Nine Indiana State baseball players made their first career starts Friday as ISU dropped its season opener to Pittsburgh 11-1 at the Snowbird Classic.
Redshirt freshman Dominic Cusumano led the Sycamores’ offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, including a double. Shortstop Jordan Schaffer delivered a pair of hits in three at-bats, while Sean Ross and Mitch Barrow tallied the only other Sycamore hits in the game.
Ron Washington Jr., Kyle Hess and Riley Wash tallied three RBIs apiece as the Panther offense was clicking from the start.
Pittsburgh (1-0) jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first when Washington hit two-run homer over the center-field wall.
Right-hander Collin Liberatore (0-1) allowed six runs in four innings in his season debut for the Sycamores. He struck out four while issuing four free passes on 71 pitches. Pitt was able to get four hits off the redshirt senior, three of which were home runs.
Pittsburgh outhit the Sycamores 12-7, while the Sycamores left 11 runners on base compared to Pitt’s four.
The Sycamores will continue play in the Snowbird Classic today with a meeting against Kent State. First pitch will be at noon with ISU southpaw Tristan Weaver set to make his season debut.
Prep swimming
• Sakbun competes — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South sophomore Haley Sakbun finished 21st in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.31 seconds) and 21st in the 500-yard freestyle (5:09.05) during Friday’s preliminary round of the IHSAA girls state finals at the Indiana University Natatorium.
Only the top 16 out of 32 swimmers in each event get to advance to today’s consolation and final rounds.
Boys basketball
• Sullivan 58, Marshall (Ill.) 57 — At Sullivan, Jadon Wallace pumped in 18 points and Ethan Keown and Daniel Tingley each added 12 for Marshall in a battle of two of the Wabash Valley’s best teams.
No individual scoring was reported for the Golden Arrows. Sullivan (17-2) will travel to Bloomfield on Tuesday. Marshall (19-4) will be at Robinson that same night.
• North Central 55, Clay City 53 — At Farmersburg, the Thunderbirds nipped the Eels in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference action Friday.
They hiked their record to 10-8 and 2-4 in conference going into a game with Linton next week. Clay City (7-11, 2-5) is at West Vigo tonight.
• Parke Heritage 88, Fountain Central 48 — At Veedersburg, the Wolves remained unbeaten in five Wabash River Conference games with their seventh straight victory.
They will take a 17-3 record into a game at Attica on Tuesday. Fountain Central (9-12, 1-5) is at North Vermillion next Friday.
• Riverton Parke 54, North Vermillion 37 — At Cayuga, the Panthers got even at 9-9 for the season and above .500 in WRC at 3-2 with Friday’s victory, while the Falcons lost their 15th in a row. Riverton Parke is at Shakamak tonight and the Falcons (2-18, 0-5) play Fountain Central next Friday.
• South Vermillion 78, Attica 33 — At Clinton, the Wildcats won for the 11th time in Wabash River Conference action Friday.
They are 3-2 in conference and will take an 11-9 mark into their game at Riverton Parke next Friday.
Girls basketball
• Hume (Shiloh) 65, Neoga 42 — Winning the Neoga Class 1A championship Thursday earned a spot in the Casey Sectional next week.
Two girls advancing in the 3-point competition are Audrey Hosselton of Casey and Emily Percell of Martinsville.
