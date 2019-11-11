Rose-Hulman's women's soccer team wilI be headed to Chicago for NCAA Division III tournament play on Saturday.
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champions, 15-4-1, play 14-3-2 Augsburg at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday at the University of Chicago. The host Maroons play Pittsburgh-Greensburg in the noon opener that day, with the regional championship match on Sunday.
Rose is led by senior Jessica Wells, who has 16 goals and ranked ninth in Division III with 15 assists. Other scoring threats are Lane Lawrence (7 goals, 2 assists), Elle Vuotto (3, 6), Maggie Sheerin (5, 1) and Maddy Twetten (4, 2).
Goalkeeper Katie Demert has a 13-4-1 record and has been part of all 11 of the team's shutout wins. Other potential starters include Kristin East, Veronica Gawarecki, Christina Rogers and Grace Hobson.
The Engineers are seeking to become the first women's team from the school to advance in the Division III tournament. It's the second NCAA women's soccer appearance for Rose, which also qualified for the tournament in 2007.
Chicago Regional
Saturday
Chicago (12-2-3) vs. Pittsburgh-Greensburg (19-0-1), Noon; Augsburg (14-3-2) vs. Rose-Hulman (15-4-1), 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
Prep basketball
• Miners ranked third — Linton's Miners, who have won their only game so far, are ranked third in this week's Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll.
North Central is receiving votes in the Class A poll.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Homestead (6) 1-0 92 2
(tie) Northridge (3) 2-0 92 6
3. Lawrence North (2) 2-0 87 4
4. Crown Point 1-0 81 5
(tie) Brownsburg 2-0 81 8
6. Penn 2-0 52 7
7. Hamilton Southeastern 1-1 43 1
8. Fishers 3-0 39 NR
9. Jeffersonville 2-0 24 NR
(tie) N. Central 1-1 24 3
Others receiving votes: Center Grove (1), Bloomington South, Carmel, Ben Davis, Kokomo, Mooresville, West Lafayette Harrison, Carroll.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Benton Central (8) 2-0 107 1
2. Heritage Christian (3) 1-0 88 3
3. Gibson Southern 0-0 75 2
4. Salem 2-0 68 4
5. Mishawaka 0-1 60 5
6. Bellmont 0-0 44 7
7. Greensburg 1-0 31 9
8. Norwell 1-1 29 6
9. Vincennes Lincoln 1-0 22 10
10. Angola 0-0 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Silver Creek, Winchester, South Bend St Joe, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Hamilton Heights, Danville,
Fort Wayne Concordia, Garrett, Oak Hill, Northwood, Evansville Memorial.¤
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Triton Central (6) 2-0 75 1
2. N. Judson (1) 2-0 74 T2
3. Linton-Stockton 1-0 72 T2
4. Eastern (Pekin) (1) 2-0 68 4
5. Shenandoah 1-0 39 6
6. Monroe Central 0-1 37 7
7. Vincennes Rivet 1-0 34 9
8. Lafayette Cent. Catholic 0-0 24 NR
9. Tipton (1) 0-1 13 8
10. University 2-0 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Cloverdale, Covenant Christian, Providence, Evansville Mater Dei, Rensselaer Central, South Putnam, South Knox, Hammond Bishop Noll, Alexandria, Southridge.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Tecumseh (7) 0-0 122 2
2. Loogootee (3) 0-0 116 T3
3. Jac-Cen-Del (2) 0-1 97 1
4. Trinity Lutheran (1) 0-0 94 T3
5. Morgan Twp. 0-0 71 T5
6. Oregon-Davis 1-1 68 T5
7. Greenwood Christian Aca.(1) 1-0 66 7
8. Lanesville 2-0 45 9
9. N. Miami 1-0 22 10
10. Springs Valley 1-0 11 NR
(tie) Northfield 1-0 11 8
Others receiving votes: West Washington, Southwestern Shelbyville, Blue River Valley, Argos, Wood Memorial, Pioneer, Kouts, Union City, North Central, Waldron, Edinburgh.
Volleyball
• Dahlberg, three other Engineers named — Katryna Dahlberg of Rose-Hulman has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, the league announced Monday.
Dahlberg and teammate Maria Bruner was named to the all-HCAC first team, while Katie Orbeta of the Engineers received honorable mention and Riley Woodruff of Rose was named to the all-freshman team.
Dahlberg led the conference with 727 digs and 6.43 digs per set. She was named the HCAC Defensive Player of the Week three times this season and ranks seventh in school history with 1,569 career digs.
Bruner led the Engineers with 86 total blocks and ranked fourth in the conference with 0.80 blocks per set. Bruner tallied 71 block assists to finish her career ranked seventh in school history with 176.
Orbeta led the team with 662 assists and 6.02 assists per set this yea and was second in the HCAC with 0.49 service aces per set; she ended her career ranked third in Rose-Hulman history with 2,821 assists.
Woodruff had 229 kills, second on the team, and led the team and was fourth in the HCAC with a .261 hitting percentage.
Rose-Hulman completed the season with a 15-16 overall record and reached the HCAC semifinals last weekend.
• VU season ends — At Carterville, Ill., Vincennes led in all three sets but lost 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 to No. 11 Iowa Western in Saturday's district semifinals.
Wabash Valley players contributing were Linton's Ryleigh Fidler with eight kills, Sullivan's Ryli Bobbitt with four blocks and Linton's Brantli Lannan with 12 digs. VU finished 23-20 for the season.
