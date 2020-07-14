Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.