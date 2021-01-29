The Indiana State women’s volleyball team used an impressive offensive outing to defeat Evansville 3-1 Friday evening in Meeks Family Fieldhouse after falling 3-0 in Terre Haute on Monday.
Scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 25-22.
The Sycamores and Aces each moved to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Sophomore setter Chloe Mason earned her 15th career double-double Friday, ending with a team-high 26 assists and 13 digs. Mary Hannah Lewis contributed 23 assists and the Sycamores ended the match with a 59-51 advantage in the assist category.
The Indiana State defense was strong again with three players tallying 10 or more digs, including Mason (13), Ashley Eck (12) and Melina Tedrow (12). As a team, ISU held the advantage over the Aces, 61-53. The Blue and White also ended with the advantage at the net, totaling 12 blocks compared to Evansville’s 10. Madeline Williams recorded four block assists and Karinna Gall added three of her own.
On the offensive side of the net, freshman Mallory Keller had an impressive match. She finished with a team-best 16 kills while hitting .367. Williams chipped in with 12 kills, hitting .524, and fellow freshman Kaitlyn Hamilton added eight kills while hitting .438.
The Sycamores will return to action Wednesday when they travel to Indianapolis for a match with Butler.
Girls basketball
• Terre Haute North 51, Bloomington North 50 — At Bloomington, Zoe Stewart poured in 19 points, freshman Mallory Millington came off the bench to contribute 10 points and Preslee Michael added nine points on three 3-pointers as the Patriots posted a Conference Indiana triumph Friday night.
Terre Haute North led 26-22 at halftime and 38-36 through three quarters.
Terre Haute North (14-7 overall, 3-1 CI) will visit Columbus North on Saturday afternoon. Bloomington North finished its regular season with records of 6-16 and 2-3 respectively.
