Indiana State scored three second-period goals Sunday at Memorial Stadium to defeat Purdue-Fort Wayne 3-0 on Senior Day in women's college soccer.
Kate Face broke the scoreless tie in the 56th minute on a breakaway, and Jensen Margheim tallied on her birthday in the 75th minute for a 2-0 lead.
Katie Sidloski, one of the seniors honored, added the final score in the 84th minute on an assist from Kayla Trinka, and senior Hannah Sullivan made three saves while posting a clean sheet in goal.
ISU outshot the Mastadons 20-15 and had 10 shots on goal to three for the visitors. Face and Margheim had five shots each, Cece Wahlberg four.
Now 2-6-1, ISU begins Missouri Valley Conference play this Saturday with a 7 p.m. home match against Evansville. Purdue-Fort Wayne is now 4-3-2.
I I I
In other college soccer:
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 1, Principia — At Saint Mary of the Woods, Lanee Andrew got her first collegiate goal with 9.7 seconds remaining in the second overtime as the Pomeroys won Saturday.
Alicia Lombardo had the assist as SMWC improved to 4-4 for the season. Megan Benefiel had six saves and her fourth shutout of the season.
The Pomeroys play Tuesday at Welch College.
I I I
In a high school match:
• Columbus North 9, Terre Haute North 0 — At Terre Haute North, the visiting Bull Dogs wrapped up a Conference Indiana championship on Saturday against the Patriots, who suffered just their second conference loss in five seasons.
Terre Haute North is 9-4, finishing 3-2 in Conference Indiana matches, and plays Tuesday at Sullivan.
Golf
• Engineer women win conference preview — At Bluffton, Ohio, the Rose-Hulman women's team had three top-five scorers in winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview on Saturday and Sunday at Bluffton Golf Course.
Rachel Zhang was the individual medalist with rounds of 78 and 79, making an eight-foot birdie putt to win at playoff over Lexie LaMar of Transylvania.
Caitlin Coverstone of Rose was third after rounds of 82 and 76 and Namuunaa Nadmid placed fifth after shooting 81 and 78. Rebecca Su (80-87) and Lauren Conley (84-86) completed the Rose-Hulman scoring.
The Engineers finished 11 shots over Transylvania at 640, with Franklin, Mount St. Joseph and Manchester completing the top five. Rose-Hulman competes at the Hanover Invitational on Oct. 5-6, then returns to Bluffton for the HCAC Championship the weekend after that.
• MVC Preview meet starts today — At Burlington, Ohio, Indiana State will compete today and Tuesday in the Missouri Valley Conference Fall Preview meet.
Kayla Ryan, Alex Jennings, Sierra Hargens, Lauren Green and Kristen Hobbs will be in the Sycamore lineup, with Madison Branum and Chelsea Morrow competing as individuals.
Teams will play 36 holes today, beginning at 9 a.m., and finish with 18 on Tuesday.
I I I
In high school golf news:
• Miners advance —At Vincennes, Vincennes Rivet took sectional honors on Saturday in action of the Country Club of Old Vincennes.
Linton placed second and South Knox was third with both teams advancing to regional play. Sullivan edged host Vincennes Lincoln for seventh, its fifth score breaking a tie.
Lily Waggoner of Rivet was medalist with 82.
Vincennes Lincoln Sectional
Team scores — Vincennes Rivet 360, Linton 386, South Knox 388, Washington 400, North Knox 414, Pike Central 417, Sullivan 432 (won tie), Vincennes Lincoln 432, North Daviess 434, Princeton 448.
Linton (386) — Taylor Riggleman 92, Peyton Bland 95, Savanna Neal 98, Laney Lannan 101.
Sullivan (432) — Courtney Lueking 96, Cassie Moore 107, Bonnie Witt 114, Cara Gofourth 115.
Tennis
• Hambrock 2-0 — At Charleston, Ill., Terre Haute South graduate Lauren Hambrock won at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the University of Southern Indiana at the Eastern Illinois Fall Invitational.
I I I
In high school girls tennis:
• Maroons second, Paris third, Casey fifth — At Casey, Ill., Robinson was second, Paris placed third and the host Warriors fifth on Saturday at the Casey Doubles Tournament.
Paris and Casey play a dual match today at Paris.
Team scores — Teutopolis 164, Robinson 133, Paris 110, Flora 95, Casey 85, Charleston 76, Newton 61, Mt. Zion 60.
Paris results
No. 1 doubles — Sarah Isah-Kaitlyn Mathews second
No. 2 doubles — Kendall Mathews-Chloe Waltz fifth
No. 3 doubles — Emma Campbell-Jenna Gates fifth
No. 4 doubles — Dani Brooks-Chloe Noel first
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.