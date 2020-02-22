Omaha edged Indiana State 3-2 during the Snowbird Baseball Classic on Saturday.
Omaha scored all of its runs in the fourth inning. For ISU, leading hitters were Jordan Schaffer and Brian Fuentes, each 2 for 4. Connor Cline (0-1) took the pitching loss for the Sycamores.
The 2-4 Sycamores will conclude their Florida trip today with a 1 p.m. game against Chicago State. Omaha is now 4-2.
College softball
• Indiana State 9, Green Bay 7 — At Bowling Green, Ky., Indiana State outlasted Green Bay’s five-run seventh inning to earn the victory Saturday morning.
The Sycamores scored first in the bottom of the first inning. Leslie Sims led off the inning with an infield bunt beating the throw to first and stealing second. Amanda Guercio hit a single advancing Sims to third base. Bella Peterson delivered the RBI single scoring Sims; Guercio also came around to score on a Green Bay and the Trees jumped out to an early two run lead.
Green Bay answered in the bottom of the first taking advantage of an ISU passed ball to cut the Sycamores lead in half.
In the bottom of the second inning, Mallory Marsicek smoked her second home run of the season to add to the Sycamores’ lead. They also took advantage of two errors by Green Bay tacking on another run, now leading 4-1.
The Phoenix answered with a solo home run of their own in the bottom of fifth, cutting the lead in half.
The Trees bats were hot in the top of seventh scoring five runs to add a good cushion for the bottom half of the inning. Green Bay would fight back and make it interesting scoring five runs, but the Sycamore outlasted the Phoenix as Arielle Blankenship closed the door earing her first save of the season.
Kayla Schwebke (2-4) was charged with the loss in 6.2 innings of work for Green Bay allowing nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Gabbi Schnaiter (2-3) was credited with the win in 4.2 innings of work.
Boys basketball
• West Vigo 51, North Central 42 — At West Vigo, Dane Andrews pumped in 25 points to lead the Vikings to victory Saturday evening.
North Central’s high scorer was Bryton Suggs with 11 points.
West Vigo (8-14) will visit Linton on Tuesday. North Central (11-10) will travel to Sullivan that same night.
• Evansville Bosse 74, Sullivan 61 — At Sullivan, Class 3A’s seventh-ranked Golden Arrows had their 11-game winning streak snapped by the 12th-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.
Bosse took a 39-31 lead at halftime and then exploded for the first seven-points of the third quarter. Sullivan missed five straight free throws at that point — and was 6 for 17 from the lane for the game — and never got the margin under double figures.
Tyrann Funchess led all scorers with 24 for Bosse, while Julian Mullins added 20 and 6-foot-10 Ky’rion Powell scored 13 and dominated the paint defensively.
Rocco Roshel hit six 3-pointers, most of them in the fourth quarter, and led the Arrows with 18 points, while Kevin Palmer scored 17 and Randy Kelley 11.
Now 19-3, Sullivan hosts North Central on Tuesday. Bosse, 15-6, hosts Mount Vernon (Posey) that night.
