Indiana State announced the addition of six men and seven women to the track and field rosters for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.
Of the 13 incoming athletes, eight hail from the state of Indiana, three come from Illinois and two join the program from Ohio.
“We are very excited for these young men to be joining our team in the Fall of 2020," program director Angie Martin said of the men's class. "They are confident, competitive, and looking to help those around them get better. Each of them believes in our team philosophy and want to come in and elevate our programs and compete at a higher level.”
Among the recruits for the men's team are Bryce Patterson of Clay City, fourth in the state in the 100-meter dash as a junior, and Negus Bogard of Robinson, third at the 2018 cross country meet.
“Bryce’s talent as a sprinter is untapped. He is a local student-athlete that brings hard work, positivity, and a great mindset to our team,” Martin said. “Negus has a great range as a distance runner and is a talented multi-sport athlete.”
About the incoming women's class, Martin said, “The Sycamore women’s team has added some great competitors to our 2020-21 squad. I am excited to see what these young women can do at the Division I level. Field events have been a strong area for our teams and we have added some very nice talent in the jumps and throws for next year.”
Men's recruits — Wesley Beitler, distance, Aurora, Ill. (Waubonsie Valley); Negus Bogard, Robinson, Ill; Tahj Johnson, sprints, Oak Hill; Noah Malone, sprints, Hamilton Southeastern; Bryce Patterson, sprints, Clay City; Wyatt Puff, throws, Fishers.
Women's recruits — Cloe Clark, throws, Monticello, Ill.; Morgan Dyer, distance, Elkhart Memorial; Chloe Loftus, distance, Floyd Central; Eva Grace Quinlan, hurdles, South Dearborn; Hannah Redlin, throws, Rensselaer; Selene Weaver, pole vault, Pitsburg, Ohio (Monroe); Maddie Welsh, pole vault, Centerville, Ohio.
Girls basketball
• West Vigo 53, Parke Heritage 33 — At West Vigo, the Vikings extended their winning streak to three games with a nonconference victory.
Kylee Stepp had 16 points for West Vigo, while Katelyn Fennell added 11 and Adelynn Harris 10. Lexi Jones scored 13 for the Wolves.
Now 7-9, West Vigo plays Friday at North Putnam. Parke Heritage, 6-11, is at South Putnam on Saturday.
• Paris 75, Casey 23 — At Paris, Ill., Karrington Krabel led four Tigers in double figures as the home team improved to 20-0 for the season.
Krabel had 18 points while Katelyn Littleton had 16 and Sarah Isaf and Madyson Rigdon 10 each. Rigdon added six steals and Littleton five, freshman Trinity Tingley had six assists and Jenna Gates five, and freshman Kendra Young had seven rebounds.
Eva Richardson led the Warriors with nine points.
CASEY (23) — Richardson 3 2 9, Eckerty 1 0 2, Towles 0 0 0, Davidson 1 0 2, Hosselton 2 0 4, Wright 1 0 2, Williams 0 0 0, Hawkins 2 0 4. Totals 10 FG,2 FT, 23 TP.
PARIS (75) — Gates 3 2 8, Coombes 0 0 0, Tingley 2 0 5, Littleton 6 0 16, Hutchings 0 0 0, Young 3 0 8, Isaf 4 0 10, K.Noel 0 0 0, Cartright 0 0 0, Henderson 0 0 0, Krabel 9 0 18, C.Noel 0 0 0, Crampton 0 0 0, Hawkins 0 0 0, Rigdon 4 0 10. Totals 31 FG, 2 FT, 75 TP.
Casey=9=8=4=2=—=23
Paris=25=27=17=6=—=75
3-point goals — Richardson, Littleton 4, Young 2, Isaf 2, Rigdon 2, Tingley.
Next — Paris (20-0, 4-0 Little Illini Conference) has a varsity-only game Thursday at Red Hill. Casey (3-12, 2-1) hosts Marshall on Thursday.
• Sullivan 67, Robinson (Ill.) 44 -- At Sullivan, the host Arrows rebounded from loss to Vincennes Lincoln to win for the eighth time in nine games as Gracie Shorter scored 16 points and Klaire Williams 13.
The Arrows will take an 11-4 mark into Friday's game with South Putnam. Robinson, 4-12, got 12 points from Bailey Strauch and plays at Lawrenceville on Monday.
