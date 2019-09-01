Indiana State’s Kaleb Brewer has been named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his work in Saturday’s 24-17 loss at Kansas.
The junior defensive lineman from Bloomington North had five solo tackles, three tackles for loss for a total of 15 yards, and forced a fumble recovered in the end zone by teammate Inoke Maola for the touchdown that put the Sycamores ahead 17-16 with less than five minutes to play.
ISU’s Dante Jones II was nominated for Offensive Player of the Week honors after catching four passes for a team-high 79 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-12 play in the fourth quarter that pulled the Sycamores with 16-10. Jones also caught a 42-yard pass in the third quarter.
ISU plays its home opener at 1 p.m. this coming Saturday against Dayton.
In other football news:
• Etling lands on practice squad — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed quarterback Danny Etling to their practice squad.
The Terre Haute South and LSU graduate was cut by the Falcons on Saturday after completing 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and also rushing for 74 yards in Atlanta’s presseason finale against Jacksonville.
Etling earned a 2018 Super Bowl ring after spending last season on the practice squad of the New England Patriots.
Volleyball
• Green Bay 3, Indiana State 2 — At Green Bay, Wis., the visiting Sycamores won the first and fourth sets against the host team Sunday at the Green Bay Invitational but eventually lost 20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9.
Cassie Kawa of the Sycamores, who had 19 kills and nine blocks in three matches, was named to the all-tournament team.
ISU had 50 kills on Sunday, with Madeline Williams getting 17 of those and recording a hitting percentage of .350. Chloe Mason had 23 assists and Mary Hannah Lewis 18, while Gretchen Kuckkan had 11 kills and 15 digs. Melina Tedrow and Jade York had 20 digs each.
Now 0-3, Indiana State prepares for another tournament. The Sycamores play host Michigan State at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the first match of the 2019 Auto Owners Insurance Spartan Invitational at East Lansing, Mich.
Golf
• Rose women move up — At Granville, Ohio, Rose-Hulman’s women improved by one spot on Sunday to finish fifth among 13 teams at Denison’s Lynn Schweizer Women’s Invitational at Denison Golf Club.
Namuunaa Nadmid led Rose with a ninth-place finish after rounds of 84 and 78. Rebecca Su shot 84 and 79, Lauren Conley 80 and 84, Caitlin Coverstone 91 and 84 and Lily Byrne 90 and 92.
Rose-Hulman competes Sept. 14-15 at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.
• Engineer men 16th — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman’s men’s team finished 16th in the nationally competitive Transylvania Invitational that ended Sunday at the University Club of Kentucky.
Jack Speedy had a first-round score of 71 and led the Engineers with a 39th-place finish, completing his tournament with scores of 76 and 80.
Thomas Butler was at 79-86-73, Gage Smith at 82-77-81, Max Gogel at 81-81-81 and Zach Rohrscheib at 83-85-81.
The Engineers compete at the Midwest Region Classic hosted by Benedictine on Sept. 13-14.
Prep soccer
• Patriots sweep — At Evansville, Terre Haute North had six players in the scoring column Saturday as the Patriots won a pair of 2-0 matches at the Evansville North Invitational.
Terre Haute North 1 1 — 2
Evansville North 0 0 — 0
THN — Sam Anders
THN — Noah Sutton
Terre Haute North 0 2 — 2
Evansville Mater Dei 0 0 — 0
THN — Juan Granieri (Jackson Guptill)
THN — Cameron Beadle (Mason Unger)
Next — Terre Haute North (3-0) opens Conference Indiana play at Bloomington South on Thursday.
