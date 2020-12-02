Kyler Ludlow has been named the associate athletic director for communications and digital content at Indiana State, ISU director of athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced this week.
“I am thrilled to have Kyler join our athletic communications staff. His wealth of experience at different levels within athletics will not only help to continue to develop our young department, but also help us continue to improve and reach our goals within the athletic communications area,” Clinkscales said.
Ludlow will oversee the overall management, operations and performance evaluations of athletic communication.
“It is an absolute honor,” Ludlow said. “I want to thank Sherard Clinkscales, Angie Lansing and all of those in the administration and on the coaching staffs that I had the opportunity to get to know during the interview process. They made it clear that Indiana State is a special place. My family and I are excited to become a part of the Indiana State community and I look forward to telling the stories of the many great Sycamore student-athletes.”
Prior to joining Indiana State athletics, Ludlow worked at the University of Michigan for a year, serving as the assistant director of external communications and public relations. While at Michigan, Ludlow was responsible for all areas of media relations for their nationally ranked baseball and volleyball teams while also working closely with U-M Video and Big Ten Network for stories to feature on primetime broadcasts.
Ludlow joined Michigan following a two-year stint at Eastern Michigan.
Girls basketball
• Mooresville 48, Terre Haute North 47 — At North, the Patriots dug themselves a 12-3 hole after one quarter Tuesday night and spent the rest of the game trying to come back.
Zoe Stewart scored 24 points in the last three quarters for North, while Preslee Michael, who had the first-quarter 3-pointer, added 17.
Now 2-2, North begins Conference Indiana play Friday at home against Bloomington South. Mooresville (1-4) hosts Perry Meridian that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.