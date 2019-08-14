The Indiana State women's soccer team will return to the pitch at 7 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium against Marian.
This is the second of two preseason exhibitions for the Sycamores this year.
Freshman Celeste Wahlberg led the way for the Sycamores with a pair of shots which just sailed high in the first half of Indiana State's first exhibition contest of the fall on Saturday at Indiana. Despite being tied at halftime, the Hoosiers were able to put up a trio of goals in the final 45 minutes for the 3-0 victory.
One of the Sycamores returning leaders from 2018 is junior Danielle Varner, who picked up all-MVC second-team honors. Varner was named the MVC Defensive Player of the Week after the Sycamores completed a busy three-game road swing around the Labor Day weekend undefeated.
The Sycamores begin the 2019 campaign in earnest on Friday, Aug. 23 when they travel to UMKC for the 8 p.m. EDT season opener at Kansas City, Mo. The two-match road swing concludes Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. EDT at Saint Louis.
Prep Golf
• Terre Haute South 183, Greencastle 246 — At Tiger Pointe, Sophie Boyll led four scores in the 40s for the Braves with a 43 on Wednesday.
Molly Ramey shot 46 for the Tiger Cubs.
Terre Haute South (183) — Sophie Boyll 43, Grace Kidwell 46, Sailor Myers 52, Tatum Hill 45, Abi Haller 49.
Greencastle (246) — Molly Ramey 46, Kadence Shaner 67, Jennifer Scott 64, Allison Scott 69, Rain Minartz 70.
Next — Terre Haute South (1-0) hosts its own invitational on Saturday at Rea Park.
Tuesday
• Northview wins — At Phil Harris Golf Course, Northview shot a 196 on Tuesday to beat second-place Cloverdale and host Linton.
Karsyn Kitka led Northview with a 45, while Brooklee Bussing and Abby Drake both shot 48.
Basketball
• Sign up by Friday — The Big Blue Boosters will host a meet-and-greet with the Indiana State women's basketball team at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Fairbanks Park.
Fans and individuals are asked to bring a covered dish. Meat, drinks and table service will be provided. Lawn chairs are optional.
RSVPs are requested by Friday to Vonda Otey at 812-299-1549 or Donna Power at 812-696-2052.
Auto racing
• USAC honors given— Four men are the newest members of the U.S. Auto Club Hall of Fame: former driver-chief mechanic Johnny Capels, drivers Bryan Clauson and Dave Steele and publicist Dick Jordan.
Capels was the chief mechanic for five national champions and served in various roles with USAC in addition to driving for a short time.
Clauson won 112 races between 2004 and 2016, being one of six drivers to have 100 wins. He ranks seventh in sprint and midget win totals.
He and two-time Silver Crown champ Steele, who was killed as the result of a crash in Florida in 2017, both competed in events at Terre Haute Action Track while Jordan was in town for numerous races in his role as publicist.
Jordan died this month at the age of 74.
