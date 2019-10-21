Tribune-Star staff report
Rose-Hulman placed four players on the all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s tennis first team, in results released Monday by the league office.
Rose-Hulman’s honorees are Naomi Bhagat, Anna Thompson, Fanny-Jane Banda and Bre Rogers.
Bhagat has a career singles record of 46-16 and a career doubles mark of 37-29. This season she served as the team’s No. 1 singles player with a 7-3 mark and was 9-4 in doubles action. Bhagat ranks No. 3 in school history in career singles wins (46) and is sixth at Rose-Hulman in career doubles wins (37).
Thompson is 33-29 in singles action and 34-29 in doubles matches at Rose-Hulman. This season, she finished 8-2 at the primary No. 2 singles position and has a 6-5 doubles mark. Thompson ranks 10th in school history in career singles wins (33) and No. 10 at Rose-Hulman in career doubles wins (34).
Banda has a career singles record of 37-5, including a 12-1 mark at the No. 3 flight this season. She also has a 21-21 doubles record. Banda ranks No. 6 in career singles wins (37) and No. 1 in singles winning percentage (.881).
Rogers enjoyed a strong freshman season with a 5-2 singles mark and a 6-2 doubles record, playing with Bhagat.
The Engineers finished 8-5 overall and reached the semifinal round of the HCAC Tournament last weekend before falling to top-seeded Anderson.
I I I
In high school tennis news:
• Eckerty-Richardson team moves on — At Effingham, Ill., Casey’s doubles team of Gwendalyn Eckerty and Eva Richardson had a 2-2 record in sectional play over the weekend to advance to the Class 1A state finals.
Also for the Warriors, Sydney Littlejohn and Genny Davidson were both 0-1 in singles and Emma Mason and Emily Sherwood were 0-1 in doubles.
Golf
• Sycamores rained out — At Evansville, overnight rains washed out Monday’s play at the Charles Braun Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by Evansville and including Indiana State.
The tournament is now an 18-hole event beginning with an 11 a.m. shotgun start today at Oak Meadow Country Club.
Indiana State is joined in the field by Butler, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Green Bay, UIC, IUPUI, Loyola Chicago, Northern Kentucky, Southern Illinois, Tennessee State and Valparaiso.
Football
• FCS polls released — North Dakota State and South Dakota State remain first and third in both major Football Championship Subdivision polls heading into this Saturday’s clash at Brookings, S.D. College Game Day would broadcast from there.
FCS coaches poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 7-0 650 1
2. James Madison 7-1 622 2
3. South Dakota State 6-1 600 3
4. Kennesaw State 6-1 561 4
5. Weber State 5-2 552 5
6. Villanova 6-1 516 7
7. Illinois State 5-2 484 10
8. Sacramento State 5-2 422 17
9. Montana State 5-2 420 12
10. Central Arkansas 5-2 400 13
11. Montana 5-2 388 6
12. Northern Iowa 4-3 377 15
13. Princeton 5-0 323 16
14. Furman 4-3 268 8
15. Nicholls 4-3 232 9
16. Dartmouth 5-0 225 21
17. Towson 4-3 212 20
18. N.C. A&T 4-2 207 11
19. Delaware 4-3 115 24
20. Incarnate Word 5-2 113 25
21. Jacksonville State 5-3 101 14
22. UC Davis 4-4 96 22
23. Florida A&M 6-1 86 NR
24. CCSU 6-1 83 NR
25. Sam Houston State 5-3 75 NR
Others Receiving Votes: UT Martin 71, Southeast Missouri State 65, Wofford 43, Austin Peay 27, Portland State 21, Campbell 19, Monmouth 18, Youngstown State 18, New Hampshire 16, Alcorn State 9, North Dakota 7, Albany 3, Chattanooga 2, San Diego 2.
STATS poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (156) 7-0 3972 1
2. James Madison (3) 7-1 3765 2
3. South Dakota State 6-1 3677 3
4. Weber State 5-2 3443 4
5. Villanova 6-1 3168 7
6. Kennesaw State 6-1 3137 6
7. Sacramento State 5-2 2927 15
8. Illinois State 5-2 2781 11
9. Montana State 5-2 2528 12
10. Montana 5-2 2422 5
11. Northern Iowa 4-3 2316 14
12. Central Arkansas 5-2 2225 13
13. Princeton 5-0 1780 17
14. Furman 4-3 1618 8
15. Nicholls 4-3 1470 9
16. Towson 4-3 1383 18
17. Dartmouth 5-0 1188 21
18. N.C. A&T 4-2 1147 10
19. Delaware 4-3 816 24
20. Florida A&M 6-1 762 NR
21. Sam Houston State 5-3 735 NR
22. UC Davis 4-4 663 23
23. CCSU 6-1 645 25
24. Southeast Missouri State 4-3 548 NR
25. Jacksonville State 5-3 488 16
Others: UT Martin 477, Wofford 264, Incarnate Word 196, Stony Brook 167, Alcorn State 131, New Hampshire 127, Austin Peay 103, The Citadel 88, Albany 82, Elon 72, Youngstown State 63, Eastern Washington 62, Southeastern Louisiana 44, Yale 43, Monmouth 34, S.C. State 25, Portland State 23, Bethune-Cookman 21, Harvard 14, Chattanooga 12, North Dakota 9, Campbell 7, Southern Illinois 4, Duquesne 2, Eastern Kentucky 1.
Volleyball
• Vincennes 2-0 — At Vincennes, the host Trailblazers celebrated Sophomore Day on Saturday by beating Lake Land and Frontier.
Among the honored sophomores were Ryleigh Fidler of Linton, who led the team with 23 kills and 29 digs; Brantli Lannan, also of Linton, with 25 digs; and Ryli Bobbitt of Sullivan, with five blocks.
Now 21-11, Vincennes plays today at Kaskaskia.
Basketball
• Defending champions ranked No. 1 — The Vincennes University men are ranked No. 1 in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll after winning the national championship last spring.
Among the returnees is Terre Haute South graduate Craig Porter, a preseason fifth-team All-American.
