Rose-Hulman's men's tennis team is headed back to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the seventh straight time after defeating Hanover 5-4 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match on Sunday.
Rose-Hulman has an overall record of 57-1 against HCAC opposition since 2015, and the team completed a sweep of the regular season and conference tournament titles this spring.
Both teams battled for an HCAC-record four hours and 10 minutes before the Engineers closed out the match with the win. With the score tied 4-4, No. 1 singles player Joshua Giambattista provided the final championship point for Rose-Hulman in a 6-0 third-set victory. For his efforts, Giambattista was named HCAC Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Rose-Hulman led 2-1 after doubles action, with the team of Mark Slaninka and Grant Paradowski winning 8-1 at the No. 2 flight. Rhian Seneviratne and Arudrra Krishnan added an 8-5 victory at No. 3 doubles.
In singles play, Seneviratne became a double winner on the day with a 7-6, 6-2 victory at the No. 5 singles slot. Owen Reynolds added a 6-1, 6-4 victory at the No. 3 singles flight.
Rose-Hulman takes an overall record of 11-9 into the NCAA Division III Tournament after a schedule that featured one NCAA Division I opponent, four NCAA Division II opponents and one NAIA opponent.
In high school tennis:
Girls
• Terre Haute South 4, Southport 1 — At South, the Braves finished their Conference Indiana season with a winning record.
Singles — Carlie Streit (Sp) def. Sarah Rowe 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5); Samhita Shantharam (THS) def. Macey Lukas 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 1-0 (10-5); Briley Ireland (THS) def. Jasmine Alexander 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkkovich (THS) def. Ngun Cer-Avanell Traylor 6-2, 6-3; Jordan Miller-Sydney Williams (THS) def. Annika Chan-Esther Pui 6-1, 6-1.
JV — South won 8-0.
Next — Terre Haute South (9-6, 3-2 Conference Indiana) plays Monday at Sullivan.
• Indian Creek 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, Hanna Burkhart and Paige Chickadaunce got wins but the Golden Arrows lost a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Lauren Foster 6-1, 6-3; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Lauren Lewis 6-0, 6-0; Zoe Rayback (IC) def. Sarah Francis 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
Doubles — Olivia Perry-Emilee Scott (IC) def. Ella King-Parker Mischler 6-2, 6-2; Avery Burress-Addyson Tunell (IC) def. Lexi Deckard-Maggie McCammon 6-4, 6-1.
JV — Indian Creek won 5-1.
Next — Sullivan (13-3, 5-1 WIC) hosts Terre Haute South on Monday.
Boys
• Tigers tie for sixth — At Robinson, Ill., Paris tied for sixth place in the Robinson Doubles Tournament.
Team scores — Effingham St. Anthony 13, Mattoon 12, Teutopolis 11, Olney 7, Newton 5, Effingham 2, Paris 2, Robinson 2.
Paris results — Chance Westerfield-Fox Woods 0-2; Harris Romero-Robert Wells 2-1 (fifth); Drake Bartos-Hudson David 0-2
Next — Paris hosts Mattoon on Monday.
Track
• ISU gets seven wins — At Bloomington, Indiana State turned in a strong showing in its final meet before next weekend's Missouri Valley Conference outdoor championships, racking up 23 top-three finishes Friday in the annual Billy Hayes Invitational.
Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions and a weather delay of nearly one hour midway through the meet, the Sycamores still won seven events and set seven top-10 marks in program history.
Landis Brandon, Cale Kilian, Jocelyn Quiles, William Staggs, Zoe Sullivan and Selene Weaver all set individual top-10 marks, while the men’s 4x100m relay team of Jarel Shaw, JaVaughn Moore, Tahj Johnson and Noah Malone ran just the second sub-40-second time in program history.
Event winners were Mirlege Castor in women's 100, Reynei Wallace in women's 200, Napoleon Hernandez in men's 800, Lawrence Mitchell in men's high jump, Ryann Porter in women's triple jump, Wyatt Puff in men's discus and the 4x100 team of Jarel Shaw, JaVaughn Moore, Tahj Johnson and Noah Malone.
Baseball
• Engineers sweep regular-season finale — At Crawfordsville, Rose-Hulman finished its regular season by sweeping host Wabash 10-4 and 10-3.
Brett Tuttle had four hits, including a double, to propel Rose-Hulman's 16-hit offensive attack in the opener. Adam Taylor and Peter Rogers had three singles each, with Rogers scoring twice and Harrison Finch had a single and double and Kade Kline two hits and two runs.
In the second game, Manuel Lopez had a double and triple and Nathan Burke two hits and three runs. Josh Mesenbrink and Colton Brown had two hits and two RBI each while Tuttle drove in three runs.
Now 25-11, the Engineers will face Earlham at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo. Wabash finished 20-19.
