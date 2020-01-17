METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Griffith earns second-team All-American honor from Phil Steele

Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith has been named a Second Team All-American by Phil Steele. The redshirt senior earns the honor after being named an All-American by STATS FCS as well as HERO Sports in 2019.
Griffith, a Louisville native, has now earned six All-American honors during his career at Indiana State, tying the program record of six set by defensive tackle Dan Brandenburg (1994-95). He passes former running back Shakir Bell (2011-12), who earned five during his time with the Sycamores.
Griffith became just the third player in program history to record 100 or more tackles for three consecutive seasons. He ranks fourth of all active FCS players in career tackles with 382.
College baseball
• Collett honored again — Kentucky first baseman/designated hitter T.J. Collett has been named Preseason All-Southeastern Conference by Perfect Game, it was announced Friday, earning top honors at first base entering the 2020 season. He also was named Perfect Game’s No. 7 senior in the country.
Collett has long been known for his prodigious power, swatting double-digit home runs each of the past two seasons despite battling a myriad of injuries, including one that caused him to miss the final 20 games of the 2018 season. He enters 2020 needing 16 hits to join Kentucky’s career 100-hit club and 40 percent of his career hits have gone for extra bases.
The senior from Terre Haute North High School is expected to play first base this season after primarily serving as the team’s DH his first three seasons. He turned in a tremendous summer, shining in the prestigious Cape Cod League while being named to the All-Cape Cod League Team and a league all-star. His nine home runs tied for the league lead and were the most in the CCBL since 2012 and he ranked third with 32 runs batted in. Collett also competed in the Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans College Home Run Derby.
Collett clubbed 10 home runs and drove in a team-high 40 runs for UK last season, earning SEC Player of the Week honors after belting game-winning home runs in both ends of a doubleheader at No. 10 Ole Miss on April 14. He also hit the first home run in Kentucky Proud Park history and one of just two round-trippers to center field in the new park.
In addition to his on-field ability, Collett has twice been named to the SEC Community Service Team for his work in the community and was recently announced as a 2020 inductee into UK Athletics’ Frank G. Ham Society of Character.
Prep wrestling
• Vikings fare well — At Kokomo, two West Vigo athletes did well in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals Friday.
Sophomore Torie Buchanan took first place in the 106-pound weight class for the second year in a row and senior Annalyse Dooley placed third in 113.
Boys basketball
• Parke Heritage 68, Covington 62 — At Rockville, Christian Johnson pumped in 28 points as the host Wolves stayed in contention for first place in the Wabash River Conference standings with this victory Friday night.
Parke Heritage (11-3 overall, 2-0 WRC) will play host to Cloverdale tonight. Covington (8-4, 2-1) will welcome Southmont to its gym next Friday.
Girls basketball
• Linton 53, South Vermillion 29 — At Linton, the Miners improved their record to 15-4 on Thursday and will be at home to Bloomfield next Thursday.
South Vermillion (8-9) is home to Clay City today.
