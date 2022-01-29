Honey Creek and West Vigo won Vigo County middle school eighth-grade basketball championships Thursday night at Terre Haute South.
The Honey Creek girls beat Otter Creek 25-20, giving the Bees a 35-0 record and three championships over the past three years.
Breena Ireland and Avery Cassell had eight points each for Honey Creek, while Aaliyah Lewis had 10 for the Otters.
In the boys final, West Vigo defeated two-time champion Woodrow Wilson 46-39.
Garrett Pugh had 18 points and Landon Fields 15 for West Vigo, while Brady Klopfenstein had 14 and Cam Fennell 13 for the Warriors.
Track
• Engineers sweep — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men and women both won in the final Friday Night Spikes indoor meet of the season Friday night.
Jailen Hobbs broke a seven-year-old record with a time of 6.95 seconds in the 60-meter dash for the Engineer men. He also won the 200 and was part of a winning 4x200 relay team with Jacob Jagger, Ian Lemons and Mason Grawe.
Other Rose winners were Parker Jordan in triple jump, Sebastian Hughes in long jump, John Sluys in the 3,000 and Tim Youndt in the 60-meter hurdles. The 4x400 team of Isaiah Lilje, Jonathan Rogers, Jordan and Jacob Eve was also a winner.
The Rose women placed second in the 4x400 relay, the final event of the meet, for a six-point victory over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Rofiat Adeyemi won triple jump and long jump for the Engineers, while Evelyn Utley took shot put. The 4x400 team that clinched the win included Emily Peterson, Lane Lawrence, Liv Aspholm and Christina Rogers.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the DePauw Invitational next Friday.
Swimming
• Indiana State 186, Illinois State 113 — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, the host Sycamores won 10 of 14 events Friday in a tune-up before the Missouri Valley Conference Championships.
“This afternoon was a solid ending to our dual meet season,” coach Josh Christensen said. “We had some folks really step up and swim well. From here we have to get some folks healthy and sharpen up for the MVC Championships in a little under three weeks.”
Emily Webb won her fifth straight 200 freestyle; Madie Rutan won both backstroke races; Chloe Farro won the 50 and 100 freestyle races; Alexandria Cotter won the 100 breaststroke and Elle Gilkerson the 200 breaststroke; and Sarah Moreau won the 100 butterfly. Indiana State also won two relays.
• Rose sweeps — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman beat the host Panthers 141-57 in men's competition and the Engineer women won 147-61.
Caleb Munger won 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley to lead the men. Derick Miller (50 backstroke, 100 breaststroke) and Ryan Nikolic (50 freestyle, 50 butterfly) won twice each and Ryan Bowering (100 freestyle), Will Kenyon (1,000 freestyle), Vineet Ranade (200 freestyle) and Evan Sellers (500 freestyle) also won individual events.
Nikolic, Miller, Michael Nixon and Sam West also won the 200 medley relay and Ranade, Nick Edwards, Alex Ketchum and Kenyon combined to win the 400 freestyle relay.
For the women, Brooke Covert (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley), Natalija Pumpurs (50 butterfly, 100 butterfly) and Cate Stauffer (50 backstroke, 500 freestyle) all won twice.
Tori Kinnamon won the 200 freestyle while relay wins came from the 200 medley team of Pumpurs, Lauren Meyer, Kinnamon and Therese Jaeger and the 400 freestyle team of Jaeger, Stauffer, Meyer and Pumpurs.
The Rose teams stay on the road for meets at Transylvania on Saturday.
Boys basketball
• Cloverdale 60, Northview 48 — At Cloverdale, the host team went on a 9-0 run capped by a Kyle Thomas dunk after the Knights had closed within 45-44 in the fourth quarter.
The Knights are now 10-6 overall, 5-3 in the Western Indiana Conference, and play Saturday night at Crawfordsville. Cloverdale, 8-9 and 4-4, plays Feb. 8 at Monrovia.
• South Vermillion 46, Shakamak 44 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats came from behind in the fourth quarter for a nonconference win.
Anthony Garzolini led South Vermillion with 16 points while J.T. May had 17 and Coy Gilbert and Oscar Pegg 11 each for the Lakers.
South Vermillion, 8-9, hosts North Putnam on Saturday and Shakamak, 6-9, hosts North Central on Saturday.
• Bloomfield 60, North Central 54 — At Bloomfield, the Cardinals stayed in contention for the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference title by winning a close game Friday.
Baylin Graf had 25 points, Justin Beard 18 and Ryan Schulte 12 for Bloomfield, now 14-3 and 5-1 in the SWIAC. The Cardinals are at first-place North Daviess on Thursday.
North Central, 10-5 and 2-2, is at Shakamak on Saturday.
• Casey 63, Mt. Carmel 55 — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors won the consolation bracket of the Little Illini Conference Tournament and improved to 11-10 for the season. Brayson Chrysler had 17 points and Rece Overback 13 for the winners.
Casey hosts Mt. Carmel again on Friday. The Golden Aces, 16-8, host Evansville Christian on Tuesday.
• Robinson 63, Marshall 61 — Also at Casey, the Maroons won the third-place game in a squeaker.
Marshall, 5-14, hosts West Vigo on Saturday while Robinson, 9-11, is at Paris next Friday.
• North Daviess 51, Clay City 32 — At Elnora, the Cougars remained unbeaten in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Clay City, 5-10 and 0-4, had its Saturday game at White River Valley postponed and will host Shakamak on Thursday. North Daviess, 15-2 and 5-0, is at Orleans on Saturday.
• Covington 56, North Vermillion 33 — At Cayuga, the host Falcons fell to 5-11, 1-2 in the Wabash River Conference, and play Saturday at North Newton. Covington, 11-5 and 4-0, hosts Fountain Central on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Thursday
• Paris 67, Mt. Carmel 40 — At Mt. Carmel, Ill., Mady Rigdon had 20 points and Graci Watson had 14 as the Tigers improved to 23-3, 7-0 in Little Illini Conference play.
Paris played Lawrenceville on Friday. Mt. Carmel is 11-13 and 2-5.
• North Vermillion 34, West Vigo 32 — At Cayuga, the host Falcons won their ninth straight game.
Adelynn Harris had a game-high 11 points for West Vigo, now 10-13. The Vikings play next Friday at the Class 3A Northview Sectional.
North Vermillion, 16-7, is at North Newton on Saturday.
• South Vermillion 39, Greencastle 38 — At Clinton, the Wildcats celebrated Senior Night for Hannah Ping and Natalie Silver with a nonconference win.
Ping had 16 points and Kenley Minor 13 for South Vermillion, 6-16. The Wildcats play Edgewood on Wednesday at the Class 3A Northview Sectional.
Emma Hunter had 23 points for the Tiger Cubs, 5-17, who play Frankfort on Tuesday at the Class 3A Danville Sectional.
• Eastern Greene 47, Clay City 25 — At Clay City, the visiting Thunderbirds wrapped up a perfect season in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Kaylee Hudson had 14 points, Kenzi Sullivan 12 and Kennedy Hudson 11 for Eastern, which plays South Knox on Tuesday at the Class 2A North Knox Sectional.
Clay City, 2-20 and 0-7, was led by Kaylee Miller with seven points and meets Shakamak on Tuesday at the Class A Clay City Sectional.
• Casey 37, Lawrenceville 26 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., Ellie Shull had 12 points and Kamryn Smith 10 as the Warriors passed the Indians in the Little Illini Conference standings.
Now 3-23, 2-5 in the LIC, Casey hosts Newton on Thursday. Lawrenceville, 4-17 and 1-6, played Friday at Paris.
