Indiana State's women's basketball team has been picked to finish ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Coaches, sports information directors and media released the preseason poll Tuesday morning.
Missouri State was picked to finish first, followed by Drake and Northern lowa. Brice Calip of the Bears was named preseason Player of the Year and joined by teammates Jasmine Franklin, Grace Berg of Drake, Gabi Haack of Bradley and Karli Rucker of Northern Iowa on the preseason all-conference first team.
ISU returns 83.6% of its starting five scoring output from last season in Sommer Pitzer, Caitlin Anderson, Marie Hunter and Adrian Folks. The Sycamores have nine returnees plus Division I transfers Anna McKendree (Nicholls State), Florence Tshimanga (SMU) and Tonysha Curry (Stetson) after a 5-15 season a year ago, 2-12 in Valley play. Chad Killinger begins his first season as head coach on Nov. 9 when ISU hosts Stephens College.
Golf
• ISU 14th — At Hollister, Mo., Indiana State cut 14 strokes off its first-round score on Tuesday at the Ozarks National Invitational and is in 14th place with 18 holes to go.
The Sycamores shot 331 on Monday and 317 on Tuesday in their last tournament of the fall season.
“The wind blew considerably harder today and the course was more difficult,” said ISU coach Greg Towne. “The girls had more fight in them today. Situations like today and how they responded will help build some resilience down the road and I’m looking forward to seeing how we play tomorrow.”
Lauren Green had ISU's best round Tuesday with a 77 while Madison Branum shot 78.
Honors
• Dion is Offensive POW — Rose-Hulman quarterback Andrew Dion has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after completing 13 of 14 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns in less than two quarters Saturday against Anderson.
Dion ranks No. 2 in career passing yards (8,276), No. 2 in career touchdown passes (78) and No. 2 in pass completions (614) in Rose-Hulman's career record book. The civil engineering major needs 18 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes to become the career leader at Rose-Hulman in both categories.
Rose-Hulman improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in HCAC play entering Saturday's 1:30 p.m. matchup at Manchester.
• Wahlberg extends Sycamore streak — Indiana State's CeCe Wahlberg was named Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week for women's soccer after getting a goal and an assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over Missouri State.
She is the third Sycamore honored by the MVC in as many weeks, following Mackenzie Kent and Sasha Thompson.
Wahlberg and the Sycamores will host Illinois State on Friday night at Memorial Stadium for their final regular season home match. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Football
• Knights ranked ninth — Northview is ranked ninth in Class 4A in the final Associated Press high school football poll of the season.
Unbeaten Linton remains fifth in Class 2A.
Both teams begin their postseason journeys on the road this Friday, Northview at No. 3 Jasper and Linton at unranked Tell City.
^6A=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Center Grove (14) 9-0 280 1
†2. Westfield - 8-1 236 2
†3. Merrillville - 9-0 226 3
†4. Carmel - 8-1 208 4
†5. Brownsburg - 7-2 164 6
†6. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 8-1 126 7
†7. Hamilton Southeastern - 7-2 112 5
†8. Warren Central - 5-3 56 10
†9. Lawrence North - 5-3 40 8
†10. Fishers - 6-3 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Ben Davis 20. Warsaw 20. Columbus North 12. Homestead 8. Lafayette Jeff 2. Elkhart 2. Chesterton 2.<
^5A=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 8-1 264 1
†2. Decatur Central (1) 8-1 244 2
†3. Lafayette Harrison - 8-1 206 3
†4. Valparaiso - 8-1 188 4
†5. Ft. Wayne Snider - 7-1 184 5
†6. Concord - 8-1 134 7
†7. Mishawaka - 7-2 72 8
†8. Bloomington South - 6-2 52 6
†9. Kokomo - 7-2 46 NR
†10. Michigan City - 6-3 44 10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 40. Zionsville 38. Castle 18. Whiteland 4. New Palestine 4. Bloomington North 2.<
^4A=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 9-0 280 1
†2. Leo - 9-0 242 2
†3. Jasper - 9-0 218 3
†4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 8-1 190 5
†5. E. Central - 7-2 162 4
†6. Mooresville - 7-2 130 7
†7. Indpls Chatard - 5-4 112 8
†8. Ev. Memorial - 7-2 80 6
†9. Northview - 7-1 64 10
†10. Hobart - 6-3 22 NR
Others receiving votes: E. Noble 18. New Prairie 18. Logansport 4.<
^3A=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. W. Lafayette (11) 9-0 272 1
†2. Gibson Southern (3) 8-1 250 2
†3. Indpls Brebeuf - 7-2 198 5
†4. Danville - 8-1 192 3
†5. Lawrenceburg - 8-1 164 4
†6. Brownstown - 9-0 140 6
†7. Tippecanoe Valley - 9-0 112 7
†8. Norwell - 8-1 86 8
†9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 8-1 50 9
†10. Tri-West - 7-2 48 10
Others receiving votes: Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6. Owen Valley 6. Sullivan 4. Heritage Hills 2.<
^2A=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Eastbrook (5) 8-0 256 2
†2. Ft. Wayne Luers (8) 8-1 242 1
†3. Heritage Christian (1) 8-0 200 3
†4. Eastside - 9-0 184 4
†5. Linton - 9-0 172 5
†6. Tipton - 8-1 136 8
†7. Ev. Mater Dei - 7-2 120 7
†8. Andrean - 6-3 74 6
†9. Centerville - 8-0 72 9
†10. Speedway - 7-2 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18. Lafayette Catholic 16. N. Posey 10.<
^1A=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 9-0 270 1
†2. Monroe Central (1) 9-0 248 2
†3. Adams Central (1) 8-1 232 3
†4. Winamac - 7-0 202 4
†5. Parke Heritage - 7-2 122 7
†6. Springs Valley - 7-1 120 8
†7. S. Adams - 7-2 112 6
†8. S. Putnam - 7-2 94 5
†9. Churubusco - 7-2 76 9
†10. Covenant Christian - 5-4 18 10
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 16. Perry Central 14. N. Judson 4. Indpls Park Tudor 4. N. Decatur 2.<
