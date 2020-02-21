METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Gilbert moves on in IHSAA wrestling state finals

Sullivan freshman Lane Gilbert won a 7-4 first-round decision over Carmel sophomore Brac Hooper in the 113-pound weight class Friday evening, improving his record to 36-1 and advancing him into today’s quarterfinals of the IHSAA state finals inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Hooper finished 26-6.
Gilbert will face East Noble sophomore Aidan Sprague (34-2) in the quarterfinals, which start at 9:30 a.m. The winner will move on to the semifinals.
In the 182-pound first round later Friday, Terre Haute South senior Brendan McPike lost by technical fall at the 3:19 mark to Merrillville senior Khris Walton, who’s now 40-4. McPike ended up 33-4.
Tonight’s state championship bouts in each weight class will air live on Fox Sports Indiana.
College baseball
• Indiana State 1, Dartmouth 0 — At Port Charlotte, Fla., Tristan Weaver, Austin Cross and Tyler Grauer combined to allow just two hits Friday afternoon as Indiana State blanked the Big Green 1-0 in the Snowbird Baseball Classic.
Indiana State (2-3) improved to 2-0 all-time against Dartmouth thanks to a seventh-inning solo homer from Brandt Nowaskie which proved to be the difference in the game. With a 2-0 count, the senior belted a waist-high pitch over the right-field wall — the first home run of his career.
In total, the Sycamores sprayed four base hits across the field but were unable to manufacture a run as Dartmouth’s Austen Michel (0-1) was strong throughout his outing. The right-hander finished his day with six and two-third innings on the mound, allowing just three hits while striking out five in the loss.
Weaver almost matched his career long of seven innings of 2018 but fell an out short after going 62/3, allowing one hit in the no-decision. The lefty threw close to 50 pitches through the first two innings but was able to settle into a groove, finishing his day with a career-high 11 strikeouts while issuing a pair of free passes.
Cross went an inning in relief for the Trees as he earned the victory to move to 1-0 on the season. After a lead-off single in the top of the eighth, Dartmouth (0-1) put runners on the corners after a sacrifice bunt, grounder to shortstop and a walk, which would signal the end of the day for Cross.
The Sycamores went to Grauer for the second straight day looking for a multi-inning save and he would do just that as he induced a flyout to end the Dartmouth threat in the eight before working through the Big Green order easily in the ninth en route to his second save of the season.
The Sycamores will look for a weekend sweep of Omaha on Saturday, with the first pitch set for 1 p.m.
• Collett goes deep for Wildcats — At Lexington, Ky., T.J. Collett of Terre Haute homered as Kentucky throttled Appalachian State 7-3 in the first game of a three-game weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park on Friday.
The win was the 24th consecutive victory for UK over a non-Power Five conference opponent dating to the 2018 season. The Wildcats also tied the school-record of 124 consecutive games without being shut out and now have scored in 200 straight nine-inning games, the lone exception being a shortened seven-inning affair in the 2017 Southeastern Conference tournament.
Collett hit just the third home run to center field in Kentucky Proud Park’s two seasons. He also doubled earlier in the game.
College softball
• ISU falls to Ball State — At Bowling Green, Ky., Indiana State came up short against Ball State, losing 10-2 in five innings in their first game of the Hilltopper Classic.
The Sycamores scored first in the bottom of the first inning. Leslie Sims led off the inning with an infield bunt beating the throw to first. Becky Malchow followed her with a single of her own. Amanda Guercio executed the sacrifice bunt to advance Sims and Malchow. Bella Peterson delivered the RBI single to get the Sycamores on the board first. In the bottom of the third, Becky Gibbs came up clutch with a two-out double, scoring the Sycamores’ second run of the game.
Ball State, coached by Megan Ciolli Bartlett of Terre Haute, had an eight-run fourth inning with an RBI double and a three-run homer by Kendall Fields to take the lead at 4-2. Junior catcher and former Northview High School standout Stacy Payton smacked a grand slam in the same inning and the Sycamores trailed 8-2. In the top of the fifth, Ball State added two more runs on Payton’s second roundtripper of the game and her fifth of the season, making the score 10-2 and putting the run rule in effect.
Indiana State left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game.
Payton finished the contest 3 for 4 with six runs batted in to go with her two bombs. Two sycamores recorded multi-hit games — Peterson 3 for 3 with an RBI single and one run scored and Sims 2 for 3 with one run.
Gabbi Schnaiter (1-3) was charged with the loss in 3.0 innings, allowing four runs (all earned) on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Deborah Jones (3-1) got the start for Ball State, allowing two runs (all earned) on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work.
ISU fell to 3-7 heading into a game Friday evening against host Western Kentucky, while Ball State improved to 7-5.
Prep swimming
• Prelims set the stage — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Thursday’s preliminary round of the Terre Haute South boys swimming and diving sectional set the stage for today’s finals, which start at 1 p.m.
Some of Thursday’s fastest qualifiers from Vigo County were Terre Haute North seniors Tyler Sommer (21.76 seconds) and George West (22.51), who went one-two in the 50-yard freestyle; Sommer (47.04), first in the 100 freestyle; North’s 200 freestyle relay foursome of Sommer, Andre Ponsot, West and Nathan Gauer, first as well; and North’s 400 free relay squad of Sommer, Ponsot, West and Gauer, also first.
Boys basketball
• Clay City 47, Northview 45 — At Clay City, the host Eels bested their county rivals in nonconference action.
They improved to 9-12 for the season and will be at Riverton Parke on Thursday. The Knights are 14-8 and will entertain powerful top-ranked Class 4A Bloomington South that same night.
• Linton 63, North Central 52 — At Farmersburg, the Miners won their 13th game in a row Friday and clinched another SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference title with a 7-0 record.
They also defeated Marshall (Ill.) 69-54 on Thursday, assuring the Miners of their eighth straight 20-win season. Lincoln Hale led the Miners with 29 points, while Marshall got 18 points from Jesse Burdick and 16 from Jadon Wallace.
Linton will take a 21-2 record into its regular-season finale with West Vigo on Tuesday. North Central is 11-9 and plays at West Vigo tonight, while Marshall closed out its regular season with a 22-6 record and will be a No. 1 seed in postseason Illinois action.
• Parke Heritage 64, Seeger 41 — At Seeger, Parke Heritage won for the ninth game in a row Friday and remained unbeaten in Wabash River Conference games with a 7-0 record.
The Wolves (19-3) will be at home to Southmont on Tuesday. Seeger is at North Vermillion next Friday.
• Sullivan 68, Robinson (Ill.) 59 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows boosted their record to 19-2 with their 11th straight victory Friday. They will be host to Evansville Bosse for an afternoon game today.
Robinson closed out its regular season and will take a 10-17 record into Illinois Class 2A regional action against Paris on Monday.
• South Vermillion 53, Riverton Parke 41 — At Mecca, the Wildcats won their fifth game in a row and hiked their Wabash River Conference mark to 4-2 Friday.
They will take a 12-9 record into tonight’s game at Covington. Riverton Parke (10-11, 4-3) will be at South Putnam on Tuesday.
• Fountain Central 58, North Vermillion 40 — At Cayuga, the Mustangs bested the Falcons in WRC competition, improving their record to 10-12 and league mark to 2-5.
North Vermillion (2-19) will be out to snap a 16-game losing streak at South Putnam tonight.
• Eastern Greene 73, Shakamak 63 — At Jasonville, the Thunderbirds picked up a road victory in SWIAC competition Friday.
Easter Greene (5-16, 2-5) will entertain Springs Valley on Tuesday. The Lakers (7-14, 1-6) will be at Cloverdale tonight.
