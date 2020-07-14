Coach Vicki Hall announced Tuesday that Brittany Christian has been added to the Indiana State's women’s basketball staff.
Christian joins the program after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Delaware State University.
“We are very fortunate to bring Brittany into the program” Hall said. “She is known for her work ethic, impressive recruiting, skill development and personality. Brittany has had some head coaching experience and loves the game. She has a great personality and is a team player."
Prior to her time at Delaware State, Christian spent the 2017-2018 season as the head coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College, a National Junior College Athletic Association school. She led the Mavericks to a 20-11 record and top-25 national rankings in multiple statistical categories. The previous year she was named the 2016-2017 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Junior College National Assistant Coach of the Year and a WBCA 30 Under 30 honoree after helping lead Northwest Kansas to a 28-2 overall record.
“I’m elated to be joining the Indiana State women’s basketball program,” Christian said. “Coach Hall’s vision and her tireless work ethic is inspiring. The program is brimming with talent and I’m ready to maximize all of our potential. Joining the ISU Dream Team is truly a blessing and I look forward to raising banners here in Hulman Center. Go Sycamores!”
Christian has also coached at Cheyney, Frostburg State, St. Paul's College and Virginia State in various capacities. She was a four-year player at St. Paul's, graduating in 2009.
Volleyball
• Vikings get new coach — Cameron Porter, a graduate of Noblesville High School and Rose-Hulman, was named West Vigo volleyball coach Monday night by the Vigo County School Corporation board of trustees.
Porter played on Noblesville's boys team and was a member of the Rose-Hulman volleyball club.
He replaces Casey Lee, who has twin girls less than a year old.
Golf
League results
Paitson's Roofing East End Ladies at Mark's Par Three — Standings: Baesler's Market 227, Fairway Golf 217, Modesitt/Emmert Realty 215, Brashier Equipment 208, Kleptz Restaurant 206, Advanced Chiropractic 190, Riddell National Bank 172, Kroc's Butcher Shop 165. Low gross: Karen Seeling 38. Low net: Charlee Kim 28. Chip-in: Mary Add Baker (9). Play of the Day: Faye Lynn King.
