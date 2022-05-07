Indiana State's softball team split a doubleheader against Loyola on Saturday afternoon at Price Field as the Sycamores won the opener 3-2 on a walk-off home run by Annie Tokarek in the eighth inning before the Ramblers bounced back to win 9-1 in five innings via the run rule.
The Game 2 loss clinches a Wednesday matchup for ISU at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament this coming week at Springfield, Mo. Sunday's contest against Loyola will determine if the Sycamores are the No. 7 or No. 8 seed.
In Game 1 Saturday, Indiana State got on the board in the bottom of the third inning as Bella Peterson drove home Abi Chipps with a single to center, which made it a 2-1 game.
In the fourth, the Sycamores' Cassie Thomerson touched home to tie the score at 2-2.
ISU pitcher Lexi Benko worked a clean top of the eighth, bringing up Annie Tokarek, who sent a pitch over the center-field wall for a walk-off homer.
Benko improved her record to 12-14. Peterson, Tokarek, Lexie Siwek and Danielle Henning had two hits apiece.
The home team got its only Game 2 run in the second inning when Thomerson tripled off the wall in center, scoring Henning to tie the score at 1-1.
Sycamore starting pitcher Cassi Newbanks went two innings, allowing four runs and taking the loss, which dropped her record to 5-11. Hailey Griffin threw 1.2 innings in relief and gave up five runs. Lyndsi Adamson finished out the contest in the circle for ISU, throwing a scoreless 1.1 innings while striking out a batter.
The series will conclude at noon Sunday at Price Field as Indiana State will honor its seniors prior to the contest. The Sycamores are now 23-26 overall and 10-15 in the MVC, while Loyola is 16-28 and 10-16) respectively.
College track
• ISU gets seven wins — At Bloomington, Indiana State turned in a strong showing in its final meet before next weekend's Missouri Valley Conference outdoor championships, racking up 23 top-three finishes Friday in the annual Billy Hayes Invitational.
Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions and a weather delay of nearly one hour midway through the meet, the Sycamores still won seven events and set seven top-10 marks in program history.
Landis Brandon, Cale Kilian, Jocelyn Quiles, William Staggs, Zoe Sullivan and Selene Weaver all set individual top-10 marks, while the men’s 4x100m relay team of Jarel Shaw, JaVaughn Moore, Tahj Johnson and Noah Malone ran just the second sub-40-second time in program history.
ISU event winners
· Mirlege Castor – women’s 100 meters (12.17 seconds).
· Reynei Wallace – women’s 200 (24.40).
· Napoleon Hernandez – men’s 800 (1:54.20).
· Jarel Shaw, JaVaughn Moore, Tahj Johnson, Noah Malone – men’s 4x100 relay (39.99).
· Lawrence Mitchell – men’s high jump (6 feet, 9 1/2 inches).
· Ryann Porter – women’s triple jump (45-5).
· Wyatt Puff – men’s discus (171-5).
ISU top-three finishes
· Daryl Black – men’s 110 hurdles (2nd, 14.69).
· Zoe Sullivan – women’s 100 hurdles (2nd, 13.88).
· Ayana Parchman – women’s 400 hurdles (2nd, 1:05.48).
· William Staggs – men’s pole vault (2nd, 16-10 1/4).
· Bryan Keubeng – men’s long jump (2nd, 23-2).
· Claire Pittman – women’s long jump (2nd, 19-0).
· Dominique Wood – women’s triple jump (2nd, 38-11 1/2).
· Wyatt Puff – men’s shot put (2nd, 56-8 1/2).
· Jayla Bynum – women’s shot put (2nd, 47-4 1/4).
· Jarel Shaw – men’s 100m (3rd, 10.60).
· Jocqael Thorpe – men’s 800m (3rd, 1:55.89).
· Cale Kilian – men’s 1500m (3rd, 3:44.04).
· Daija Springer – women’s 100m (3rd, 12.26).
· Ryann Porter – women’s 100m hurdles (3rd, 14.39).
· Nathan Kiger – men’s high jump (3rd, 6-8 1/4).
· Hannah Redlin – women’s discus (3rd, 145-1).
All eyes now turn to the MVC championships May 13-15 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. Indiana State was tabbed as the favorite on the men’s and women’s sides in the recent MVC pre-championship poll voted on by the conference's head coaches.
College baseball
• Engineers split — At Art Nehf Field, Rose-Hulman closed the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference portion of its regular-season schedule with a doubleheader split against Defiance on Senior Day Saturday.
The Engineers honored their nine seniors prior to the opening game, then won 15-0 in the opener. Defiance bounced back to capture a 5-3 win in the nightcap.
In the opener, three Rose pitchers combined on a shutout and the Engineers relied on a pair of home runs. Shane Garner provided the big blast with a Senior Day grand slam in the eighth inning and Josh Mesenbrink had the biggest offensive day at 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, two walks and two RBIs.
Manuel Lopez added three hits, a double and two RBIs. Adam Taylor also had a three-hit game with two runs scored and two RBIs.
The offense was more than enough for three pitchers to combine on a shutout. Ian Kline improved to 7-2 for the season with six shutout innings. Kline allowed just two hits with six strikeouts. Paul Durell tossed two scoreless innings and Jason Ims tossed a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.
In the nightcap, Defiance scored three runs in the fourth inning and relied on strong pitching. Sam Thombs allowed just two earned runs in six innings and Tyler Hines and Kendall Duval recorded the final nine outs for the Yellow Jackets pitching staff.
Mesenbrink capped a six-hit day with three more hits, including a double. Harrison Finch added a 3-for-3 performance with one run scored.
Other Rose-Hulman players with multiple hits included Lopez, Drew Roberts and Nathan Burke with two hits each.
Josh Erpenbeck led the home team's pitching effort with 5.2 innings of one-hit relief with four strikeouts.
Rose also honored its nine seniors prior to the first game — Burke, Finch, Garner, Ims, Mesenbrink, Roberts, Taylor, Matthew Rouse and Brett Tuttle.
Rose-Hulman (23-10 overall, 12-5 HCAC) will open the conference tournament Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The winner of the five-team, double-elimination tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Defiance dropped to 9-26 and 3-14 in league games.
Men's tennis
• Engineers advance — At Nicholasville, Ky., Rose-Hulman advanced to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament final with a 5-0 win over Transylvania on Saturday at Top Seed Tennis Club.
The Engineers will look for their seventh straight HCAC tournament championship and their seventh straight trip to the NCAA Division III tournament in Sunday's title match. Rose will face the winner of Saturday's second semifinal between Hanover and Anderson at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Rose-Hulman swept the three doubles flights to open a strong performance Saturday. Joshua Giambattista and Owen Reynolds won 8-4 at No. 1, Mark Slaninka and Grant Paradowski won 8-0 at No. 2 and Rhian Seneviratne joined Arudrra Krishnan won 8-3 at No. 3.
In singles play, Owen Reynolds at No. 3 singles and Grant Paradowski at No. 4 singles won in straight sets as the Engineers reached the five points needed to end the match by decision.
The Engineers (10-9) have won 56 of their last 57 matches against HCAC opposition entering Sunday's HCAC tournament championship match.
Prep baseball
• Brownsburg 6, Terre Haute North 3 — At Brownsburg, the host Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the first inning and held on to post the victory Saturday.
Bryson Carpenter went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Patriots, while Alex Karr took the pitching loss.
North (8-6) will visit West Vigo on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. at Dick Ballinger Field.
