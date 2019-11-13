The Indiana State women’s cross country squad will make the trip north to Madison, Wis., on Friday to compete against some of the best teams in the nation in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional meet.
Action will get started at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course at 12:30 p.m. EST with the women’s 6K race, while the men’s race will follow at approximately 1:30. ET. Both races will be streamed live on FloTrack.
Men’s soccer
• Engineers honored — Rose-Hulman won two major honors, five players were named first-team all-league and two more players earned second-team all-conference honors in the all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference awards announcement Wednesday.
Ryan Tarr was named HCAC Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Engineers lead all of NCAA Division III with 12 shutouts during the regular season. Sean Helliwell was named HCAC Men’s Coach of the Year for the eighth time in his 12 seasons at Rose after helping the team earn a share of the regular-season league title.
First-team all-HCAC honorees also included midfielder Takezo Kelly and Brevin Lacy; defenders Eric Kirby and Tarr; and goalkeeper Pascal Schlee.
Rose-Hulman second-team all-conference award winners included defender Wyatt McKibbon and foward AJ Yilmaz. Sam Alvares captured honorable mention all-HCAC honors.
Tarr led Rose with eight goals and scored 17 points in 20 starts despite playing the majority of the time at the defender position. He also had four game winning goals.
Kirby ranks in Division III’s top 10 with 14 assists this season and led the team with 24 points. He previously earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors earlier this month.
Kelly paced Rose-Hulman newcomers with seven goals and 16 points this season. Lacy provided depth to the defensive midfield positions with two assists in 20 starts.
McKibbon started 19 games and scored 10 points with four goals and two assists as a defender. Yilmaz was named HCAC Player of the Week during the 2019 season and scored two goals with seven assists. Alvares tallied four goals and two assists to enter Rose’s list of double-digit scorers.
Rose-Hulman finished 16-3-1 this season.
Girls basketball
• Cloverdale 50, Clay City 35 — At Cloverdale, the host team picked up its second victory of the season Tuesday and the 2-1 Clovers will go for another one Saturday at Shakamak.
Clay City (0-2) will entertain Eminence in all-Eels matchup Friday.
• Game called — The Parke Heritage-South Putnam girls basketball game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to weather conditions and has been rescheduled for Jan. 11.
Middle school basketball
• Results in — Here are results of Vigo County middle school games reported in the last few days:
BOYS
Tuesday
Sixth grade — Otter Creek 31 (Nate Anders 7), Sarah Scott 16.
Seventh grade — Sarah Scott 38 (Landon Wilkinson 11), Otter Creek 15.
