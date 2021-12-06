Vineet Ranade was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Swimmer of the Week and John Dinkel was named HCAC Men's Diver of the Week after helping Rose-Hulman win the 10-team Carthage Mid-Season Invitational over the weekend.
Ranade won two individual and two relay events while also setting one school record. He won the 200 freestyle (1:42.81) and 200 breaststroke (2:05.02) and set a school record in the 200 individual medley (1:53.33). Ranade also helped the 400 freestyle and 400 medley relay teams each place 2nd, and added a 3rd-place individual finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Dinkel brought home a pair of runner-up finishes in men's diving. He scored 360.35 points in three-meter diving on Friday, then tallied 366.83 points on Saturday to bring another second-place finish.
The honors mark the first career HCAC Swimmer of the Week award for Ranade and the first career HCAC Diver of the Week award for Dinkel.
Rose-Hulman hosts DePauw on Jan. 7.
Tennis
• Bubble Doubles — At the Brickway Tennis & Pickleball Club, 34 players competed in the first annual Bubbles Doubles Christmas Tournament on Saturday to raise money for local tennis scholarship programs, collect toys for Toys 4 Tots and provide canned goods for food pantries.
The next tournament there is a youth/adult event in February. Further details are available by calling (812) 238-9888.
A Flight Championship — Dallas Kelsey-Jordan Kelsey def. Grant Paradowski-Owen Reynolds 8-3
B Flight Championship — Raghav Bakshi-Connor Hatch def. Ashim Bakshi-Tom Rudolph 9-7
C Flight Championship — Garrett Hawthorne-Tyler Swan def. Camden Bacon-Nick Stewart 8-0
Girls basketball
• Robinson 61, Casey 19 — At Robinson, Ill., Alexia Zane had nine of her 13 points in the first quarter to get the host Maroons off to a good start in a Little Illini Conference game Monday.
Marisa Zane also scored 13 points and Katelyn Jones 10 for Robinson, now 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the LIC. The Maroons play Thursday at Newton.
Grace Towles scored 13 for Casey, 1-8 and 0-1. The Warriors host Palestine-Hutsonville on Tuesday.
