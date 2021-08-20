The Indiana High School Athletic Association would like to alert the public about a growing trend in internet scamming.
There are hundreds of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube events being promoted, sometimes within prominent online groups, that appear to be real live streams, but are phishing for your personal information and sometimes trying to install malware on your device.
These posts appear to be legitimately scheduled live streams and be associated with a high school or state association. However, when you click on the link, you are typically asked to enter personal information in order to gain access to the video.
These are fake. Do not enter any information.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, scams like this have been on the rise. At the start of the 2021-22 school year, there are hundreds of these events being circulated for the beginning of high school sports.
“Unfortunately, scammers know that live streaming is more important now than it has ever been,” said IHSAA director of broadcasting Heath Shanahan. “This is a new way for someone to take advantage of the high school sports fanbase. We want to make sure that fans of our member schools do not fall prey to these scammers.”
The IHSAA Champions Network and IHSAAtv.org is the official video streaming platform of the IHSAA. Many of its member schools are utilizing this platform for their own broadcasting needs. However, during the regular season, many schools have decided to use other entities to do their live streaming. Please check with your local high school athletic department for the correct location to watch your favorite team safely.
Cross country
• Sycamore men picked sixth, women seventh — Indiana State’s teams have been tabbed to finish sixth and seventh at the Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country championships respectively, the Valley announced Friday morning. The MVC preseason poll is determined by a vote of the league’s head cross country coaches.
The Sycamore men gathered 33 points in the poll and were picked to finish sixth in the Valley. Bradley collected six first-place votes and is the favorite to win the championship with 78 points. Drake and Illinois State were picked to finish second and third with 70 (three first-place votes) and 62 points (two first-place votes), respectively. Loyola and Southern Illinois round out the top five with 57 points and 39 points. The Trees were chosen in front of Northern Iowa (30), Valparaiso (27) and Evansville (9).
On the women’s side, ISU was tabbed to place finish seventh in the MVC after gathering 41 points in the preseason poll. Loyola is the conference favorite, gathering 99 points and nine first-place votes while Bradley sits in second with 90 points and one first-place vote. Illinois State (76), Drake (74), Northern Iowa (53) and Missouri State (46) sit in front of the Sycamores, who were picked ahead of Southern Illinois (38), Valparaiso (21) and Evansville (12).
The Missouri Valley Conference championships will be Oct. 29 in Normal, Ill., hosted by Illinois State.
• New assistant coach — Indiana State has announced the hiring of Brad Butler as an assistant cross country and track and field coach, program director Angela Martin announced Friday afternoon.
“We are very excited to have coach Butler joining our staff,” Martin said. “He has worked hard at Eastern Illinois over the past 10 years and his experiences there set him up to coach our distance runners at Indiana State. He knows the area well for recruiting and, being so close, he knows our conference and what it is going to take to win. He has followed the Sycamores and knows a lot of our history. Coach Butler has an infectious personality and will motivate our student athletes well.”
Butler joins the Sycamores after an 11-year stint at Eastern Illinois as the men’s and women’s assistant cross country and track and field coach.
Prior to his career in coaching, Butler was a successful runner at Eastern Illinois. He was the OVC 10K champion in 2006 and 2009 in addition to the indoor 5K champion in 2007. In all, Butler earned eight All-OVC honors between cross country and track and field.
Prep volleyball
Thursday
• Sullivan 3, West Vigo 0 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows pulled away after two close sets.
West Vigo=20=23=8
Sullivan=25=25=25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Ella King had 17 assists, 8 digs and 4 aces; Kennedy Wagaman 11 assists, 9 kills and 4 digs; Parker Mischler 9 kills, 4 digs and 3 blocks; Mallory Pike 9 digs and 6 aces; Jacie Wilson 7 kills and a block; Elly Hamilton 3 kills and 2 digs; Korinne Gofourth 3 digs and an ace; Allison Pelfrey 3 digs; Lexi Grindstaff 3 kills; and Genevieve Vandergriff 2 kills and 2 blocks.
Next — Sullivan plays Saturday at the Eastern Greene Invitational.
• South Putnam 3, Clay City 2 — At Clay City, the Eels had a 2-0 lead but lost 21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9.
Clay City won the junior varsity match 25-14, 25-14.
Prep golf
Thursday
• Clay City wins three-way — At Sullivan, Cassie Moore of the host Golden Arrows was medalist, but Clay City won a three-way girls match with a better fifth score.
Team scores — Clay City 234, Sullivan 234, South Vermillion 249.
