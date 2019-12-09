Indiana State junior forward Jamyra McChristine was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday by the league office.
McChristine had 10 points and five rebounds at home Tuesday night against Marshall, then had 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds on Saturday at Murray State. It was her second double-double of the season.
ISU has finals this week and returns to action with a 7 p.m. home game Dec. 16 against Northern Kentucky.
Girls basketball
• Paris 72, Marshall 31 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers dominated a game between Little Illini Conference contenders Monday night.
Sarah Isaf had 18 points and Katelyn Littleton and Karrington Krabel scored 17 each for the Tigers, still unbeaten for the season. Jenna Gates had 10 assists and Krabel had six rebounds and six steals.
Paris trailed after a quarter, but outscored its visitors 43-9 in the second half.
Marshall, playing without starting forward Rachael Goekler, was led by Maya Osborn with 10 points.
MARSHALL (31) — Compton 3 0 6, Osborn 4 0 10, Sollars 1 0 3, Engledow 1 0 3, Scott 0 1 1, Hiatt 2 4 8, Rayhel 0 0 0. Totals 11 FG, 5 FT, 31 TP.
PARIS (72) — Gates 1 2 5, Coombes 0 0 0, Tingley 1 0 2, Littleton 7 0 17, Young 3 0 8, Isaf 7 3 18, Cartright 0 0 0, Henderson 0 0 0, Krabel 8 1 17, C.Noel 0 0 0, Crampton 1 0 2, Hawkins 0 0 0, Rigdon 0 3 3. Totals 28 FG, 9 FT, 72 TP.
Marshall 14 8 4 5 — 31
Paris 11 18 27 16 — 72
3-point goals — Osborn 2, Sollars, Engledow, Littleton 3, Young 2, Gates, Isaf.
JV — Paris 50, Marshall 16.
Next — Paris (9-0, 2-0 LIC) plays Thursday at Olney. Marshall (5-5, 0-1) plays Thursday at Lawrenceville.
• Casey 43, Robinson 32 — At Robinson, Ill., the visiting Warriors outscored the Maroons 19-3 in the second quarter and were on their way to a win in their Little Illini Conference opener.
Ella Florkowski had a game-high 13 points for Robinson, but Casey got 11 points from Audrey Hosselton and 10 each from Eva Richardson and Havanah John.
Now 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the LIC, Casey is back on the road today against Palestine-Hutsonville. Robinson, 1-8 and 0-2, plays Thursday at Newton.
• Miners bounce back to fifth — Linton’s Miners are now ranked fifth in Class 2A after winning road games at Owen Valley and Eastern Greene last week.
Now 8-2, the Miners play Thursday at Clay City.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (Kokomo) (6) 9-0 105 1
2. Lawrence North (3) 10-0 96 2
3. Crown Point (1) 12-0 83 3
4. Homestead (1) 7-0 76 4
5. Fishers 11-0 71 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 8-1 50 6
7. Penn 9-0 48 7
8. Center Grove 9-1 32 8
9. Brownsburg 7-2 15 9
(tie) Jeffersonville 9-1 15 10
Others receiving votes: Indianapolis North Central, West Lafayette Harrison, Mt. Vernon Fortville.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Salem (5) 7-0 103 2
2. Gibson Southern (6) 7-0 99 1
3. Benton Central 8-1 82 3
4. Winchester 9-0 64 6
5. Evansville Memorial 4-0 53 9
6. Norwell 7-2 40 4
(tie) Silver Creek 7-1 40 7
8. Danville 6-1 31 10
9. Greensburg 7-1 15 NR
10. Ft. Wayne Luers 6-2 6 NR
Others receiving votes: West Lafayette, Northwood, Boonville, Hamilton Heights, Mishawaka Marian, Vincennes Lincoln, Angola, South Bend St. Joseph’s, Heritage Christian, Washington, Bellmont.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Triton Central (9) 9-0 99 1
2. University (1) 9-0 89 3
3. Vincennes Rivet 7-1 74 2
4. Shenandoah 8-0 69 4
5. Linton 8-2 49 7
6. Westville 10-0 37 T9
7. S. Knox 9-1 35 T9
8. N. Judson 5-2 23 T5
9. Crawford Co .9-3 20 NR
10. Monroe Central 4-2 15 T5
(tie) South Central Union Mills 4-2 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Central Catholic, Lapel, Covenant Christian, Clinton Prairie, Forest Park, Eastern Pekin, Northeastern.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Loogootee 6) 6-1 98 1
2. Oregon-Davis (2) 7-1 90 4
3. Jac-Cen-Del (1) 7-1 83 2
4. Trinity Lutheran (2) 6-1 73 5
5. Tecumseh 5-2 60 3
6. Morgan Twp. 7-2 51 6
7. Lanesville 9-2 39 7
8. Pioneer 6-1 29 10
9. Greenwood Christian 5-2 20 9
10. Kouts 9-2 19 8
Others receiving votes: Union City, North Miami, Orleans, Springs Valley, Traders Point Christian Academy, Anderson Prep Academy, Edinburgh, Bethesda Christian, Blue River Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.