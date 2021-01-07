The Missouri Valley Conference has announced the rescheduling of three previously postponed men’s basketball series, which includes makeup dates for Bradley-Loyola, Bradley-Valparaiso and Illinois State-Valparaiso.
As a result, this also affects the Indiana State-Bradley series.
The Sycamores’ series against Bradley has been pushed back one day, originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 30 and 31, to Sunday and Monday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
In a cooperative effort with institutions and television network partners, the shifts were implemented to minimize the number of games any one institution plays within a range of dates and it also helped minimizes the number of road games for any one institution within a range of dates.
One women’s series (Evansville at Illinois State) was impacted to accommodate a men’s shift. Rescheduling of two postponed women’s basketball series — Missouri State at Valparaiso and Loyola at Missouri State — will occur at a later time.
Swimming
• ISU tabbed for 3rd — Indiana State has been picked to finish third at the Missouri Valley Conference championships, the Valley announced recently.
The MVC preseason polls are determined by a vote of the league’s head swimming and diving coaches.
The Sycamores accumulated 47 points and were chosen ahead of Illinois State (40), Northern Iowa (36), Little Rock (21), Evansville (18), Valparaiso (10). Missouri State collected all eight first-place votes and are first with 64 points, while Southern Illinois is in second with 52 points.
Coach Josh Christensen enters his third season at the Indiana State helm. Christensen enters the 2021 season with 24 returning athletes, with three of them earning All-MVC honors last year — Marlene Pavlu Lewin, Sarah Moreau and Kaimi Matsumoto.
“We know there will be unique challenges this semester, but we are grateful for the opportunity to compete and represent ISU,” Christensen said.
The MVC swimming and diving championships will be April 14-16 at Carbondale, Ill., with Southern Illinois as the host.
Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll
Team Pts. (1st-place votes)
1. Missouri State 64 (8)
2. So. Illinois 52
3. Indiana State 47
4. Illinois State 40
5. Northern Iowa 36
6. Little Rock 21
7. Evansville 18
8. Valparaiso 10
Girls basketball
• North Knox 58, West Vigo 51 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings lost their ninth game in a row Thursday.
West Vigo will be at home again Tuesday to take on Cloverdale. North Knox is now 10-6.
• Terre Haute North 64, South Vermillion 17 — At Clinton, Ijaynae Campbell pumped in 13 points and Preslee Michael added 10 to lead the visiting Patriots to victory Wednesday night.
The Wildcats’ top scorer was Rebecca Berry with seven points.
The Patriots outscored the home team 28-0 in the third quarter.
North (9-4) will play host to Southport at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. South Vermillion (2-9) will visit North Central for a 12:30 p.m. contest Saturday.
Prep wrestling
• Terre Haute North 45, Northview 30 — At Brazil, the visiting Patriots pulled out the triumph Thursday.
Individual results — 106 — Hayden Tipton (THN) pin. Devon Hardey 0:57; 113 — Seth Cowden (Nv) won by forfeit; 120 — Kaden Medley (THN) pin. Madison Slaughter 1:32; 126 — Logan Moore (Nv) def. Ryan LeBrun (THN) 6-4; 132 — Dawson Flak (THN) pin. Landin Moore 4:21; 138 — Ethan Proffit (THN) pin. Daelynn Torbert 0:48; 145 — Brandon Greene (THN) dec. Joey Whitesell 4-0; 152 — Kaleb Rowe (Nv) pin. Jack Daly in 1:21; 160 — Nicolas Sconce (THN) pin. Guy Fleming 1:50; Sammy Saunders (THN) pin. Jayden Whitesell 3:30; 182 — Tommy Gilliam (Nv) dec. Landon Boland 11-10; 195 — Dalton Simmons (Nv) pin. Devin Curtis 5:16; 220 — Gabe Bignell (THN) pin. Devon Barnhart 0:54; 285 — Josh Whitmarsh (Nv) pin. Cam Judson 1:45.
Next — North (14-6 in dual meets) will host Terre Haute South on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m.
• Terre Haute South 61, Parke Heritage 10 — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves got a pin by Josiah Dedeaux in the 106-pound weight class and went on to post another victory Thursday.
South results (Parke Heritage names not reported) — 106 — Josiah Dedeaux won by pin; 113 — Justin Pemberton won by forfeit; 126 — Luke May won by pin; 132 — A.J. Sauer won by pin; 138 — Nate Recknor won by forfeit; 145 — Jorge Franco lost by pin; 152 — Alex Rose won by major decision; 160 — Nate Lommock won by pin; 170 — Collin Casad lost by major decision; 182 — Mekhi Moore won by decision; 195 — Nick Casad won by pin; 220 — Josh Howell won by forfeit; 285 — Christian Verst won by pin.
Next — South will wrestle Saturday in the South Vermillion Invitational.
