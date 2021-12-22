METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU men add Midway to schedule for next week

Indiana State men’s basketball coach Josh Schertz announced Wednesday that his squad will host Midway University on Dec. 29 in Hulman Center. Tipoff with the Eagles is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.
This contest will replace ISU’s previously scheduled game with Coppin State after CSU paused all basketball activities due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.
Pro football
• Etling signed to Jags' practice squad — On Monday night, the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars — who recently fired head coach Urban Meyer — signed Terre Haute native Danny Etling, a quarterback, to their practice squad.
Previously, the 27-year-old Etling was a standout at Terre Haute South High School, Purdue and Louisiana State University. The Jaguars are his eighth professional team and his seventh NFL team (twice with the Seattle Seahawks), although he has yet to appear in a regular-season game.
Girls basketball
• West Vigo 45, Clay City 27 — At Brazil, the Vikings earned a Wednesday-afternoon victory in the State Farm Holiday Classic at Northview.
West Vigo's top scorers were Adelynn Harris, Maci Easton and Katelynn Fennell with 14, 12 and 10 points respectively. The Vikings led 31-14 at halftime as Harris had tallied all of her points.
By the end, Clay City had three players with four points apiece.
West Vigo (7-6) was to play a Holiday Classic winners' bracket game later Wednesday. Clay City (1-12) went to the consolation bracket Wednesday.
College baseball
• Engineers receive votes — Rose-Hulman has received votes in the Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division III Preseason Poll, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Rose received votes for the top-40 poll that was released in advance of the NCAA Division III baseball season that begins in February. Transylvania is ranked No. 38 in the preseason poll and is the only other Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference team receiving votes in the preseason poll.
Rose-Hulman also has released its finalized schedule for the 2022 season, including opponents for the team's annual Florida trip on Feb. 27-March 4. The Engineers will open with a doubleheader against Northern Vermont-Lyndon on Feb. 27. The schedule includes a total of 20 home games, with first-year head coach Adam Rosen making his debut at Art Nehf Field on March 11 at 6 p.m. against Calvin.
After the Florida trip, Rose plays 13 of its next 15 games at Art Nehf Field. The 2022 roster is projected to include seven returning players who started double-figure games and six pitchers who tossed double-figure innings last spring. The Engineers finished 23-14 overall and placed third in the HCAC regular-season standings at 23-12 in league play last season.
