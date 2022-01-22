METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU women forced to postpone Sunday game at Loyola

Indiana State's women's basketball game at Loyola on Sunday was postponed Saturday when the Sycamores determined they were unable to compete.
The Missouri Valley Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game, if possible.
Indiana State is scheduled to play at home against Southern Illinois on Thursday. The Conference will share information about the status of that contest as soon as possible.
Track
• Six records set — At the Indiana State Indoor Track and Field Facility, the host Sycamores set six records and won nine events Saturday at the John Gartland Invitational.
Meet records were set by Shomari Rogers-Walton in the prelims of the men's 60-meter dash, JaVaughn Moore in the men's 400, Cale Kilian in the men's 3,000 and the 4x400 team of Cameron Stevens, Ben Shepard, Wyatt Wyman and Tahj Johnson. The latter two were also facility records.
Other event winners were Stevens in the men's 200, Ethan Breen in the men's mile, Layton Hall in the men's 5,000, Erica Barker in the women's 5,000 and Williams Staggs in men's pole vault
ISU competes next weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational at Louisville.
Swimming
• Southern Illinois 185, Indiana State 115 — At Carbondale, Ill., the Sycamores were defeated by another Missouri Valley Conference contender.
“Obviously you always want to get the win, but we had a lot of positives today,” coach Josh Christensen said. “We held up really well on the second day of back-to-back away meets, which shows we’re prepared for four days of racing at the conference championships. In some races we had people come back and be faster than they were yesterday, which was nice to see.”
Emily Webb won her fourth straight 200 freestyle and Chloe Farro won both the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Indiana State hosts Illinois State at 1 p.m. Friday in the last regular-season meet.
• Franklin sweeps Engineers — At Franklin, Rose-Hulman's men and women both lost to the host Grizzlies.
Jared Brown won the 50 and 100 freestyles to place the Rose men, while Ryan Bowering took the 1,000 freestyle, Derick Miller the 100 butterfly and Ryan Nikolic, Miller, Brown and Vineet Ranade won the 200 medley relay.
Rose-Hulman women were led by three third-place finishes.
The Engineer teams compete Friday at Hanover.
Boys basketball
• Northview 73, Owen Valley 46 — At Brazil, Drew Cook had 23 points, Braden Allen 15 points and Landon Carr 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Knights leapfrogged the Patriots to share third place with West Vigo in the Western Indiana Conference.
Now 10-5 overall and 5-2 in the WIC, the Knights play Friday at Cloverdale. Owen Valley, 5-6 and 4-2, is at North Putnam that night.
• Sullivan 91, White River Valley 65 — At Sullivan, the seventh-ranked Golden Arrows cruised in a nonconference game.
Now 13-1, Sullivan plays Tuesday at North Knox. White River Valley, 4-9, hosts Loogootee on Friday.
• Cascade 56, Parke Heritage 46 — At Clayton, the host Cadets won a nonconference game.
Parke Heritage is now 7-8 and hosts Riverton Parke on Friday. Cascade is 6-9 and hosts Speedway next Saturday.
• Cloverdale 58, Clay City 37 — At Cloverdale, the host Clovers won a nonconference game.
Clay City is 5-9 and plays Friday at North Daviess. Cloverdale is 7-9 and hosts Northview that night.
• LIC Tournament — At Casey, Ill., the Little Illini Conference Tournament winners Saturday included Marshall, Robinson and Newton.
The seventh-seeded Lions upset second-seeded Mt. Carmel 58-45 and will play Newton on Tuesday. Marshall is now 5-12, Mt. Carmel 14-7.
Robinson beat the host Warriors 46-41, giving the Maroons an 8-10 record and leaving the Warriors 9-10. Robinson plays unbeaten Olney on Tuesday, Casey meets Red Hill on Wednesday.
Newton advanced with a 56-49 win over Paris, leaving the 8-12 Tigers in a consolation-bracket game Wednesday against the winner of Monday's Mt. Carmel-Lawrenceville game. Newton is now 13-5.
