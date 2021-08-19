METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU soccer takes down EIU in season opener

Indiana State defeated Eastern Illinois 3-1 in its season opener for women’s soccer Thursday night at Lakeside Field.
The Sycamores got off to a fast start with Katie Yankey scoring on a pass from Sasha Thompson in the eighth minute.
Audrey Stephens scored in the 49th minute with Thompson recording her second assist to put ISU up 2-0.
Eastern Illinois made it 2-1 in the 64th minute with a goal from Zenaya Barnes on an assist from Nicoletta Anuci, but the Sycamores answered quickly as Chloe Tesny got behind the defense and found the left side of the net for her first career goal to make it 3-1 in the 67th minute.
Seven freshmen made their first appearances for Indiana State with Tara Tesmond, Mackenzie Kent, Maddie Helling, Caitlin Mullen and Alexa Mackey getting their first career starts.
The Sycamores tallied six shots with three on goal and the Panthers took nine with three on goal.
ISU will travel to Northern Illinois on Sunday for a 6 p.m. matchup at the NIU Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
In high school soccer Thursday:
GIRLS
• West Vigo 11, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, sisters Corynn DeGroote (six) and Kyarra DeGroote (two) combined for eight goals for the Vikings. Teammate Katelynn Fennell also registered two goals.
West Vigo 6 5 — 11
Sullivan 0 1 — 1
First-half goals — West Vigo: Corynn DeGroote (Katelynn Fennell), C.DeGroote (Fennell), Kyarra DeGroote, Fennell, C.DeGroote, Torie Buchanan.
Second-half goals — West Vigo: K.DeGroote, C.DeGroote, Fennell (C.DeGroote), C.DeGroote (penalty kick), C.DeGroote. Sullivan: Name not provided.
BOYS
• West Vigo 2, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, Jaxon Kyrouac and Monte Walker posted second-half goals to give the Vikings a road win in their season opener.
West Vigo 0 2 — 2
Sullivan 0 1 — 1
Second-half goals — West Vigo: Jaxon Kyrouac, Monte Walker (Ian Beaver). Sullivan: Name not provided.
Other highlight — For West Vigo, goalkeeper Bryce Corbett had 7 saves.
Next — West Vigo (1-0) will be at home Monday to take on Covington at 5:30 p.m.
• Cascade 3, South Vermillion 2 — At Clinton, the Wildcats got goals from Cale Royer and Nic Royer in a losing effort.
Cascade 2 1 — 3
South Vermillion 1 1 — 2
First-half goals — South Vermillion: Cale Royer. Cascade: Names not provided.
Second-half goal — South Vermillion: Knic Royer. Cascade: Name not provided.
Other highlight — For South Vermillion, goalkeeper Easton Terry had 10 saves.
Next — South Vermillion will be at home Saturday to battle North Montgomery at noon.
Boys tennis
• Northview 4, White River Valley 1 — At Brazil, the Knights’ No. 1 doubles duo of Landon Carr and Drew Cook did not lose a game in the season-opening victory.
Singles — Conner Banning (WRV) def. Ethan DeHart 7-5, 3-6, (10-7); Christian Roembke (N) def. Dylan Moody 6-1, 6-4; Tucker Allen (N) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Landon Carr-Drew Cook (N) def. Luke Powers-Jaden Wadhwan 6-0, 6-0; Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (N) def. Drew Wade- A.J. Moreno 6-0, 6-1.
JV — Northview won 2-0.
Next — Northview (1-0) will play Saturday at Brown County.
Volleyball
• Terre Haute South 3, Edgewood 0 — At Ellettsville, the visiting Braves won 25-20, 27-25, 25-21 behind 21 kills from Courtney Jones and 34 assists from Mia Loyd.
TH South 25 27 25
Edgewood 20 25 21
Highlights — For South, Courtney Jones had 21 kills, 8 digs and 2 assist blocks; Mia Loyd had 34 assists, 7 kills, 6 digs and 3 assist blocks; Reagan Ealy had 9 kills and 3 digs; Lilly Merk had 5 kills, 3 digs and 3 assist blocks; and Emma Hopper had 13 digs.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-0) will play Saturday morning in the Plainfield Invitational.
