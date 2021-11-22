Rose-Hulman junior Terry Hicks has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts in Marymount's Pablo Coto Invitational.
Hicks was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament fter recording a pair of double-doubles. He scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a win over Washington & Lee and added 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in a championship-game victory over host Marymount.
For the week, Hicks shot 52% from the field and 70% from the free throw line in the two contests. For the season, Hicks averages 11.7 points and a team-high 11.7 rebounds per contest.
Rose-Hulman stands 3-0 in men's basketball for the first time since the 2011-12 season. The Engineers return home to face DePauw at 3 p.m. Sunday.
In other awards:
• Roberts is top swimmer — Rose-Hulman freshman Justin Roberts has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Swimmer of the Week for his efforts in a duel meet win at Bethel on Friday.
Roberts won the 100 butterfly in 53.49 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 54.64 seconds. His efforts helped the Engineers improve to 3-0 on the season in duel meets with a 181-100 victory over Bethel.
Rose-Hulman has had three HCAC Men's Swimmer of the Week award winners this season. Previous winners this season have included Jared Brown and Evan Sellers. The Engineers compete Dec. 2-4 at the Carthage Invitational.
Boys basketball
• South Vermillion 50, Paris 43 — At Paris, Ill., the visiting Wildcats outscored the host Tigers 17-7 in the second quarter Monday and held on for a first-round win at the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament.
Anthony Garzolini had 18 points and Lucas Uselman 16 for South Vermillion, while Conor Breneman had 12 points and Zach Farnham 11 for Paris.
Both teams play again Tuesday, South Vermillion against Charleston and Paris against Mt. Zion.
Girls basketball
• Fithian-Oakwood 52, Casey 37 — At Casey, Ill., Ellie Shull had 14 points and Kamryn Smith eight but the Warriors fell to 0-3 for the season.
Middle schools
• Results — The following middle school results were reported Monday.
Sixth-grade boys — Otter Creek 28, West Vigo 22; Sarah Scott 48 (Josiah Riddle 13), Woodrow Wilson 25 (Parker Strole 10).
Seventh-grade boys — West Vigo 39, Otter Creek 38; Woodrow Wilson 44 (Blake Hammond 14), Sarah Scott 8 (Kasen Ward 7).
