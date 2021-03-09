Indiana State extended its baseball winning streak to four on Tuesday night with a 5-3 victory at Florida Gulf Coast.
Sean Ross had three hits, Josue Urdaneta a single, double and RBI, Miguel Rivera a double and two RBI and the Sycamore infield turned three double plays.
West Vigo's Jordan Schaffer contributed an RBI single and Tyler Grauer escaped a ninth-inning jam to preserve a win for freshman Joey Hurth. Zach Frey and Connor Fenlong added four scoreless innings in relief.
Now 7-4, ISU continues its road trip with a three-game series at 20th-ranked Florida Atlantic that begins Thursday.
Soccer
• Valparaiso 2, Indiana State 0 — At Valparaiso, the Sycamores suffered their first Missouri Valley Conference soccer loss of the season Tuesday afternoon at windy Valparaiso.
The Sycamores, 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the MVC, earned five corner kicks in the match but managed just four shots on goal — two by CeCe Wahlberg and one each by Anna Holcombe and Sasha Thompson — among 11 total shots.
Valparaiso scored on a rebound after a corner kick in the 41st minute to take a 1-0 lead at intermission, then scored again in the 49th minute.
ISU's best chance came in the 79th minute, when Thompson's shot was stopped at the goal line.
Indiana State's next match is Saturday afternoon at Illinois State. Valparaiso improved to 1-1-2, 1-0-1 in conference matches.
I I I
In other soccer news:
• Alexander is MVC Freshman of the Week — Indiana State goalkeeper Maddie Alexander was named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after shutting out Southern Illinois last week.
It was the second straight clean sheet for Alexander, who made six saves in each of her team's first three matches. ISU hadn't had back-to-back shutout wins since 2013.
• Two Engineers named — Rose-Hulman picked up a pair of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors on Tuesday, with Natalie Dillon named Women's Defensive Player of the Week and Takezo Kelly chosen as Men's Offensive Player of the Week.
Dillon recorded the first two shutouts of her career to lead the Engineers past Mount St. Joseph 1-0 and Bluffton 5-0 last week. She recorded a career-high 10 saves in the Mount St. Joseph victory, then contributed four saves in the Bluffton win. She has played 400 minutes of soccer at Rose-Hulman without allowing a goal entering this week's action.
Rose-Hulman, 2-0, hosts Franklin on Wednesday and Transylvania on Saturday for Senior Day.
Kelly scored two goals and had one assist in the season opening 5-0 win over Mount St. Joseph. He also scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory at Bluffton on Saturday.
The honor marks Kelly's second career HCAC Offensive Player of the Week award after receiving the honor once in 2019. He has career totals of 10 goals and three assists in 19 games played. The Rose men are at Franklin on Wednesday, then celebrate Senior Day on Saturday against Transylvania.
Volleyball
• Indiana State 3, Southern Illinois 1 — At Carbondale, Ill., Indiana State earned its first Missouri Valley Conference volleyball sweep of the season on Monday, beating Southern Illinois a second time after sweeping the Salukis on Sunday.
ISU's string of consecutive sets won ended early Monday, but the Sycamores rallied to win 18-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13 to improve to 6-7 overall, 6-6 in the MVC. SIU is now 2-12, 1-11.
The visitors had 12 service aces, their first double-figure showing in that category since 2018, with Chloe Mason getting five to tie the best showing in the MVC this season.
Mason, a sophomore from Terre Haute North, also had 21 assists and 10 digs while Mary Hannah Lewis added 15 assists and two aces.
Madeline Williams had 12 kills with Taylor Shelton adding nine and Kaitlyn Hamilton and Kylie Newby eight each. Double-figure dig performances, in addition to Mason's, came from Melina Tedrow with 17, Ashley Eck with 13 and Shelton with 12.
Indiana State returns to the ISU Arena on Sunday and next Monday against Drake.
Football
• HCAC dominates national team — Two Rose-Hulman players and two Franklin players were named Tuesday to the D3football.com National Team of the Week.
Rose-Hulman's Noah Thomas was selected as a wide receiver and Michael Stevens was chosen as a linebacker for their efforts in Saturday's 52-6 win over Defiance.
Thomas became the career leader for receiving yards at Rose-Hulman with 2,562 as part of a strong performance on Saturday. He hauled in seven receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Thomas scored on touchdown passes of 15 and 56 yards to help Rose-Hulman build a 38-0 lead in the first half. He ranks No. 1 in school history in receiving yards (2,562), No. 2 in career touchdown receptions (26), and No. 4 in career pass receptions (189).
Stevens led a Rose-Hulman defensive effort that held Defiance to negative rushing yardage and 124 yards of total offense in the win. He recorded a team-high 12 tackles with three tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in the win. Stevens is a three-year member of the Rose-Hulman defense with 39 career tackles, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.
Franklin was represented by freshman quarterback Dane Andrews, a West Vigo graduate, and receiver Jarrett Gibson.
