Indiana State's volleyball squad picked up its first win of the season in impressive fashion Saturday, sweeping Western Illinois 3-0 in the Wright State Invitational.
The Sycamores found themselves down early in the first set, but fought back to win it and never looked back, claiming the match 25-21, 25-14, 25-17.
ISU had its best offensive outing of the season against the Leathernecks, hitting .207 for the match to go along with 43 kills. The opposition only managed to hit .084 with just 25 kills.
Three Sycamores tallied double-digit kills with Madeline Williams leading the team at 11, while Gretchen Kuckkan and Cassie Kawa earned 10 each. Kuckkan also finished with 10 digs, giving the freshman her second double-double of the invitational.
Freshman setter Chloe Mason and junior transfer Mary Hannah Lewis split the workload when it came to assists, recording 20 and 15 respectively.
Defensively, ISU ended with 58 digs to Western Illinois’ 43. Freshman Taylor Shelton earned the most digs with 16, while libero Melina Tedrow accumulated 15. Mason also had 13 digs, giving her a double-double for the first time in her career.
Earlier Saturday, ISU lost to Toledo 3-0.
The Sycamores (1-8) will return home Tuesday to take on IUPUI in the ISU Arena at 6 p.m.
I I I
In other college volleyball:
• Pomeroys swept — At Galesburg, Ill., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods went winless in Day 2 at the #Strong Tournament on Saturday.
SMWC was swept twice in back-to-back matches against MacMurray College (3-0) and Concordia-Chicago (3-0). The Woods finished 1-3 in the tournament.
The Pomeroys (3-7) will host Franklin on Tuesday. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
• Engineers lose pair — At Decatur, Ill., Rose-Hulman dropped a pair of matches at the Millikin Invitational on Friday.
Against Millikin, Rose won the first set 25-15 before the hosts rallied to win the final three by scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-22. Grace Beach led the Rose-Hulman offense with eight kills, Adekite Oladipupo and Elizabeth Canon had six kills and Maria Bruner contributed five kills, while Bruner and Canon led the team with three block assists each.
Katie Orbeta paced the Engineers with 21 assists and Canon had a team-high three aces, while Katryna Dahlberg recorded 19 digs.
Greenville won the nightcap by a 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 count. Orbeta and Woodruff each had five kills for Rose. Orbeta was joined by Eryn Castaneda with a team-high 11 assists as well.
Rose-Hulman (3-7) returned to action Saturday with matches against Illinois College and Lincoln (Ill.).
Women's tennis
• Rose-Hulman 9, Defiance 0 — At Defiance, Ohio, Rose-Hulman opened the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference portion of its season with an impressive win on the road.
Rose improved to 3-1 for the season, while Defiance dropped to 1-3.
The Engineers won all six singles matches in straight sets. Naomi Bhagat, Anna Thompson and Fanny-Jane Banda won at the top three singles flights. Breanna Rogers, Emma Goodman and Julia McGuire also won in singles play.
In doubles action, Bhagat and Rogers won at No. 1; Thompson and Banda took the victory at No. 2; and Goodman teamed with McGuire to win at No. 3.
Rose-Hulman (3-1 overall) will be back home Wednesday to battle Mount St. Joseph.
Women's golf
• Ace posted — At Bloomington, Ill., Rose-Hulman junior Lauren Conley recorded the fourth hole-in-one in school history to highlight a strong fourth-place effort in Day 1 of the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.
Conley aced the 130-yard eighth hole at Ironwood Golf Course on Saturday afternoon. Her overall round of 82 is tied for 31st in a field of 91 players.
Namuunaa Nadmid led the individual scorers for Rose with a round of 78, good for 14th place. Rachel Zhang also shot in the 70s with a 20th-place score of 79.
Wisconsin-Whitewater leads the event with a Day 1 score of 297. Illinois Wesleyan stands second at 304, followed by DePauw (317), Rose-Hulman (321) and a fifth-place tie between Augustana and Grinnell at 323 in the 17-team field.
Day 2 of the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational takes place today.
