven, Ga. She’s competed at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga
In 2020, she was named AJC First Team 7A All-State, GACA 7A South All-State and was AJC Honorable Mention 7A All-State during the 2019 season. Nationally, she is the 20th-ranked point guard in the ESPN 2021 rankings, 23rd-ranked point guard in the nation, according to College Girls Basketball Report, and the second-ranked combo guard and 13th-ranked overall player in Georgia, according to Prep Girls Hoops.
DeShields also is the younger sister of WNBA star Diamond DeShields.
“Denim is a crafty point and combo guard who can score,” Hall noted. “She is quick and fast and has the ability to affect the game on both sides of the ball. She also comes from an incredible family pedigree.”
The other signee is 6-1 forward Arianna Smith from Columbus, Ohio. She’s competed at Africentric High School in Columbus.
During her high school tenure, she was named to the 2020 Ohio Division III Honorable Mention All-State team, 2020 Division III Second Team All-Central District team, 2020 First Team All-City, 2019 Division III Honorable All-Central District team and Second Team All-City. In addition to her accolades, Smith is the third-ranked power forward for the class of 2021 in the state of Ohio and sixth-ranked player overall. Smith was a member of back-to-back state championship teams in 2018 and 2019. During the 2018-19 campaign, Africentric finished 27-0.
“Arianna, or ‘Nany,’ is an incredible athlete that started off as a guard and has grown into a dynamic power forward,” Hall pointed out. “She has a knack to score from many areas on the floor and is a great rebounder.”
Girls basketball
• Avon 57, Terre Haute North 50 — At Avon, Zoe Stewart pumped in 24 points for the visiting Patriots, who lost for the first time this season Wednesday night.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (50) — Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Campbell 2 2-2 6, A.Michael 1 4-4 7, P.Michael 1 0-0 2, Stewart 9 3-6 24, Shepard 1 0-0 2, Millington 2 3-5 7. Totals 17 FG, 12-17 FT, 50 TP.
AVON (57) — Kendrick 7 3-4 19, Cardwell 2 1-3 6, Richard 7 4-5 18, Micov 0 2-4 2, Martindale 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 0-0 0, Castro 0 0-0 0, Mirise 2 0-0 6, Adagbada 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 2, Mimms 1 0-0 2, Richmond 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 FG, 10-16 FT, 57 TP.
TH North 12 9 9 20 — 50
Avon 19 6 18 14 — 57
3-point goals — Stewart 3, A.Michael, Mirise 2, Kendrick 2, Cardwell. Total fouls — THN 14, A 16. Fouled out — none.
Next — TH North (1-1) will be at home Tuesday to take on Riverton Parke. Avon (1-2) will play host to Zionsville on Friday.
Middle school
• Basketball results — Here is the only score reported to the Tribune-Star on Thursday:
Sixth-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 59 (Blake Hammond 28, Maddox Woodock 15), Honey Creek 19 (Reedy 8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.