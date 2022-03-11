METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU baseball evens series at Wright State

Matt Jachec went seven strong innings and Sean Ross connected on a three-run home run in the top of the first Friday as Indiana State took a 6-2 win over Wright State in the second game of the weekend college baseball series at Nischwitz Stadium.
Jachec (3-1) surrendered a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the redshirt sophomore right-hander was rarely in trouble as the Sycamores (7-5) defense kept the Warriors (3-9) off the scoreboard in the contest. Josue Urdaneta came through with a pair of flashy plays in the infield, while Isaiah Thompson added a diving catch in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Indiana State’s first three batters of the game reached, with Josue Urdaneta bringing home Jordan Schaffer with a RBI single to give the Sycamores a lead they would not relinquish. Ross added a three-run blast over the left-field fence later in the inning to give ISU the 4-0 lead. Thompson added a RBI single in the top of the fifth to cap the ISU scoring in the game.
Schaffer, Urdaneta, Ross, and Thompson all posted multi-hit games for the Sycamores in the win, with Ross’s home run and Urdaneta’s fourth-inning triple providing power in the ISU lineup. Six different Sycamores touched home in the contest, while Ross’ three-run home run giving him the team-high with three RBI.
Jachec went seven innings in his fourth start of the 2022 season, utilizing just 30 pitches to get through the first three innings, while surrendering just six hits and two runs while striking out two.
Joey Hurth picked up his first save of the year after surrendering one hit while striking out a pair over the final two innings.
Schaffer’s on-base streak hit 24 consecutive games when he drew a leadoff walk to open the game. Urdaneta continued his team-leading 12-game hitting streak.
The series finale is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Girls basketball
• UConn recruit is Miss Basketball — Ayanna Patterson has earned the top individual award in Indiana high school girls basketball.
Patterson, a 6-foot-3 forward from Homestead High School, has been named IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball for 2022 in online voting of media and girls’ varsity coaches conducted by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star game director Mike Broughton, it was announced Friday.
The remainder of the 2022 Girls All-Star team will be announced later. The 2022 Mr. Basketball and the 2022 Boys All-Star team also will be announced later. And the 2022 Junior All-Star teams, girls and boys, will be announced later.
Patterson earned the girls’ top honor after being named on 115 ballots submitted to Broughton in balloting that ran from Feb. 14 through March 1. Jessica Carrothers of Crown Point was runner-up with 42 votes. Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington placed third with 15 votes, and Alyssa Crockett of Westfield was fourth with 10 votes. In total, 16 players received at least one Miss Basketball vote.
A University of Connecticut recruit, Patterson averaged 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks as a senior while leading Homestead to a 23-2 season that included a sectional championship. She converted 60.5 percent on field goals (260 of 432) and 70.6 percent on free throws (96 of 136) as the Spartans captured their fourth consecutive sectional during Patterson’s time in the program.
For her career, Patterson totaled 1,912 points, 1,005 rebounds, 149 assists and 187 blocked shots in 105 games while Homestead amassed an aggregate record of 94-14 over her four seasons (25-4, 26-2, 20-6 and 23-2). She holds school records for points in a game (43 as a junior against Fort Wayne South), single-season rebounds (286 as a junior), single-season blocks (60 as a junior), career rebounds and career blocks. Her scoring total stands second on the school list, behind only the 2,586 points tallied by Karissa McLaughlin, a 2017 graduate who was that year’s Miss Basketball.
Patterson is the third Homestead player to wear the All-Stars’ coveted No. 1 jersey. She joins McLaughlin and the Spartans’ Caleb Swanigan, who was voted Mr. Basketball in 2015. Patterson also becomes her school’s 10th All-Star selection, joining five previous girls (McLaughlin; Candi Crawford, 1997; Sydney Buck, 2014; Madisen Parker, 2017; and Sydney Graber, 2020) and four previous boys (Swanigan; Tracy Foster, 1982; Grant Leiendecker, 2006; and Luke Goode, 2021).
While in high school, Patterson also has been a three-time invitee to USA Basketball National Team Trials (U16, U17 and U19) and played on the USA Basketball 3x3 team that was the 2021 FIBA U18 World Cup Champion. She also has been recognized as a four-time first-team all-Summit Athletic Conference honoree, a three-time IBCA Underclass Supreme 15 selection, a 2022 IBCA Senior Supreme 15 choice, a 2022 first-team Naismith All-American and a 2022 McDonald’s All-American.
Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball traditionally wear No. 1 jerseys for the respective Indiana Boys All-Stars and Indiana Girls All-Stars in the annual series with Kentucky. The All-Stars will face the Indiana Junior All-Stars in an exhibition doubleheader June 8 at a site to be announced. The All-Stars follow with their home-and-home doubleheaders with Kentucky — June 10 at the Owensboro SportsCenter in Owensboro, Ky., and June 11 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
College track
• Engineer women also picked second — The Rose-Hulman women’s outdoor team has been picked to finish second in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship this season, in results released by the league office this week.
Manchester received nine first-place votes and 99 poll points. Rose received the remaining one first-place vote and 89 poll points.
The Engineers won both the 2018 and 2021 HCAC women’s outdoor championships under the direction of head coach Larry Cole. Rose-Hulman finish second in the HCAC indoor championships in February.
The 2021-22 outdoor season begins with the Rose-Hulman Early Bird Invitational on March 19.