Men's golf
• Smith excels — At Galena, Ill., Rose-Hulman freshman Gage Smith fired a final round 70 in one of the best rounds in Engineer men's golf history to lead an 11th-place team performance at the 36-team Benedictine Invitational on Saturday.
Smith fired a 2-under par round of 70 on Sunday to finish third individually in a field of 194 players. The 2-under par round is the third-best single-round score relative to par in Rose men's golf history. His round of 70 ties for eighth all-time in the Engineer single-round scoring record book.
Smith's two day total of 147 included scores of 77 and 70. Jack Speedy came home second among Engineers and 60th overall with scores of 82 and 77.
The Engineers will return to action Sept. 28-29 in the Dan Quayle Collegiate Classic hosted by DePauw.
Women's soccer
• Rose-Hulman 2, Millikin 0 — At the Engineer Intramural Field, a season-best crowd watched Rose-Hulman win on Grey Matters Awareness Day..
Free pizza, free T-shirts and free giveaways from The Herd helped attract the large crowd. Rose coach Amy Helliwell is a brain cancer survivor and the game was designed to bring attention to brain cancer while raising funds for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Rose-Hulman scored twice in the first half to take control of the contest. Maddy Twetten found the back of the net in the 23rd minute on a pass from Jessica Wells. Sarah Shoemaker scored the second goal of the half on a double assist from Wells and Elle Vuotto.
Katie Demert recorded the shutout victory in goal with four saves.
The Engineers (3-2) will return to action Wednesday at Illinois Wesleyan. Millikin dropped to 1-3-1.
• Defiance 2, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 1 — The host Pomeroys came up short in the closing minutes of the match.
After an own goal by Defiance, awarded to Alexis Pflum, the Pomeroys surrendered two second-half goals.
SMWC (2-3) will be back in action at home today against Andrews University at 2 p.m. Defiance improved its record to 3-2-1.
Women's swimming
• ISU fifth — At Lawrence, Kan., Indiana State fared well Saturday morning at the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s Open Water Meet, placing fifth overall to open the 2019-20 season.
Sarah Moreau led the Sycamores, taking 10th overall with a time of 1:06:10.6 to score 10 points.
Indiana State scored 51 points as a team, ranking them fifth behind Rice University, Kansas, Texas A&M, and Toledo.
ISU will host a Blue-White Intrasquad meet at 2 p.m. Friday at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Prep soccer
BOYS
• TH South 6, Martinsville 0 — At Martinsville, Terre Haute South got goals from six different players as the Braves shut out Martinsville.
TH South=3=3=—=6
Martinsville=0=0=—=0
South goals — Rylan Crockett (Jalen Clark assist), Brock Barger, Gavin Henning (Austin Willis), Ashton Hayne (Sam Ford), Tyler Peterson (Jesper Nielsen), Grant Esper (Sam Ford).
Next — South (5-3-1 overall) plays Tuesday at Mooresville.
Prep volleyball
• South goes 1-2 — In the Bedford North Lawrence North Tournament, Terre Haute South won one match over the host school and lost three-gamers to Indianapolis Lutheran and New Albany.
TH South=12=25=7
Indps. Lutheran=25=23=15
Highlights — For South, Michaela Cox had 6 kills, 5 aces and 5 blocks; Jade Runyan had 17 assists; and Emma Hopper had 12 digs.
TH South=25=26
Bedford NL=17=24
Highlights — For South, Courtney Jones had 11 kills; Cox had 6 kills, 5 aces and 4 blocks; Runyan had 17 assists; and Hopper had 11 digs.
TH South=27=18=12
New Albany=25=25=15
Highlights — For South, Jones had 11 kills and 4 aces; Cox had 10 kills, 7 blocks and 5 aces; Runyan had 26 assists; and Hopper had 15 digs.
Next — South (7-9) will play host to Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
• Linton 3, Forest Park 0 — At Linton, the host Miners took three straight games to secure the victory.
Forest Park=24=16=14
Linton=26=25=25
Highlights — For Linton, Haley Rose had 10 kills, Bailey Boyd had 8 kills, Gentry Warrick had 7 kills and 4 aces, Aubrey Walton had 33 assists and 8 digs and Chaisey Wasnidge had 19 digs.
JV — Forest Park won 2-0.
