Indiana State softball coach Mike Perniciaro announced the Sycamores’ complete signing class Friday with the addition of four student-athletes for the 2022 season. The incoming class includes one infielder, two pitchers and a catcher.
“We are excited to add an outstanding group of young ladies with our 2021 class of recruits,” said Perniciaro. "All four are not only talented on the field, but they have enthusiasm and energy when they play that separates them from the rest. They play on some of the best travel ball teams in the Midwest and that experience will be valuable when they transition to the college game. We are always trying to identify the best in-state and regional talent and we feel we have done that with this fine class of student athletes.”
All four are expected to be on campus next fall and ready to participate starting with the 2022 season.
The newcomers include pitcher Lauren Sackett, currently at Northview after beginning her high school career at Terre Haute South; infielder Olivia Colip of Franklin Central; pitcher Cassi Newbanks of Oreana, Ill.; and catcher Randi Jo Pryor of Boonville.
Volleyball
• Sycamores add two — Indiana State volleyball coach Lindsay Allman has announced the signing of two athletes for the 2021 recruiting class: setter Emma Kaelin of Providence High School, and 6-foot-2 middle blocker Storm Suhre of Edwardsville, Ill.
Girls basketball
• Riverton Parke 64, Eminence 33 — At Eminence, the visiting Panthers exploded for 26 points in the second quarter Friday night to record their second victory in as many nights.
Leading 17-8 after one quarter, Riverton Parke bolted to a 43-14 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way.
Bailey Duke had a game-high 20 points and Macey Barnes added 18 for the Panthers, now 2-2 and scheduled to play at Covington on Nov. 24.
Eminence (1-2) plays Tuesday at Irvington Prep Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.