Rose-Hulman relied on seven players scoring eight or more points and 59% shooting from the field to defeat Anderson University 87-72 in men’s college basketball action Thursday night at Hulbert Arena.
Terry Hicks, Jackson Kabrick and Craig McGee led the balanced offense with 13 points each. Hicks finished a perfect 6-6 from the field, McGee added team-highs of six rebounds and five assists, and Kabrick was 5-7 from the field with five rebounds.
Jacob Back added nine points and a career-high four blocked shots, and Trey Wurtz added nine points and three assists. Isaac Farnsworth added eight points on 4-6 from the field.
Austin Lyons led the Anderson offense with 21 points on 7-10 from the field.
The Engineers rallied from a 31-29 deficit to close the first half on a 16-6 spurt to take a 45-37 lead into the half. Rose-Hulman shot 62% from the field in the opening 20 minutes to earn a halftime advantage.
The second half started out with hot shooting, as Rose-Hulman relied on a 26-8 run to open a 61-45 lead with 15:23 left in the contest. The lead remained above 15 points much of the rest of the way.
Rose-Hulman increased its winning streak to five games and improved to 6-1 on the season, while Anderson dropped to 4-3. The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Saturday at 1 pm, this time at Anderson.
Volleyball
• ISU falls at Butler – At Indianapolis, after falling behind 2-1 to Butler, Indiana State volleyball mounted a valiant comeback attempt to force the match into five sets, but ultimately fell to the Bulldogs 3-2.
A trio of Trees managed to cross the double-digit kills threshold, led by sophomore Gretchen Kuckkan with 14. Madeline Williams posted her third-straight game with at least 10 kills, adding 13 while Mallory Keller added 12. As a team, the Sycamores ended with 60 kills and the Bulldogs finished with 67.
With the loss, the Sycamores fell to 1-2 on the year while Butler improved to 2-2.
High school
• South Vermillion 66, North Vermillion 28 – At Cayuga, the Wildcats won the battle of Vermillion County to improve to 4-11 and 2-2 in the Wabash River Conference. Anthony Garzolini led South Vermillion with 15 points.
The Wildcats next play at Clay City on Saturday. North Vermillion (0-11, 0-3) next hosts Attica next Tuesday.
• Sullivan 68, Owen Valley 54 – At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows won their fifth straight and stay atop the Western Indiana Conference.
The Golden Arrows (13-2, 5-1) next host Edgewood on Saturday.
• Linton 47, South Knox 40 – At Bicknell, the Miners shook off a loss last weekend to Eastern Greene to earn a nonconference triumph.
Linton (15-3) next hosts White River Valley on Saturday.
• North Central 78, Washington Catholic 33 – At Washington, the Thunderbirds got over .500 with a nonconference win.
North Central (9-8) next hosts Shakamak on Saturday.
• Parke Heritage 63, Attica 15 – At Attica, Parke Heritage remained unbeaten in the Wabash River Conference as the Wolves trounced the Red Ramblers.
Parke Heritage (16-3, 5-0) next host Tri-West on Saturday.
• Riverton Parke 51, Seeger 43 – At West Lebanon, the Panthers got over .500 in the WRC with the win.
Riverton Parke (7-5, 3-2) next hosts Crawfordsville on Saturday.
Middle school
Scores – Middle school basketball scores reported to the Tribune-Star:
7th grade girls: Otter Creek 46 (White 34), West Vigo 37 (Marrs 21).
6th grade girls: West Vigo 22 (Beleu 9), Otter Creek 8 (Thomas 4).
