Indiana State opened its 2022 college softball season with a pair of losses Friday at DeLand, Fla., falling 4-3 to Delaware and 12-3 to Georgia State.
ISU plays Georgia State again Saturday morning, then faces host Stetson in the evening.
Isabella Henning was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI and Bella Peterson also had three hits in the first game. Henning's RBI double in the seventh inning pulled the Sycamores within 4-3, but Peterson was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
Olivia Patton and TeAnn Bringle had ISU's other two hits.
Peterson hit a two-run homer and Abi Chipps had an RBI for ISU in the second game, but Georgia State was ahead 7-0 before Peterson's blast.
Swimming
• Rose men lead -- At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Rose-Hulman's men lead after the first two days of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships, while the Engineer women are currently third.
The meet concludes Saturday.
The Rose men have already won seven events and set five school records and lead Franklin 561-528 going into the final day.
Rose-Hulman's women have had three top-five finishes individually and have placed third in two relays.
Boys basketball
• Northview 65, Brown County 4 -- At Brazil, Peyton Reinoehl made a Senior Night start for the Knights and was 5 for 5 from 3-point range in a Western Indiana Conference game in which the visitors didn't score from the field until late in the fourth quarter.
Now 11-8, 6-3 in the WIC, the Knights play Saturday night at Martinsville. Brown County, 2-14 and 0-10, is at Greenwood Christian next Friday.
• South Vermillion 76, Attica 24 -- At Clinton, Luke Bush had 11 points and Peyton Hawkins 10 as 14 different Wildcats reached the scoring column in a Wabash River Conference game.
Now 10-10 overall, 4-0 in the WRC, South Vermillion hosts North Vermillion on Saturday. Attica, 0-14 and 0-5, plays Saturday at the Indiana Deaf School.
• North Vermillion 54, Riverton Parke 52 -- At Mecca, the host Panthers fought back from a 12-point deficit in the second quarter to forge two fourth-quarter ties, but the Falcons scored with five seconds left and a last-second 3-pointer missed for Riverton Parke.
North Vermillion is 6-12, 2-2 in the Wabash River Conference, and plays Saturday at South Vermillion. Riverton Parke, 5-12 and 1-4, is at Shakamak on Saturday night.
• Parke Heritage 32, Fountain Central 31 -- At Veedersburg, the visiting Wolves survived a close Wabash River Conference contest.
Now 11-9 and 4-2 in the WRC, Parke Heritage plays Saturday at Crawfordsville. Fountain Central, 9-11 and 1-3, is at Covington on Monday.
• Shakamak 83, Eminence 46 -- At Eminence, Coy Gilbert scored a career-high 44 points and also had 10 steals as the Lakers coasted to a nonconference win.
Now 9-9, the Lakers host Riverton Parke on Saturday. Eminence, 0-11, hosts Traders Point on Saturday.
