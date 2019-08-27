Rose-Hulman has been picked to finish fourth in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football this season in a preseason league coaches poll released on Tuesday.
Hanover received seven first-place votes and 60 total points in the preseason poll. Franklin was picked second with 52 points, followed by Mount St. Joseph with 51 and one first-place vote.
Rose-Hulman earned the fourth-place position with 39 points, followed by Manchester at 28 points and Bluffton at 26. Anderson and Defiance rounded out the poll.
Rose-Hulman seeks its 13th conference championship in football this fall, with the most recent titles coming in 2013 and 2016. The conference schedule features all three 2018 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference co-champions coming to Cook Stadium: Franklin will be the Homecoming opponent on Oct. 5 and the Engineers host Mount St. Joseph on Oct. 26 and Hanover on Nov. 9.
The 2019 team enters the season with high expectations after finishing 5-3 in conference play last season. Rose-Hulman averaged 29.8 points per game and 383.0 yards of total offense last fall, while the defense held five opponents to 14 points or less last season. Linebacker Jack Heyl and wide receiver Noah Thomas were first-team all-HCAC selections, and quarterback Andrew Dion, tight end Bryce Dobbs and running back Garrett Wight were second-team all-league selections.
Diamond sports
• IHSAA announces sectional assignments — High school sectional assignments for football and basketball were released Tuesday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
In Class 4A, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South remain in Sectional 12 in both sports. Three of the opponents — Avon, Brownsburg and Plainfield — are the same, but Decatur Central replaces Mooresville.
Northview moves north in Class 3A baseball and will be joined by South Vermillion in Sectional 25, which also includes Crawfordsville, Frankfort, Lebanon and North Montgomery. In Sectional 28, West Vigo and Sullivan remain with most of the eastern half of the Western Indiana Conference: Brown County, Edgewood, Owen Valley and newcomer Indian Creek.
In softball, however, Northview remains in Sectional 28 with West Vigo and the four eastern WIC schools. Sullivan and South Vermillion are both Class 2A for softball, with the Wildcats and Parke Heritage — new to Class 2A as well — joining the four Putnam County schools in Sectional 44 and Sullivan moving to Sectional 47 with Linton, Eastern Greene, North Knox, South Knox and Southridge, the latter also new to that field.
In Class 2A baseball, Parke Heritage joins Cloverdale, North Putnam, South Putnam and Southmont in Sectional 44, while Sectional 47 includes Linton, Eastern Greene, Mitchell, North Knox, South Knox and Paoli.
Class A baseball will have a five-team Sectional 53 with North Vermillion, Riverton Parke, Attica, Covington and Faith Christian while Sectional 57 remains unchanged: Bloomfield, Clay City, Eminence, North Central, Shakamak and White River Valley.
Sectional 53 is bigger for Class A softball, with Fountain Central and Lafayette Central Catholic joining the other five. Sectional 57 is the same as it is in baseball.
Golf
• Marshall Open results — At Marshall, Mark Taylor of Terre Haute won the men’s championship flight last weekend with a 71, four shots better than Emery Shumaker Jr. and Justin Hopkins (Clay City).
In other flights:
First flight — Mike Shonk, Jacob Francis and Tom Cline of Marshall tied at 78.
Second flight — Bill Sanders, Billy Sanders, Steve Calhoun and Joey O’Rourke of Marshall tied at 83.
Third flight — J.R. Pine of Terre Haute and Blue Pancake of Marshall tied at 86.
Fourth flight — Brian Vandenburgh of Clay City, Alex Mason of Marshall and Fred Barth of Terre Haute tied at 95.
Fifth flight — Roger Horn of Center Point, Keith Lindgren of Marshall and Mike Henderson all tied at 101.
Senior championship flight — Shonk was first and second with a round of 74 and another of 78, while Calhoun was third at 80.
Senior first flight — Carl Lindley of Marshall won with a 93.
Women’s championship flight — Donna Beard of Marshall won with an 85, followed by Wanda Murphy of Marshall at 88 and Brenda Howell of Marshall with a 91.
Women’s first flight — Karen Cutright and Paula Cline of Marshall tied at 99.
Prep golf
• Terre Haute North 222, Owen Valley 244 — At Hulman Links, Nikki Bonilla was medalist with a 48, one shot better than Owen Valley’s Kristi Arnold, as Terre Haute North won for the second time in as many days.
Terre Haute North 222, Owen Valley 244
Terre Haute North (222) — Nikki Bonilla 48, Ally Cockrell 58, Jetta Harmon 58, Emma Lubbehusen 58, Karson Hart 59.
Next — Terre Haute North plays Thursday at Forest Park against Northview and Terre Haute South.
• Parke Heritage 222, West Vigo 257 — At Parke County Golf Course, Mandy Girdler was medalist with a 51 for the host Wolves.
• Rescheduled — Terre Haute South’s match with South Putnam at Oak Ridge, rained out on Monday, will be played Sept. 11.
Prep volleyball
• Bloomington North 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At South, the Braves couldn’t pull out either of the last two close sets in their Conference Indiana opener.
Jade Runyan had 35 assists with Michaela Cox and Courtney Jones getting 13 kills each.
