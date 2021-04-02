Geremy Guerrero continued to be one of the nation's most effective college baseball pitchers, retiring the first 18 Saint Louis batters he faced Friday as No. 23 Indiana State ran away with a 13-2 victory to secure the series win at the Billikens Sports Center.
The Sycamores improved to 13-6 on the season while SLU dropped to 7-18. The final game of the series is Saturday.
Guerrero improved to 5-0 on the season. The left-hander did not allow a runner to reach base until Cole Smith led off the inning with a single through the right side. Guerrero struck out seven over eight complete innings while allowing four hits and one run to the Billikens.
Indiana State’s bats were hot throughout the day, matching a season-high with 16 hits overall. Jordan Schaffer and Mike Sears led the charge at the plate with three hits apiece. Schaffer tallied two of ISU’s four doubles on the afternoon while Mitch Barrow connected on the lone home run of the game during a pinch-hit at bat in the ninth – a two-run bomb to extend the ISU lead to 13-1.
ISU scored three runs in the first inning thanks to a trio of walks. Diego Gines brought home two runners with a double to the gap in right before crossing the plate when Dominic Cusumano singled to center.
Schaffer continued the offensive barrage in the third with a leadoff double and was later brought home on a Brian Fuentes single to left. ISU went on to score three runs in the fourth. Josue Urdaneta brought in a run on a groundout before Schaffer singled to center to plate two more runs.
Sears collected his first RBI of the game in the fifth after singling up the middle. ISU took advantage of SLU miscues in the field, scoring on a pair of errors in the sixth, as well as a two-run double from Max Wright.
In high school baseball:
• West Vigo 7, Lausanne Collegiate 1 — At Memphis, Tenn., the Vikings picked up their second win in as many days as Dilun King allowed just two hits in five innings and Peyton Clerk had a 4-for-4 day that included two doubles and three runs.
Carter Murphy was 2 for 4 with a triple, Gabe Skelton had a double and Kaleb Marrs and Jaydon Bradbury each had a hit and two RBI.
West Vigo plays Tuesday at Linton. Lausanne Collegiate is 4-3.
• Washington 5, Sullivan 0 — At Washington, Eli Steimel of the Golden Arrows allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings, but the host Hatchets scored five runs — four unearned — in the sixth.
Jacob Cox was 2 for 4 for Sullivan, now 1-2.
Thursday
• West Vigo 7, First Assembly Christian School 6 — At Memphis, Tenn., Case Lautenschlager had a walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh as the Vikings won their season opener and handed their opponent its first loss in 10 games.
Brayden DeLattre was the winning pitcher, while Carter Murphy was 1 for 2 with a run-scoring triple, Dilun King had a double and Peyton Clerk had a hit, a run and two RBI.
• North Knox 10, Sullivan 3 — At Sullivan, the host Arrows gave up nine unearned runs in a nonconference loss.
Eli Steimel was 2 for 3 with a double, Tyler Kellett was 2 for 2 and Marcus Roshel was 2 for 4 for Sullivan.
Softball
• Sycamores sweep — At Valparaiso, the Sycamores picked up a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader sweep by scores of 13-3 and 10-0.
Amanda Guercio was 4 for 4 with two homers and five RBI in the opener, while Bella Peterson and Annie Tokarek also homered. Gabby Schnaiter was the winning pitcher.
In the second game, Lexi Benko pitched her first complete-game shutout while striking out seven. Peterson put the Sycamores ahead to stay with a two-run double in the third inning, Mycaela Miller had a three-run double and Isabella Henning had a homer and a sacrifice fly.
Indiana State (9-16, 3-5 MVC) and Valparaiso (5-17, 1-7) complete the series with a single game on Saturday.
• DePauw 7, Rose-Hulman 1 — At Greencastle, the seventh-ranked home team had a four-run second inning and cruised to a nonconference win.
Angela Boulboulle hit a homer for Rose-Hulman's only run, while Nicole Lang had a double and Ashley Pinkham and Jessica Thuer a single each.
Now 5-6, Rose begins Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play at home Saturday against Bluffton. DePauw is 17-3.
In high school softball:
• Terre Haute South 11, Evansville North 1 — At Evansville, the Braves picked up their first win of the season as Jasmine Kinzer pitched a five-inning three-hitter.
Faith Thomas was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI to lead the Braves while Grace Kidwell was 1 for 4 with a double and two runs, Peyton Simmons 1 for 3 with two RBI and Maddy Griswold 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.
Now 1-4, South has its Conference Indiana opener Saturday at Columbus North.
Soccer
• Sycamores celebrate Senior Day — Indiana State plays its final home game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium against Northern Iowa.
Currently second in the Missouri Valley Conference standings, the Sycamores can set a record for conference wins by winning Saturday.
Seniors honored will be defender Danielle Varner, reserve Camryn DeGrafft and injured defender Lexi Harte.
ISU's final regular-season match is Wednesday at Evansville.
Basketball
• Tiger, Lions honored — Paris junior Mady Rigdon and Marshall's Maya Osborn have been named to the Illinois Class 2A all-state team by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Marshall's Adi Scott received Special Mention on the team.
In Class 1A, Shiloh's Tayler Barry and Bella Dudley were named to the all-state team while Katie Draper of Palestine-Hutsonville and Melia Eskew of Shiloh earned Special Mention.
• Vincennes 78, Wabash Valley 74 — At Vincennes, Amani Brown had a game-high 22 points plus five rebounds and five assists as the Trailblazers upset the 12th-ranked Warriors on Thursday.
Brown is a Terre Haute South graduate.
IHSAA
• Reclassification delayed — The Indiana High School Athletic Association approved retaining the member school enrollment figures from the current classification cycle for another year.
This year’s enrollment numbers showed significant fluctuation in the case of many schools likely affected by the pandemic and raising questions about their true representation, the IHSAA noted in a press release.
All schools will remain in their current classifications for one more year, with the exception of teams moving up by the success factor.
