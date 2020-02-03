Indiana State announced two additions to its football coaching staff on Monday.
Coach Curt Mallory has added Jeff Kastl to coach quarterbacks and serve as pass game coordinator and Desmond Morgan to coach linebackers.
Kastl has many years of coaching experience, most recently as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas-San Antonio. He played quarterback at Michigan from 2002 to 2006.
Morgan is also a Michigan alum and started 40 of his 47 games there at linebacker. He was a two-time semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy for the top football scholar-athlete in the nation. He graduated from Michigan in December of 2015 and was most recently special teams quality control coordinator at Minnesota.
Girls basketball
• Illinois pairings set — Pairings and schedules have been made for Class 1A and 2A Illinois High School Association girls basketball regionals.
Paris and Casey will be host teams for sectionals. Paris is a No. 1 seed in its sectional and begins postseason play in the Sullivan Regional.
Play begins February 10.
Class 1A
Neoga Regional
Feb. 10— Martinsville (8) vs. Casey (10), 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 — Shiloh (1) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., followed by Neoga (4) vs. Stew-Stras (6)
Feb. 13 — Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Newton Regional
Feb. 10 — Newton (8) vs. Lawrenceville (9), 6 p.m., followed by Mt. Carmel (5) vs. Robinson (12)
Feb. 11 — Teutopolis (2) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., followed by Pana (3) vs. Game 2 winner
Feb. 13 — Championship, 7 p.m.
Sullivan Regional
Feb. 10 — Marshall (7) vs. Shelbyville (10), 6 p.m., followed by Fairfield (6) vs. Flora (11)
Feb. 12 — Paris (1) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., followed by Sullivan (4) vs. Game 2 winner
Feb. 14 — Championship, 7 p.m.
• Dieterich 54, Robinson 30 — At Robinson, Ill., Bailey Strauch had 14 points in a losing cause for the host Maroons.
Now 7-19, Robinson plays Thursday at Marshall.
• Linton drops to fourth — A one-point loss at Sullivan a week ago dropped Linton's Miners to fourth in the final Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll before the start of postseason play.
Class 4A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Northwestern (7) 23-0 79 1
† 2. Crown Point (1) 24-0 73 2
† 3. Fishers 21-1 54 4
† 4. Homestead 22-1 53 3
† 5. Hamilton Southeastern 20-2 51 5
† 6. Penn 22-2 36 7
† 7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 22-1 25 8
† 8. Lawrence North 20-4 24 6
† 9. Martinsville 20-3 17 10
†10. Carmel 15-7 15 9
Others receiving votes: Brownsburg, West Lafayette Harrison, Center Grove, North Central, East Central, Bedford North Lawrence.
Class 3A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Salem (9) 19-3 93 2
† 2. Benton Central 21-3 91 1
† 3. Evansville Memorial (1) 19-3 82 3
† 4. Norwell 18-4 67 4
† 5. Silver Creek 19-3 61 6
† 6. Gibson Southern 18-3 54 5
† 7. NorthWood 21-3 44 7
† 8. Greensburg 20-3 27 10
† 9. Angola 21-2 25 NR
†10. Heritage Christian 15-7 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Winchester, Washington, Mishawaka Marian, Vincennes Lincoln, Danville, Brownstown.
Class 2A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Triton Central (9) 22-0 90 1
† 2. University 21-1 78 2
† 3. Monroe Central 18-4 62 6
† 4. Linton 18-5 61 3
† 5. Shenandoah 20-2 59 5
† 6. S. Knox 20-4 37 4
† 7. Eastern (Pekin) 15-8 26 8
† 8. Clinton Prairie 19-3 23 7
† 9. N. Judson 18-4 21 9
†10. Lafayette C. Catholic 16-7 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Vincennes Rivet, Seeger, North Decator, Covenant Christian, Lapel, Rensselaer Central, Forest Park.
Class 1A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Loogootee (7) 20-2 95 2
† 2. Pioneer (1) 20-3 78 6
† 3. Morgan Twp. (1) 21-3 77 3
† 4. Trinity Lutheran (1) 20-2 72 1
† 5. Oregon-Davis 17-4 55 5
† 6. Lanesville 20-3 54 4
† 7. Jac-Cen-Del 19-4 37 7
† 8. Greenwood Christian 18-5 32 9
† 9. Tecumseh 16-5 27 8
†10. Springs Valley 17-5 13 10
Others receiving votes: Kouts, North Miami, Indianapolis Lighthouse, North White, Tri, Northfield.
Middle school basketball
GIRLS
Seventh grade — Woodrow Wilson 18 (Frakes 6), St. Patrick's 16 (Tooley 9).
