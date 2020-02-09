Indiana State's softbalI team is returning from Florida with a 2-2 record after splitting four games at the FAU First-Pitch Classic hosted by Florida Atlantic.
ISU beat 25th-ranked Wisconsin 2-1 on Friday, lost twice on Saturday and beat Northern Illinois 4-1 on Sunday morning.
• ISU 2, Wisconsin 1 — Becky Gibbs had a game-winning double and also scored the other run to back up the complete-game pitching of Gabby Schnaiter.
Gibbs scored the first run of the game in the third inning on a squeeze bunt by Amanda Guercio.
Wisconsin tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, but TeAnn Bringle led off the seventh inning with a single, took second on a sacrifice by Olivia Patton and scored on Gibbs' hit. Schnaiter pitched out of a seventh-inning jam to preserve her win.
Bringle had two hits while Lesie Sims, Becky Malchow, Annie Tokarek, Bella Peterson, Patton and Gibbs had one each.
• Bethune-Cookman 2, ISU 0 — The Sycamores outhit the Wildcats 6-4 but left seven runners stranded, three in the bottom of the fifth.
Abby Kruzel pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run.
• Purdue 8, ISU 7 — Again the Sycamores outhit their opponent, this time by a 10-7 count including a 3-for-4 performance by Leslie Sims, but the Boilermakers scored four times in the bottom of the seventh.
Gibbs had a bases-loaded double in the top of the seventh to put ISU ahead 7-4. Schnaiter, Arielle Blankenship and Della Gher shared the circle, Gher taking the loss in relief.
• ISU 4, Northern Illinois 1 — Guercio went 3 for 3 and freshman Lexi Benko got the win in her first career start.
NIU scored in the first inning, but a solo homer by Cassie Thomerson in the third and a two-run blast by Grace Hunger in the fifth put ISU ahead. Peterson added an RBI double in the sixth and Kruzel pitched the seventh inning for a save.
Girls basketball
• Illinois regionals begin — Illinois regional tournaments begin today in the Wabash Valley, with Class 2A sites at Newton and Sullivan and a Class 1A event at Neoga.
Class 1A
Neoga Regional
Today— Martinsville (8) vs. Casey (10), 7 p.m.
Tuesday — Shiloh (1) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., followed by Neoga (4) vs. Stew-Stras (6)
Thursday— Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Newton Regional
Today — Newton (8) vs. Lawrenceville (9), 6 p.m., followed by Mt. Carmel (5) vs. Robinson (12)
Tuesday — Teutopolis (2) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., followed by Pana (3) vs. Game 2 winner
Thursday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Sullivan Regional
Today— Marshall (7) vs. Shelbyville (10), 6 p.m., followed by Fairfield (6) vs. Flora (11)
Wednesday — Paris (1) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., followed by Sullivan (4) vs. Game 2 winner
Friday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Saturday
• Linton 67, White River Valley 39 — At Switz City, the Miners won their 10th game in a row and gained no less than a share of the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship.
They are 6-0 in the league and will take an 18-2 record into Tuesday's home game with Terre Haute South. WRV (8-10, 3-3) entertains Springs Valley on Friday.
• Northview 66, Bloomfield 56 — At Bloomfield, the Knights hiked their record to 13-6 with Saturday's victory.
Both teams play Friday. Northview is at home to Brown County and Bloomfield (12-6) is at Washington.
• Crawfordsville 67, Riverton Parke 52 —At Crawfordsville, the Athenians were winners in a home contest.
They are 10-7 and will be host to Western Boone on Tuesday. The 8-9 Panthers are at North Vermillion on Friday for conference action.
Tennis
• Engineers start 0-2 — At Big Rapids, Mich., Rose-Hulman's men battIed 12th-ranked Case Western and Division II team Ferris State on Saturday.
Rose lost 7-2 to Case Western with Ian Landwehr winning 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Joseph Conrad pulling out a 2-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-7) win at No. 3 singles.
Ferris State won 9-0, although Landwehr came close in a 6-4, 7-6 loss and Josh Giambattista lost a third-set tiebreaker at No. 6 singles.
Rose meets Augustana and Coe this coming Saturday at Rock Island, Ill.
Track
• Pomeroys third, eighth — At Greencastle, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods team were third in women's competition and eighth in the men's meet Saturday at DePauw.
The women's 4x400 team took first place. Both teams return to DePauw for another meet this Saturday.
Women's team scores — Campbellsville 96, DePauw 93.5, Hanover 85, SMWC 85, Manchester 81.5, Union (Ky.) 80, Earlham 26, Franklin 23, LIndsey Wilson 16, Rose-Hulman 5, Southern Indiana 3.
SMWC places
60 — 4. Kirstin Ellis 8.44; 200 — Ellis 28.38; 400 — 3. Emma Fey 1:05.13, 5. Kaleigh Pruitt 1:06.68, 10. Lillian VanderMel 1:08.93; 800 — 2. Breanna Barger 2:25.66, 10. Kathryn White 2:38.99; Mile — 3. Barger 5:26.43, 7. Emily Truax 5:39.92; 3,000 — 3. Zoe Trausch 11:07.61, 7. Kendyll Schulz 11:39.24, 8. Truax 11:49.05; 5,000 — 3. Schulz 19:43.22, 10. Elyse Hunger 20:45.87; 60H — 7. Laurel Staub 10.71, 8. VanderMel 10.88; 4x400 — First; HJ — 5. Pruitt 1.45m; LJ — 3. Alicia Lombardo 5.21m.
Men's team scores — Wabash 152, Hanover 94, DePauw 67.5, Manchester 53, Union 44, Earlham 38, Franklin 35, SMWC 28, Lindsey Wilson 26, Rose-Hulman 25.5, Campbellsville 25, USI 2.
SMWC places
200 — 11. Tyler Kernstein 24.37, 14. Clayton Noblitt 24.60; 3,000 — 9. Parker Nuest 10:04.45; 4x200 — Fourth; 4x400 — Third; Distance Medley — Second; HJ — 2. Zyaan Taylor 1.93m.
