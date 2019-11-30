NCAA Division III No. 21-ranked Illinois Wesleyan placed three starters in double figures to pick up a 68-34 women’s basketball victory over Rose-Hulman as part of the Midwest Classic tournament Saturday afternoon.
Kendall Sosa paced Illinois Wesleyan with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field. Samantha Munroe added 17 points and Brooke Lansford also reached double figures with 11 points for the Titans.
Nosa Igiehon led the Rose offense with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Hannah Woody contributed seven points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Illinois Wesleyan shot 42 percent from the field and held the Engineers to 13 made shots in the game. Rose-Hulman had the statistical edge in rebounds by a 46-41 count over the Titans.
Illinois Wesleyan improved to 5-1 overall. The 0-3 Engineers will face Washington (Mo.) today in the Midwest Challenge.
On Wednesday night, Rose-Hulman will play host to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in Hulbert Arena for the annual Dorsett Automotive Crosstown Classic, starting at 7:30.
Boys basketball
• Casey 59, Okaw Valley 45 — At Toledo, Ill., Noah Livingston pumped in 23 points and Jackson Hills added 21 points to lead the Warriors to victory in the third-place game of the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
Casey (2-1) will play host to West Vigo on Tuesday.
• Marshall 77, Edwards County 25 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., Daniel Tingley tallied 15 points, Luke Cook chipped in with 14 and Jesse Burdick had 13 to pace the Lions to victory in the Capital Cassic early Saturday.
Marshall (3-0) was slated to face Fairfield on Saturday night, but results were not reported before the Tribune-Star’s news deadline.
• White River Valley 48, North Knox 43 — At Switz City, the host Wolverines won a nonconference game in the season openers for both teams Wednesday.
Tanner Denham had 21 points, Andrew Ellett 12 and Eli Crites 10 for White River Valley. Holtman Doades had 22 for the Warriors.
Two days later, Friday, WRV lost at Washington 57-43.
Prep wrestling
• South goes 5-0 in tournament — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South defeated five opponents in the Vincennes Lincoln Invitational.
Josh Howell (220), Dylan Case (195), Brendan McPike (182), Nate Lommock (160), Nate Recknor (138), Alex Rose (126) and Harrison May (120) each went 5-0 in their weight classes.
South’s team scores — Terre Haute South 84, Lawrenceville (Ill.) 0; Terre Haute South 73, North Knox 12; Terre Haute South 78, Olney (Ill.) 6; Terre Haute South 66, Princeton 16; Terre Haute South 51, Mount Carmel (Ill.) 25.
Next — South will compete Thursday at Edgewood.