North Central 78, Clay City 50 -- At Clay City, NC was the winner in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference action, improving its league mark to 3-2.
North Central (9-4, 3-2) is at South Vermillion on Saturday while Eels (4-13, 1-3) go to Owen Valley on Monday.
Monday
• Marshall 62, Charleston 31 — At Marshall, Ill., Kai Engledow hit seven 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points as the host Lions won a nonconference game.
Ally Compton had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds and Maya Osborn added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals for Marshall, while Alicia Triplett scored 13 for the Trojans.
CHARLESTON (31) — Goetten 0 3-4 3, Hutchins 1 1-2 4, Triplett 3 7-11 13, Meister 0 1-2 1, Blair 2 3-4 8, Herrington 1 0-3 2. Totals 7 FG, 15-26 FT, 31 TP.
MARSHALL (62) — Osborn 4 1-2 11, Sollars 1 1-2 3, Compton 6 2-2 15, Engledow 8 0-0 23, Scott 0 0-0 0, Hiatt 2 2-4 6, Goekler 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 FG, 6-10 FT, 62 TP.
Charleston=10=6=11=4=—=31
Marshall=16=15=12=19=—=62
3-point goals — Hutchins, Blair, Engledown 7, Osborn 2, Compton. Total fouls — Charleston 11, Marshall 18. Fouled out — none.
JV — Charleston 27, Marshall 25 (Nolee Sollars 8).
Next — Marshall (7-7) plays at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Casey in a varsity-only contest.
Boys basketball
• Miners drop — Close losses to Terre Haute North and Barr-Reeve caused Linton's Miners to drop from second to fourth in the state's Class 2A poll.
Class 4A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Lawrence North (13) 8-0 296 1
† 2. Bloomington South (2) 12-0 266 2
† 3. Lawrence Central 8-1 228 3
† 4. Fishers 12-0 200 4
† 5. Warren Central 8-0 173 5
† 6. Lafayette Jeff 9-1 143 6
† 7. Brownsburg 8-1 122 7
† 8. Floyd Central 7-1 109 8
† 9. Westfield 7-0 101 9
†10. Columbus North 9-2 31 NR
Others receiving votes: S. Bend Adams 26. Indianapolis Attucks 25. Carroll (Allen) 25. Indpls Pike 13. Warsaw 9. Chesterton 8. Gary West 7. Indpls Cathedral 6. Jeffersonville 6. Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Silver Creek (14) 10-1 298 1
† 2. Danville 9-1 252 2
† 3. Heritage Hills 6-3 202 4
† 4. S. Bend St. Joseph's (1) 7-1 192 5
† 5. Delta 7-1 162 6
† 6. Norwell 9-1 145 3
† 7. Greensburg 8-2 107 8
† 8. Connersville 8-2 92 7
† 9. Indpls Brebeuf 6-2 84 9
†10. Indian Creek 8-1 56 NR
†(tie) Mishawaka Marian 4-2 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Washington 46. Beech Grove 33. Jimtown 19. Hammond 18. NorthWood 13. Sullivan 12. Mississinewa 7. Northview 6.<
Class 2A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15) 8-1 300 1
† 2. Shenandoah 7-1 258 3
† 3. Prairie Hts. 10-0 214 4
† 4. Linton-Stockton 9-2 186 2
† 5. Ev. Mater Dei 7-1 185 6
† 6. S. Decatur 10-0 183 5
† 7. Tipton 10-1 147 7
† 8. Blackford 7-2 95 9
† 9. Forest Park 9-1 87 NR
†10. Paoli 8-2 59 8
Others receiving votes: S. Spencer 28. Wapahani 19. University 14. Indpls Howe 10. Lapel 9. Westview 6.<
Class 1A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Barr-Reeve (14) 11-0 298 1
† 2. Greenwood Christian 9-0 251 2
† 3. Gary 21st Century (1) 8-2 240 3
† 4. Kouts 8-0 186 4
† 5. Covington 7-2 175 6
† 6. Bloomfield 6-1 159 5
† 7. Lafayette Catholic 5-2 133 9
† 8. Loogootee 9-3 104 8
† 9. Providence Cristo Rey 8-2 67 7
†10. Christian Academy 6-5 53 10
Others receiving votes: Dubois 33. N. Daviess 28. Argos 14. Morristown 13. Orleans 12. Blue River 8. New Washington 7. W. Washington 7. Tindley 6. Washington Twp. 6.
