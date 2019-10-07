Forest Park and Geneva Hills teamed up to beat Hulman Links and the Country Club of Terre Haute in the Wabash Valley Golf Association's Interclub match Sunday at Forest Park.
Troy Farris of the host course led all scorers with a 63, while Chris DeHart added a 68 and Seth Payton a 70.
Geneva Hills was led by Zach Kent with a 69 while Stacy Vitaniemi and Eddie Kanizer both shot 70.
Hulman Links was led by Chris Cassell with a 68, while Fred Reynolds and Tim Mundy both shot 70. Phillip Myers shot 70 to lead the Country Club contingent.
In college golf:
• Nationals shortened — At State College, Pa., the United States Collegiate Athletic Association canceled the first round of the men's championship tournament Monday because of multiple unplayable holes at the Penn State Blue Course.
The finals will now consist of just 18 holes beginning at 9 a.m. today. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is the defending national champion.
"The guys are disappointed about today's cancellation," said coach Abe Nasser of SMWC. "They came prepared for the elements with umbrellas, rain suits and towels. They knew it would be a challenge but they're a mentally tough group and would've thrived under the circumstances.
"We have to refocus and shift our thought process to an 18-hole championship mindset. They will be ready to compete."
• Sycamores fourth — At Indianapolis, Indiana State shot rounds of 317 and 303 on Monday and is in fourth place after 36 holes of the Butler Invitational at the Highlands Golf Club.
Lipscomb leads the eight-team field at 603, with the host Bulldogs at 612 and Evansville at 618.
Sierra Hargens posted rounds of 78 and 74 and Lauren Green shot 75 and 77 for totals of 152 which is tied for seventh place.
Also for ISU, Kristen Hobbs shot 84-74-158, Kayla Ryan 80-79-159 and Alex Jennings 86-78-164. Playing as individuals are Madison Branum (84-79-163) and Chelsea Morrow (85-81-166). The final round tees off at 9 a.m. today.
Honors
• Hanrahan chosen — Serra Hanrahan of Indiana State is Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week in soccer after scoring the match-winning goal for the Sycamores on Sunday against Valparaiso.
Hanrahan's first collegiate goal gave the Sycamores a 3-2 win, their first in conference play since 2017.
Now 1-0-1 in the MVC, ISU plays at 2 p.m. this Saturday at Northern Iowa.
• Dahlberg honored again — Rose-Hulman's Katryna Dahlberg relied on a school-record performance to earn her third consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week award, announced by the league office on Monday.
Dahlberg set a new single-match school record with 54 digs in Rose-Hulman's five-set win over Eureka on Saturday, breaking the previous school record of 46 digs set by Gabi Razma in 2014.
For the week, Dahlberg recorded 71 digs in eight sets. She leads the HCAC in both digs (496) and digs per set (6.36) this season, and is ranked No. 12 in NCAA Division III in digs per set.
Rose-Hulman is 9-12, 1-0 in the HCAC, and has won four consecutive matches. The Engineers host Franklin and Defiance this week.
Prep soccer
• Bloomington North 8, Northview 0 — At Bloomington, the Knights were eliminated from Class 3A Bloomington South Sectional play on Monday and finished with an 8-5-2 record.
Bloomington North, 7-8-3, plays Bloomington South on Wednesday.
• South Vermillion 2, Owen Valley 0 — At Ellettsville, Justin Vaughn and Mason Sanquenetti had second-half goals as the Wildcats advanced in the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional.
South Vermillion plays Owen Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Prep volleyball
• Terre Haute South 3, Greencastle 1 — At South, Emma Hopper had 39 digs as the Braves shook off a second-set loss in a nonconference match.
Greencastle=12=25=14=19
Terre Haute South=25=20=25=25
Highlights — For South, Emma Hopper had 39 digs and 3 assists; Jade Runyan 35 assists, 14 digs, a kill and 2 aces; Emma Fell 20 digs, an assist and an ace; Courtney Jones 19 kills, 6 digs, 2 assists and 2 aces; Ashlyn Swan 19 digs, an assist and 2 aces; Peighton Kennedy 13 digs; Michaela Cox 9 kills, 7 digs, 5 blocks and an ace; Reagan Ealy 8 kills, 5 digs and a block; Mikaila Sullivan 8 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs and an assist; and Kaylee McDonald 4 kills and 4 digs.