Next — Linton (8-6) will play Monday at Owen Valley.
• Sullivan 3, Brown County 1 — At Nashville, Sullivan rallied to defeat the host school 22-25, 25-16, 29-27, 25-19.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 18 kills and 18 digs, Madalyn Rinck had 38 assists and 7 blocks, Delainey Shorter had 11 kills, Kendal Edmondson had 7 kills and Korrine Gofourth had 7 kills and 3 aces and Sydnee Hester had 11 digs and 3 aces.
JV — Sullivan won 25-23, 25-22.
GIRLS
• TH North 6, Southport 2 — At Terre Haute North, the host Patriots got three goals and two assists from Sasha Thompson in this Conference Indiana victory.
Southport=1=1=—=2
TH North=3=3=—=6
North scoring — Sasha Thompson scored 3 goals and had two assists, Avery Pommier chipped in 2 goals, Ellie Price added a goal and an assist and Sidney Campbell, Macy Stuck and Addi Readinger each has 1 assist.
JV — North won 2-0.
Next — North (7-3 overall, 2-1 CI) hosts Evansville North in a varsity-only contest at 7 p.m. Monday.
Prep tennis
BOYS
• Patriots win twice — In the Terre Haute North Invitational, the host Patriots won their matches against Southport and Bishop Chatard by scores of 5-0.
TH North 5, Southport 0
Singles — Peter Christ (THN) def. Johnny Lian 6-0, 6-0; Jae Won Jung (THN) def. Brendan Tyler 6-0, 6-0; James Rogge (THN) def. Micah Fishel 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Cade Moore-Ethan Knott (THN) def. Thang Chin-Rokim Thang 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Grayless-Cam Harden (THN) def. Drew Youmans-Samuel Stone 6-0, 6-1.
JV — North won 5-0.
TH North 5, Bishop Chatard 0
Singles — Christ (THN) def. Zach Lewis 6-4, 6-3; Jung (THN) def. Ethan Pratt 6-0, 6-1; Rogge (THN) def. Will Dietrick 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles — Moore-Knott (THN) def. Jacob Zurawski-Sam Annakin won 6-3, 6-2; Grayless-Harden (THN) vs. Luke Stonner-Grant Millman 6-3, 6-3.
JV — North won 6-0.
Next — North (2-4) will play West Vigo on Monday on the Patriots' courts.
• Indian Creek 4, Sullivan 1 — At Trefalgar, Indian Creek defeated Sullivan in a road match for the Golden Arrows.
Singles — Parker Dugan (S) def. Jake Mitchell 6-0, 6-3; Garrett Dalton (IC) def. Tyler Kellett 6-2, 6-1; Cass Mitchell (IC) def. Dillon Grubb 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Andrew Long-Mitchell Walls (IC) def. Jared Couch-Scott Fusco 6-4, 6-1; Brendan Conner-Aiden Pemberton (IC) def. Noah Kincaid-Koby Wood 6-1, 7-5.
Next — Sullivan (0-13) will be at home Monday to take on Edgewood.
Cross country
BOYS
• South 10th, North 12th — At Nashville, Terre Haute South placed 10th and Terre Haute North 12th in the Elite Division of the Eagle Classic at Brown County, which included eight of the top 25 teams in the state.
South was led by Cael Light, who came in ninth in 15 minutes, 52 seconds. He was closely followed by teammate Matt Gambill in 11th (15:59). Also scoring for the Braves: Trey Browne (16:48), Isaac Hults (17:20) and Timothy Smith (17:40).
In the elite race, North was paced by freshman Dylan Zeck and sophomore Nolan White. Senior Trevor Ley led the way in the open race.
GIRLS
• South 13th — At Nashville, Terre Haute South finished 13th in the Elite Division of the Brown County Eagle Classic behind 10 of the top 25 teams in the state.
The Braves were led by a 28th-place finish from Lily Barton (19:22.7). Other top South finishers were Micah Peals (35th, 19:34.2), Ava Rose (74th, 20:54.0), Kaya Tanner (81st, 21:15.8) and Crispin Ewen (86th, 21:35.7).
Next — South and North boys and girls will be compete in the Conference Indiana championships next Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
