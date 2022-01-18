Indiana State announced its 2022 football schedule Monday. The 11-game slate will feature six home games at Memorial Stadium, including a Thursday night opener against North Alabama, to highlight the upcoming year.
Overall, the Sycamores will face three nonconference opponents with a pair of first-timers on the schedule this season. Indiana State’s season-opening contest against North Alabama will be the first contest between the two programs, while the Sept. 17 game against Montana also will be an inaugural matchup.
“It’s another competitive schedule and we’re looking forward to being back out there on the field,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said in a news release. “We ended the season on a high note and I’m excited for our guys to be back and continue working hard this spring as we get ready for the upcoming year.”
The 2022 home opener is set for Thursday, Sept. 1, as the Sycamores host North Alabama at Memorial Stadium. The following Saturday, ISU makes its lone nonconference road trip to take on Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The final game of the 2022 nonconference schedule comes features the first matchup between Indiana State and Montana in each program’s respective histories on Sept. 17. The game sets up the first of a home-and-home series between the Sycamores and the Grizzlies with ISU set to make the return trip in 2025.
After a bye week, Indiana State dives into Missouri Valley Football Conference play Oct. 1 as the Sycamores make the trip to Northern Iowa. It marks the first contest between the two teams since the 2019 season as the teams were off the schedule rotation last season.
ISU’s conference home opener on Oct. 8 comes against defending FCS national champion North Dakota State and sets up an alternating home-away format the rest of the regular season.
The remainder of the 2022 home schedule features home contests against Illinois State (Oct. 22, Homecoming), North Dakota (Nov. 5) and Missouri State (Nov. 19).
Road trips include treks to Youngstown State (Oct. 15), South Dakota State (Oct. 29) and Western Illinois (Nov. 12).
Ticket prices and kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
Track and field
• ISU athletes honored — Indiana State track and field athletes JaVaughn Moore and Kamille Gaskin-Griffith were honored by the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday afternoon as the male track and female field athletes of the week respectively.
Moore set a pair of meet and facility records at the Coughlan/Malloy Cup on his way to a pair of event wins. The Marietta, Ga., native clocked a 6.74 in the 60m prelims, which broke the Indoor Track & Field Facility and Coughlan/Malloy Cup record. He followed that with a 6.77 in the finals of the event for his seventh straight win in the event, a streak that dates back to the 2019-20 season.
Moore continued his strong performance at the Coughlan/Malloy Cup by taking home the title in the 200m, setting a new facility and meet record by crossing the line in 21.66 seconds. His time broke the meet record by 0.3 seconds and his own facility record by 0.2 seconds.
Gaskin-Griffith set a new personal record in the long jump on her way to the event title at the Coughlan/Malloy Cup. The Bridgetown, Barbados, native had a jump of 5.45m (17-10.75) on her final attempt to beat teammate Ryann Porter for the title. Her jump broke her previous personal record by 0.03m.
Showing her versatility, Gaskin-Griffith also placed fourth in the 60m hurdles (9.25) and eighth in the shot put (8.49m/27-10.25). She was one of four Sycamores to earn a top-five finish in the 60m hurdles.
Gaskin-Griffith’s long jump is the top mark in the MVC, while her 60m hurdles time is also among the top 15 in the conference.
Swimming
• Rose earns honors — For the third time this season, Rose-Hulman swept Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's swimming and diving Athlete of the Week awards, according to results released by the league office.
Jared Brown was named HCAC Men's Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season, while John Dinkel earned his third HCAC Men's Diver of the Week award.
Brown won the 50-yard freestyle to highlight Rose-Hulman performances against No. 5 ranked Washington University in St. Louis last weekend. He captured top honors in the event with a time of 21.63 seconds. Brown was also a part of the 200-medley relay team that came home third in 1:40.55.
Dinkel swept both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving top honors against the Bears. He scored 207.85 points in 1-meter diving and added 187.25 points in the 3-meter event.
Rose-Hulman stands 4-1 in duel meets this season heading into a pair of matchups this weekend. The Fightin' Engineers face Valparaiso at the Vigo County Aquatic Center on Friday at 7 pm, then travel to Franklin to meet the Grizzles at 11:30 am on Saturday.
Prep basketball
• Northview 52, Cloverdale 27 — At Brazil, Northview remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference girls play as the Knights handled the Clovers on Monday.
Northview (18-3, 9-0) has its biggest WIC game of the season next up as it travels to Indian Creek — also unbeaten in the WIC — for a battle of unblemished teams on Friday.
• Stewart, Thomas named — Terre Haute North's Zoe Stewart and Cloverdale's Kyle Thomas have been named IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Stewart had 45 points in a win over Marshall and 31 in Friday's victory over Terre Haute South.
Thomas scored 42 for the Clovers in a 65-55 win over Cascade on Friday, then had 19 of his team's 34 points in a 34-31 win over Parke Heritage the following night.
