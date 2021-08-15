Indiana State wrapped up its women's college soccer exhibition schedule Friday night at Memorial Stadium by blanking Marian 3-0.
The match was scoreless until the 37th minute, when Anna Holcombe put in a header from Audrey Stephens' corner kick.
Nora Henderson made it 2-0 at intermission with an unassisted goal shortly after that, and Cece Wahlberg scored on an assist from Kloe Pettigrew in the 57th minute.
ISU had 19 shots, 11 on goal, while limiting the visitors to five.
First regular-season match for the Sycamores is 5 p.m. Thursday at Eastern Illinois.
I I I
In high school soccer:
Girls
• Terre Haute North 1, Harrison (West Lafayette) 0 — At West Lafayette, a pair of North sophomores combined to break the scoreless tie in the final six minutes.
Cali Wuestefeld got the goal, assisted by Caroline Gauer. North keepers Carah McKinney and Chloe Pugh combined for the shutout with help from the back line of Macy Stuck, Abby VanVactor, Maya McNichols and ShayLynne Singer.
North, 1-0, travels to Northview on Tuesday, junior varsity game at 5 p.m.
• Evansville Mater Dei 6, Terre Haute South 1 — At Evansville, the Braves battled the powerful host team to a 1-0 deficit in the first period before wearing down in the second.
South's score was an own goal, set up by a play by Margo Mallory.
The 0-1 Braves play Tuesday at Southmont.
• All-time Braves selected — In celebration of Terre Haute South High School’s 50th anniversary, its athletic department is honoring the athletes and coaches who have made their mark on Braves athletics since 1971.
In coordination with its Golden Anniversary for all teams this school year, Terre Haute South is inviting its historic girls soccer team back for its 2021 game Sept. 25.
All teams were selected by former coaches and friends of Terre Haute South. The athletic department will be reaching out to these Braves to invite them back.
Golden Anniversary Team for Terre Haute South girls soccer — Christina Bailey, Kelli Buchanan, Jackie Burry, Lindsey Garvin, Jackie Gustafson, Anne Hubbard, Courtney Hubbard, Marie Humpolick, Jo Long, Ashley Liffick, Kayla Liffick, Makenzie Mauriello, Natalie Morris, Stephanie Paris, Lexi Penwell, Anna Pigg, Mara Russell, Alison Sanders, Whitney Thomas, Morgan Wininger. Coach — Dave Drake.
Boys
• Indianapolis North Central 7, Terre Haute South 1 — At South, the visiting Panthers exploded from a 1-0 halftime lead in the season opener for both teams.
Mason Hamm scored for South to tie the match 1-1 with 27 minutes to play, but North Central scored twice in two minutes and pulled away.
South, 0-1, plays Tuesday at South Vermillion.
• North Putnam 4, Sullivan 2 — At Roachdale, Zack Thomlinson scored both goals for the Golden Arrows, who fought back after yielding three early goals.
Tyler Kellett and Ben Flath combined for 11 saves for Sullivan, now 0-1.
• Wolverines split — At Evansville, White River Valley lost 5-0 to Tell City but beat Evansville Day 3-1 in a pair of matches Saturday.
Dalton Fulford had two goals for WRV, while Jeff Oliver had a goal and an assist and Gabe Shonk had an assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.