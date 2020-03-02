Indiana State's Tristan Weaver has been named Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Weaver's first-ever conference award came after seven shutout innings Friday in ISU's victory over Elon in which Weaver struck out 12 and allowed three hits.
His 0.46 earned run average after three starts ranks second in the MVC. He has pitched 19.2 innings, striking out 31 and holding opponents to a .094 batting average.
ISU opens its home season at 3 p.m. today against San Diego. The game will be telecast on ESPN Plus, and live audio will be simulcast through GoSycamores.com.
In other baseball:
• Rose-Hulman 16, Fontbonne 6 — At Auburndale, Fla., the Engineers had 13 hits in the last three innings Monday to pull away in their 2020 season opener at Lake Myrtle Park.
Rose trailed 3-2 going into the fifth inning but scored five runs, added seven more in the sixth and tacked on three in the seventh.
A.J. Ernst led the attack with three singles, two runs and two RBIs, while Logan Cody had a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs.
Also for the Engineers, Harris Camp had two hits and two runs; Ryan Stachowski two hits, a run and an RBI; Luke Kluemper two hits, two runs and two RBIs; and Josh Mesenbrink and Luke Calabrese two runs each.
Luke Buehler was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run in five innings.
Rose-Hulman, 1-0, plays St. Joseph's (Maine) today. Fontbonne is 5-5.
Softball
• Engineers lose close ones — At Clermont, Fla., Rose-Hulman lost 9-5 to Loras and 8-7 to Northland in the Engineers' season-opening games Monday.
Loras scored six runs in the top of the first inning of the opener and led the rest of the way.
Rose had an early 4-0 lead in the second game, the big blow a two-run triple by Gabrielle Davidson. The Engineers fell behind 8-4 and a seventh-inning rally that included an RBI triple by MaKenzie Morgan, a sacrifice fly by Ashley Pinkham and Nicole Lang's first career homer fell short.
Rose-Hulman faces John Jay and Mitchell in games today.
Golf
• Sycamores improve by 11 shots — At Kiawah Island, S.C., Indiana State improved from Sunday's opening-round 319 to a 308 on Monday to move up to 38th place in the 53-team Kiawah Island Classic.
Sierra Hargens led ISU for the second straight day, this time with a 75. Lauren Green, Kayla Ryan and Kristen Hobbs all shot 77 and Alex Jennings added an 83.
"We played better today," coach Greg Towne said. "We still left a lot of shots out on the course. We were poised but can play more courageously."
Missouri State is the only other league team in the tournament and they have carded rounds of 311 and 321 for a total of 632 and a spot in 42nd place.
The event concludes today. Live stats will be available on GolfStat.com.
• Rose seventh — At Pine Mountain, Ga., Rose-Hulman's men are seventh after the first day of the Callaway Gardens Invitational.
Gage Smith led the Engineers with rounds of 80 and 76, Thomas Butler shot 87 and 77, Matthew Kadnar 81 and 84, Max Gogel 84 and 87 and Braden Kattman 85 and 93.
The final round is today.
Junior college basketball
• Vincennes 83, Lake Land 63 — At Ina, Ill., the ninth-ranked Trailblazers rolled to a 43-20 halftime lead Monday in their district tournament opener.
Terre Haute South graduate Craig Porter scored 20 for the 27-4 Trailblazers, who face either Olney Central or Southwestern Illinois on Wednesday.
Girls basketball
• Illinois AP teams named — The Illinois Associated Press has released its girls all-state basketball teams.
Sarah Isaf of Paris is on the second team, while Karrington Krabel of the Tigers and Maya Osborn of Marshall were honorable-mention selections.
