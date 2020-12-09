The Indiana State women’s basketball team announced Wednesday the addition of Xavier to its non-conference schedule, one day after the announcement that ISU would not play at coronavirus-stricken Saint Louis.
With the new schedule, coach Vicki Hall's 3-1 Sycamores will head to Cincinnati on Monday for a 7 p.m. tipoff with Xavier.
Boys basketball
• North Vermillion contest called off for now — The North Vermillion home game scheduled for next Tuesday vs. Clinton Central has been postponed. A new date has not been determined yet.
Middle school
• Results in — A middle school basketball score from Tuesday was reported to the Tribune-Star:
Seventh-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson (Noah Fields 10), Otter Creek 14 (Abe Nasser 6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.