Next — Terre Haute South hosts Martinsville on Thursday.
• Linton 3, Bloomfield 0 — At Bloomfield, the Miners wrapped up the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference as Aubrey Walton had 30 assists and Gentry Warrick served 11 aces.
Linton=25=25=25
Bloomfield=21=17=21
Highlights — For Linton, Aubrey Walton had 30 assists 7 digs and an ace; Chaisey Wasnidge 16 digs and an assist; Haley Rose 11 kills, 2.5 blocks and a dig; Gentry Warrick 7 kills, 3 digs, a block and 11 aces; and Jaylee Hayes 9 kills, 5 digs, an assist and 5 aces.
JV — Bloomfield won 25-19, 25-21.
Next — Linton (20-7, 7-0 SWIAC) plays today at Edgewood.
• Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Mecca, the Trojans wrapped up the Wabash River Conference championship by completing a 7-0 league season.
College football
• No votes — Indiana State was shut out in Football Championship Subdivision poll voting this week and will host Western Illinois in the homecoming game this Saturday.
FCS coaches poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 5-0 650 1
2. James Madison 5-1 621 2
3. South Dakota State 4-1 598 3
4. Kennesaw State 4-1 548 4
5. Weber State 3-2 536 5
6. Montana State 5-1 508 7
7. Villanova 6-0 506 8
8. Montana 5-1 480 9
9. Towson 3-2 406 10
10. Northern Iowa 3-2 392 13
11. Furman 4-2 380 14
12. Nicholls 3-2 345 15
13. Illinois State 3-2 340 6
14. N.C. A&T 4-1 329 16
15. Delaware 3-2 243 18
16. Central Arkansas 3-2 231 10
17. Youngstown State 4-1 210 17
18. Jacksonville State 4-2 191 20
19. Princeton 3-0 146 23
20. Maine 2-3 130 22
21. UC Davis 2-4 114 12
22. Southeast Missouri State 3-2 103 25
23. Stony Brook 4-2 93 24
24. Sam Houston State 4-2 57 NR
25. Southeastern Louisiana 3-2 55 19
Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota 55, Sacramento State 42, Yale 30, Dartmouth 26, S.C. State 22, Austin Peay 18, Houston Baptist 16, Tennessee Tech 14, Eastern Washington 5, Wofford 4, Cal Poly 3, New Hampshire 3, Campbell 2, CCSU 1, Idaho 1, Incarnate Word 1.
STATS FCS poll
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, points and previous rank:
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (155) 5-0 3899 1
2. James Madison (1) 5-1 3704 2
3. South Dakota State 4-1 3611 3
4. Weber State 3-2 3286 4
5. Villanova 6-0 3221 5
6. Montana State 5-1 3043 6
7. Kennesaw State 4-1 2820 7
8. Montana 5-1 2815 8
9. Towson 3-2 2497 9
10. Northern Iowa 3-2 2357 13
11. Furman 4-2 2271 14
12. Nicholls 3-2 2173 16
13. N.C. A&T 4-1 1993 15
14. Illinois State 3-2 1810 10
15. Delaware 3-2 1437 19
16. Central Arkansas 3-2 1391 11
17. Jacksonville State 4-2 1118 21
18. Maine 2-3 1071 20
19. Youngstown State 4-1 985 18
20. Southeast Missouri State 3-2 959 23
21. Princeton 3-0 775 25
22. Stony Brook 4-2 680 24
23. Southeastern Louisiana 3-2 525 17
24. UC Davis 2-4 414 12
25. Sam Houston State 4-2 351 NR
Others: Sacramento State 350, Dartmouth 281, S.C. State 198, North Dakota 195, Austin Peay 114, Yale 88, CCSU 70, Wofford 39, Alcorn State 28, Eastern Washington 26, New Hampshire 24, Tennessee Tech 23, McNeese 20, Houston Baptist 17, Samford 8, UT Martin 7, Elon 3, Georgetown 2, Cal Poly 1.
