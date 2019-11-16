The Indiana State volleyball program rallied after a first-game defeat to end a 53-match losing skid to Missouri State on Saturday, defeating the Bears 3-1 inside the ISU Arena.
Scores were 18-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-22. ISU improved its records to 7-19 overall and 5-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Sycamores’ victory Saturday was their first at home against MSU in school history and first over the Bears since 1994 when ISU took them down 3-2 in Springfield, Mo. Lindsay Allman became the first ISU coach to own a win over Missouri State since Rhonda Woodward.
It was a team effort for the Blue and White on Senior Night, with five Sycamores recording seven or more kills, including 10 each from Gretchen Kuckkan, Nikkie White and Madeline Williams. The Bears did end the evening with more kills (59-49), but ISU managed to hold MSU to .174 hitting while the home team finished at .203.
Missouri State was led offensively by Laynie Dake and Azyah Green with 11 kills apiece.
Junior Mary Hannah Lewis led the Sycamores in assists, dishing out 22, while freshman Chloe Mason of Terre Haute added 18.
There was no shortage of service aces between the teams, as Indiana State — led by senior Jade York with three — unloaded for 10, the most since ISU recorded 10 at St. Louis on Sept. 8, 2018. Missouri State also had a strong performance in the service game, earning nine aces of its own.
Defensively, Indiana State held the advantage in digs, 56-54, and libero Melina Tedrow crossed the 20-dig threshold for the 15th time this season with 22.
Cassie Kawa, White and Williams made sure that the Sycamores remained in control of the net, as ISU held a 12-9 advantage in total blocks.
The Sycamores’ season isn’t yet over as they have one final push to make the MVC tournament with a road swing at Illinois State and Bradley next weekend.
Women’s soccer
• Augusta 1, Rose-Hulman 0 — At the University of Chicago, Rose pushed Augsburg College into extra time before the Auggies picked up an overtime win in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.
Seeking the first NCAA tournament win in the history of Rose-Hulman women’s athletics, the Engineers and Auggies battled to nearly identical numbers in regulation. Rose outshot Augsburg 5-4 in the first half, the Auggies had a 7-5 edge in the second half and the game shot total ended 13-11 in favor of Augsburg.
Rose-Hulman almost won the game just two minutes before Augsburg picked up the victory. Lane Lawrence fired a rocket shot from beyond the top of the box that was headed into the left side of the goal, only to be snagged in midair by a diving Augbsurg goalkeeper Emily Chapman.
The Auggies finally won in a scramble play around the net. Rose nearly cleared the ball twice in the sequence before a pass across the box to Megan Howard provided the only goal of the match.
Maddy Twetten led the Rose-Hulman offense with five shots. Jessica Wells made several breakdown plays of the Augsburg offense, nearly providing assists on two occasions.
Rose also narrowly missed on a goal in the opening minutes. Lawrence and Twetten were joined by Maggie Sheerin with shots near the Augsburg net in the first six minutes of the match.
Katie Demert played a key role in extending the match to overtime with six saves. Chapman had nine saves in the shutout for the Auggies.
Augsburg improved to 14-4-2 for the season. The Engineers (15-5-1 overall) won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season championship and postseason tournament title to advance to its first NCAA tournament since 2007. Coach Amy Helliwell and the Engineers graduate six seniors this season.
Men’s cross country
• Engineers eighth — At Grand Rapids, Mich., Rose-Hulman recorded a top-10 team finish and led Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference programs with a strong performance to complete its 2019 season at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional on Saturday at Calving College.
The Engineers came home eighth of 37 teams in the meet with two of the top-10 performances in school history.
Matthew Stevenot capped his career with a 45th-place finish and the fifth-fastest time in Rose history at 25 minutes, 10 seconds. Evan Ammidown ran the ninth-fastest time in school history with a mark of 25:17 to place 53rd out of 255 runners.
Other contributors to the team score included Ben Hall in 58th (25:27), Ben Gothard in 61st (25:27) and Noah Heckenlively in 85th (25:48). Nathan Ciriacks (26:16) and Nolan Gross (26:29) rounded out the team performance.
Women’s cross country
• Rose 24th — At Grand Rapids, Mich., Rose-Hulman came home 24th of 34 teams in the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional on Saturday at Calvin College.
Kaia Johnson led Rose with a top-half finish and the 10th best 6-kilometer time in program history — 23:44 (104th of 233 runners).
Haley Braker added a 120th place finish in 24:10, with Madison Lindfelt third among Engineers in 24:30.
Patricia Giraldo completed the course in 24:46, followed by Rachel Shubella (25:13) and Taryn Perry (25:51) to complete the Engineers’ performances.
Girls basketball
• NC takes third — At Corydon, North Central defeated Lanesville 56-53 to take third place Saturday evening in the eight-team Corydon Central Tournament.
NC began tourney play Friday, defeating Tell City 62-35. That gave NC a 70-point average in two games.
The Thunderbirds incurred their first loss of the season in the semis played Saturday at noon, losing to Providence 58-33. Providence met Lanesville for the tourney title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.