After two long, close sets against the same team Sunday, Indiana State’s volleyball team managed just one nail-biter Monday before falling 3-0 to host Bradley in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Chloe Mason had 18 assists and 12 digs to pace the Sycamores in the 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 loss, while Karinna Gall had 11 kills.
Mary Hannah Lewis added 15 assists and Melina Tedrow (18), Gretchen Kuckkan (13) and Ashley Eck (10) all had double-figure dig totals.
Next action for ISU (2-5, 2-4 MVC) is this Sunday, the first of a two-game home series against Loyola. Bradley is now 3-3 both overall and in conference play.
I I I
In other volleyball news:
• Dahlberg honored — Rose-Hulman senior libero Katryna Dahlberg was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after her work the previous week.
Dahlberg had a season-high 40 digs last Wednesday in a five-set loss to Mount St. Joseph and added 14 in a 3-0 loss to Hanover.
She is currently fourth on Rose’s all-time digs list and has the single-match school record of 54 set in 2019. She has been Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, Most Valuable Player of the 2018 HCAC tournament and is a six-time winner of Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Rose-Hulman (2-5) hosts Earlham on Wednesday.
Prep basketball
• Patriots, Vikings postponed — Boys games postponed by weather Tuesday included Terre Haute North at South Vermillion and West Vigo at Cloverdale.
The game between the Vikings and Clovers has been rescheduled for Friday. The Patriots and Wildcats are still looking for a makeup date.
Baseball
• Trailblazers split — At Cleveland, Tenn., Vincennes University opened its 2021 season by splitting a doubleheader Saturday at Cleveland State.
Sullivan graduate Sam Steimel was the starter and losing pitcher in the 7-0 opening game loss, but Vincennes finally broke into the scoring column with all its runs in the last two innings of a 6-5 win in the nightcap.
Garrett Lawson of Riverton Parke was the starting catcher for Vincennes in that game and Steimel contributed a pinch-hit walk in a five-run sixth-inning rally. Cloverdale’s Parker Watts was winning pitcher in relief and Terre Haute North’s Gage Manuel appeared as a pinch runner.
Vincennes is scheduled to play its first four home games Friday through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.