Bloomington North 22 25 23 25 15
Terre Haute South 25 11 25 21 11
Highlights — For South, Jade Runyan had 35 assists, 5 digs, a kill, a block and 2 aces; Courtney Jones 13 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 3 aces; Michaela Cox 13 kills, 5 digs and 2 blocks; Emma Hopper 15 digs, a kill and an assist; Emma Fell 15 digs and an ace; Ashlyn Swan 9 digs and a kill; Reagan Ealy 4 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs; Mikaila Sullivan 3 kills and 3 blocks; Peighton Kennedy 5 digs; and Kaylee McDonald 3 kills and 2 digs.
Next — Terre Haute South (4-5, 0-1 Conference Indiana) plays Thursday at Mooresville.
• Covington 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the Class A powerhouse posted an easy road win.
Covington 25 25 25
West Vigo 8 8 18
Next — West Vigo (1-2) hosts South Putnam today.
• Bloomington South 3, Terre Haute North 0 — At North, the host Patriots lost their Conference Indiana opener and fell to 3-4 for the season.
• Loogootee 3, Linton 1 — At Linton, the host Miners fell despite a strong second set.
Loogootee 25 15 25 25
Linton 14 25 22 23
JV — Loogootee won 25-17, 25-14.
• Crawfordsville 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Crawfordsville, the visiting Panthers were defeated.
Monday
• Sullivan 3, Princeton 0 — At Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 16 digs and 16 assists, Annie Smith 15 digs and Asia Povin 14 kills as the host Golden Arrows improved to 5-1.
Princeton 18 18 20
Sullivan 25 25 25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 16 digs, 16 assists and 7 kills; Asia Povlin 14 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists and 5 aces; Annie Smith 15 digs and an ace; Delainey Shorter 11 digs, 3 kills and an assist; Gracie Shorter 11 digs and an ace; Sydnee Hester 9 assists, 2 digs, a kill and 2 aces; Kendal Edmondson 3 kills; Maura Secrest a kill and an assist; and Madison Followell a dig.
JV — Sullivan won 19-25, 25-23, 15-9.
• Paris 2, Heritage 0 — At Paris, Ill., Payton Block had 16 assists as the Tigers won their season opener.
Heritage 18 18
Paris 25 25
Highlights — For Paris, Payton Block had 16 assists; Emma Pinkston 5 kills, 5 digs and 3 aces; Sarah Wells 4 kills, 3 digs and 3 aces; Katrina Strow 7 digs and a kill; Lizzie Rouse 6 kills and 2 digs; and Sara Burger 4 digs and 3 aces.
JV — Paris won 25-13, 25-10.
Next — Paris (1-0) played Tuesday at North Vermillion.
Prep soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute North 2, Vincennes Rivet 0 — At North, the home team beat its highly ranked Class A opponent thanks to two first-period goals by Sasha Thompson.
Boys
• Covington 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Vigo, Joseph Vandenburg had the only goal for the home team.
West Vigo keeper Aiden Rubinacci had 16 saves. West Vigo (0-2) plays at 6:30 p.m. today at Northview.
• Terre Haute North 3, Vincennes Rivet 0 — At North, the host team improved to 3-1 for the season.
Prep tennis
Boys
• West Vigo 5, South Putnam 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings won 10 of 11 sets in winning a Western Indiana Conference match.
West Vigo 5, South Putnam 0
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Brandon Rector 6-0, 6-0; Garrett Roush (WV) def. Jackson Hodge 6-2, 6-2; Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Ethan Wallace 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles — Gavin McCoy-Austin Robertson (WV) def. Nate Clearwaters-Robbie Fisher 6-1, 6-4; Elijah Bahr-Josh King (WV) def. Brady Robinson-Marcus Robinson 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 1-0 (10-8).
JV — South Putnam 3, West Vigo 1.
Record — West Vigo is 2-1, 1-1 in the WIC West.
• Northview 3, Danville 2 — At Danville, the visiting Knights swept the doubles matches to pull out a nonconference win.
Northview 3, Danville 2
Singles — Hunter Hensley (D) def. Brevin Cooper 6-4, 6-4; Brody O’Brien (D) def. Tyler Hess 6-3, 7-6 (7-3); Franco Singulani (Nv) def. Lex Carlton 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Jason Keith-Luke Phillips 6-1, 6-0; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (Nv) def. Jared Pike-Garret Thomas 6-3, 6-0.
JV — Northview 6, Danville 1.
Next — Northview (2-0) hosts South Putnam today.
• Parke Heritage 3, Crawfordsville 2 — At Crawfordsville, the visiting Wolves took the win.
Girls
• Flora 5, Paris 4 — At Paris, Ill., the visiting Wolves won two of three doubles matches for the Little Illini Conference win.
Flora 5, Paris 4
Singles — Sonae Shelton (F) def. Kaitlyn Mathews 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Gates (P) def. Lanie Carder 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); Emma Griffith (F) def. Kendall Mathews 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-1); Emma Walden (F) def. Chloe Waltz 6-2, 6-2; Sarah Isaf (P) def. Sophia Heath 6-3, 6-2; Emma Campbell (P) def. Ava Cammon 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Isaf-Ka.Mathews (P) def. Griffith-Walden 6-2, 6-3; Carder-Shelton (F) def. Ke.Mathews-Waltz 6-1, 6-3; Heath-Avy Nichols (F) def. Campbell-Gates 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 1-0 (11-9).
Next — Paris hosts Urbana on Thursday.