Andrews was also named HCAC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 24 of 33 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns, while Gibson caught three of the touchdown passes among a 10-catch, 214-yard day.
Both teams have road games this Saturday, Rose-Hulman at Mount St. Joseph and Franklin at Manchester.
Women's basketball
• Folks gets conference honor — Indiana State sophomore forward Adrian Folks was recognized for her success on and off the court on Tuesday morning as she received Missouri Valley Conference honorable mention honors for the league’s Scholar-Athlete Team.
During her sophomore campaign, Folks averaged a team-best 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. In the classroom, the Southgate, Mich., native holds a perfect 4.0 in the Indiana State nursing program.
FRANKLIN, Ind. -- The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology men's golf team broke 300 as a team to pick up a duel win at Hillview Country Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Golf
• Rose men win — At Franklin, the Rose-Hulman men broke 300 on Tuesday to pick up a seven-stroke win over host Franklin at Hillview Country Club.
Luke Poole and Jack Speedy each shot one-over-par 73 to lead the Engineers in their 297-304 win. Thomas Butler added a 74 and Max Gogel a 77, while Matthew Kadnar shot 75 while playing as an individual.
Also playing for Rose-Hulman were Chris Kossos (79), Zach Leedy (81) and Zach Rohrscheib (89).
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Mount St. Joseph Invitational on March 20-21.
Boys basketball
• Casey 68, Macon Meridian 49 — At Casey, Ill., Noah Livingston scored 27 points, Will Hosselton 18 and Dawson Dallape 13 as the second-ranked Warriors made short work of their fifth-ranked visitors on Tuesday.
Livingston, who also had nine rebounds, seven steals and a team-high three assists Tuesday, has scored 100 points in the past three games for Casey, 10-1. The Warriors play Friday at Newton.
Girls basketball
Monday
• Danville 46, Paris 41 — At Paris, Ill., the Tiger girls suffered their first regular-season loss in more than two years to the visiting Vikings on Monday.
Mady Rigdon was the only double-figure scorer for Paris with 16 points and added five rebounds. Trinity Tingley and Sara Mills also had five rebounds each, with Tingley adding four assists and Kendra Young four steals.
The host Tigers were outscored 18-5 at the foul line.
DANVILLE (46) — Houpt 4 10 20, Blanden 0 2 2, Rose 0 5 5, Conaway 3 0 6, Allen 3 1 8, Reed 2 0 5. Totals 12 FG, 18 FT, 46 TP.
PARIS (41) — Tingley 2 0 6, Coombes 0 0 0, Littleton 2 0 5, Young 3 1 7, Mills 1 0 2, Hawkins 2 1 5, Rigdon 5 3 16. Totals 15 FG, 4 FT, 41 TP.
Danville=6=11=10=19=—=46
Paris=5=13=5=18=—=41
3-point goals — Houpt 2, Allen, Reed, Rigdon 3, Tingley 2, Littleton.
Next — Paris (12-1) has a varsity-only contest Thursday at Lawrenceville.
• Lawrenceville 39, Robinson 26 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., Marisa Zane had eight points and Adyson Littlejohn seven to lead the Maroons in a losing effort Monday.
Now 2-5 overall, 1-5 in Little Illini Conference play, Robinson plays Tuesday at Casey. Lawrenceville, 4-5 and 3-4, hosts Paris on Thursday.
Middle schools
• Tournament championship Thursday — Two teams from Otter Creek will battle sixth-graders from West Vigo and seventh-graders from Honey Creek in the Vigo County middle school championships at Terre Haute South. Sixth-graders play at 6 p.m., followed by the seventh-graders.
Tuesday at Otter Creek, the host team beat Sarah Scott 20-6 in the sixth-grade game and 33-16 in the seventh-grade contest.
Zigler had 12 points for the Otter Creek sixth-graders, with Staggs adding four, Weisneth two and Neville and DeVeau one point each. Richardson, Weatherspoon and Barker each scored two points for the Scotties.
In the seventh-grade game at Otter Creek, Strange had nine points and White eight for the Otters, with Morrison and Ixba adding six each and Johnson and Rowley two each. Boyd had 10 for Sarah Scott, with Jordan scoring four and Watson two.
In the sixth-grade game Tuesday at Honey Creek, West Vigo beat the host team 26-9 as Belleu scored 10 for the Trojans and E.Kassissieh three for the Bees.
In the seventh-grade game at Honey Creek, the host team beat West Vigo 62-35. Cassell scored 21 and English-Malone 20 for the winners, while Marrs had 16 points for West Vigo.
The host Otters swept Woodrow Wilson on Monday night.
In the sixth-grade game, Otter Creek won 15-5 as Neville had six points, Staggs and Thomas four each and Looper one for the Otters and Paugh scoring four and Williams one for the Warriors.
Otter Creek won the seventh-grade game 25-5 led by Strange with 10 points, White with seven and Ixba with two. Elder and Medley had two points each and Goulding one for Woodrow Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.