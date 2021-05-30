METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU freshman qualifies for NCAA triple jump finals

Indiana State freshman Ryann Porter qualified Saturday for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships by placing 12th in triple jump at the NCAA East Prelimiary meet at Jacksonville, Fla.
Porter surpassed her previous personal best twice, going 43-feet- 1/2 on her final jump, and will compete at 6:20 p.m. June 12 at Eugene, Ore.
Also competing Saturday was Jocelyn Quiles, who finished 11th in her heat and 28th overall in steeplechase.
All nine Sycamores who qualified for the regional meet will return to ISU next season.
Prep golf
• Patriots seventh — At Country Oaks, Terre Haute North placed seventh among 12 teams Saturday at the Washington Invitational.
Zionsville won by 23 strokes over Evansville North.
Trey Steadman led North with an 87.
Team scores — Zionsville 312, Evansville North 335, Avon 336, Barr-Reeve 341, Brownsburg 345, Castle 354, Terre Haute North 359, Bedford North Lawrence 380, Southridge 401, North Posey 401, Vincennes Rivet 404, Evansville Reitz 405.
Terre Haute North (359) — Logan Schuld 90, Trey Steadman 87, Gavin Connor 91, Cole Higham 91, Zack McCreery 94.
Prep tennis
Boys
• Tigers finish third — At Robinson, Paris finished third, Casey fifth and the host Maroons sixth on Saturday at the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
Team scores — Olney 28, Flora 13.5, Paris 13, Newton 12.5, Casey 12, Robinson 5.
Singles leaders — Evan Uhl (O), Bobby Powless (F), Ben Street (N), Jacob Taylor (O).
Doubles leaders — Gabe Walker-Jarrett Doll (O),Fox Davis-Chance Westerfield (P), Max Moody-Robert Wells (P), Dane Steber-Luke Harris (O).
First team all-LIC — Uhl, Walker, Doll, Powless, Davis, Westerfield
Second team — Street, Moody, Wells.
Honorable mention — Taylor, Stever, Harris.
Next — Paris competes in the IHSA Regional on Friday at Danville.
College baseball
• Indiana 7, Maryland 3 — At College Park, Md., the Hoosiers salvaged the last game of a three-game series against the 25th-ranked Terrapins on Sunday.
Kip Fougerousse of Linton was 2 for 4 with a homer and Braden Scott of Shakamak pitched the last two innings for Indiana.
On Saturday, Northview's Braydon Tucker pitched three strong innings in relief in a 5-2 loss to Maryland. Indiana finished its regular season 26-18, Maryland 28-16.