• Engineers split — At Art Nehf Field on Saturday, Rose-Hulman closed the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference portion of its regular-season schedule with a doubleheader split against Defiance on Senior Day.
The Engineers honored their nine seniors prior to the opening game, then won 15-0 in the opener. Defiance bounced back to capture a 5-3 win in the nightcap.
In the opener, three Rose pitchers combined on a shutout and the Engineers relied on a pair of home runs. Shane Garner provided the big blast with a Senior Day grand slam in the eighth inning and Josh Mesenbrink had the biggest offensive day at 3 for 3 with a home run, triple, two walks and two RBI.
Manuel Lopez added three hits, a double and two RBIs. Adam Taylor also had a three-hit game with two runs scored and two RBI.
Ian Kline allowed just two hits with six strikeouts. Paul Durell tossed two scoreless innings and Jason Ims tossed a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.
In the nightcap, Mesenbrink capped a six-hit day with three more hits, including a double. Harrison Finch added a 3-for-3 performance while Lopez, Drew Roberts and Nathan Burke had two hits each.
Defiance dropped to 9-26 and 3-14 in league games.
• USI sweeps — At Indianapolis, the University of Southern Indiana completed a four-game sweep at the University of Indianapolis on Sunday with 9-7 and 11-6 wins.
Northview graduate Gavin Morris was winning pitcher in relief in the first game. Terre Haute South's Ethan Hunter hit a two-run homer in the second game.
In high school baseball Saturday:
• Brownsburg 6, Terre Haute North 3 — At Brownsburg, the host Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the first inning and held on to post the victory.
Bryson Carpenter went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Patriots, while Alex Karr took the pitching loss.
North (8-6) will visit West Vigo on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. at Dick Ballinger Field.
• Linton 3, Shakamak 1 — At Linton, Luke McDonald was the winning pitcher and had a two-run single in the Miners' two-out, three-run rally in the fifth inning as the Miners took over the lead in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Jaxon Walker had two hits and the other RBI for the Miners. Riley Huckaby had a double for Shakamak.
• Wildcats swept — At Clinton, South Vermillion lost a doubleheader to Danville, Ind., by scores of 4-3 and 11-8.
Easton Terry was 3 for 3 and scored twice for the Wildcats and John Smith was 2 for 4 with two RBI in the first game, but a seventh-inning rally fell short.
Jaxon Mullins was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Parker Weir 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI and Smith 1 for 3 with two runs in the second game.
• Knights lose twice — At Jasper, Northview lost 4-0 to Edgewood and 10-1 to the host Wildcats on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Tournament.
Northview had a 4-1 lead Friday over Carmel, only to give up a 14-run inning.
• Panthers sweep — At Mecca, Riverton Parke swept a Wabash River Conference doubleheader over Covington by scores of 12-2 and 7-0.
Hunter Collings didn't give up an earned run in the first game, striking out 10, while C.J. O'Dell pitched the shutout in the second game.
Derron Hazzard had three singles and a homer, driving in six runs, in the first game.
• Wolves also sweep — At Rockville, Parke Heritage swept a Wabash River Conference doubleheader over Seeger.
Softball
• ISU splits — At Price Field, Indiana State beat Loyola 3-2 on a walkoff eighth-inning homer by Annie Tokarek on Saturday, but lost the second game 9-1.
Bella Peterson, Tokarek, Lexie Siwek and Danielle Herring had two hits each in the first game. Cassie Thomerson had an RBI triple in the second game.
In high school softball Saturday:
• Patriots sweep — At North Vernon, Terre Haute North swept host Jennings County by scores of 12-4 and 8-2.
Kara Salmon was 3 for 4 with a double, two homers and five RBI, Kinley Sparks was 3 for 4 with two homers and four RBI and Laura Fragiacomo was 2 for 4 with two doubles in the first game.
Sparks pitched a five-hitter in the second game while Salmon was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and three RBI; Fragiacomo was 3 for 4; Cami Burk was 2 for 4 with a homer and Zoey Jukes also homered for North.
• Panthers sweep — At Mecca, Riverton Parke's winning streak reached six games after a Wabash River Conference sweep over Covington by scored of 8-1 and 12-2.
Caeden Bennett and Jayleigh Inman were the winning pitchers.
Golf
• North 10th — At Bloomington, Terre Haute North placed 10th among 15 teams at the Bloomington North Invitational.
Team scores — Center Grove 311, Westfield 315, Columbus North 318, Floyd Central 318, Bedford North Lawrence 327, Bloomington North A 327, Covenant Christian 328, Barr-Reeve 333, Seymour 354, Terre Haute North 359, New Albany 362, Edgewood 367, Columbus East 371, Perry Meridian 373, Bloomington North B 375.
Terre Haute North (359) — Gavin Connor 86, Cole Higham 89, Josh Ferres 95, Connor Bishop 92, Nathan Fields 92.
Next — The Patriots host the Vigo County meet on Monday at Hulman Links.
