TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Norman D. Auterson Sr., born June 5th, 1948, Terre Haute IN. Died Oct. 4th, 2021, at Union Hospital, Terre Haute, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Norman Auterson; sisters Betty J. Schimmel and Chloe J. Mount; and brothers Jessie L. Cornwell and Her…