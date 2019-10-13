Rose-Hulman got four all-conference performances to dominate the field Sunday and claim its first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women's golf championship at Bluffton Golf Course.
It was the first conference championship after six consecutive second-place league finishes under coach Kevin Robinson. The Engineers will represent the HCAC at the NCAA Division III Championship in May.
Four Rose-Hulman players finished in the HCAC championship top five as the Engineers won by 39 strokes. Rose-Hulman won the team title with a score of 660, easily outdistancing Transylvania in second (699) and Manchester in third (706) in the nine-team event.
Namuunaa Nadmid won the HCAC individual championship with rounds of 78 and 81. Nadmid earned all-HCAC honors for the second consecutive year after placing fifth in the 2018 HCAC championship.
Lauren Conley finished in a tie for second place with rounds of 74 and 90. Conley is a two-time all-HCAC performer with finishes of second in 2019 and eighth in 2017.
Rachel Zhang earned a fourth-place finish after two rounds of 84. Zhang earned her second career all-HCAC honor after placing third last season.
Caitlin Coverstone also placed in the top five with rounds of 81 and 88. Coverstone captured her third career all-HCAC award, after finishing tied for first in 2017 and fourth in 2018.
Rebecca Su added a top-20 finish with scores of 89 and 90 for 17th place.
The tournament was played in extremely windy and challenging conditions at Bluffton Golf Course.
In other golf:
• Woods close in dual — At Montgomery, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods lost a close dual women's match to Oakland City 371-376 on Saturday.
Alexandria Bazzani finished in 1st place with a round score of 82, followed by Keirsten Miksell (95) and Cassidy Thompson (99). Shaylyn Ehrlich shot 100, Jessena Goddard 105 and Ashley Wells 125.
In high school boys golf:
• Tigers in sectional — The Paris boys golf team has qualified to compete in today's sectional at Charleston.
Paris and Mattoon tied for second at the Mattoon Regional with scores of 345, with Charleston winning with 334.
Luke Bradley led the Tigers with 79. Dawson Watson carded 81 and Chance Westerfield shot 88.
• Lion advances — Marshall placed fourth in the Bethany (Okaw Valley) Regional. Sullivan took team honors.
Brayden Tarble led the Lions with 98 and will compete in the sectional to be played at El Paso Golf Club today. Landon Boatman shot 100 for Marshall's second-low score.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 6, Franklin 3 — At Franklin, the Engineer women finished their fall regular season as Naomi Bhagat, Kyla Jarvis and Fanny-Jane Banda were each part of two wins.
Bhagat and Jarvis had singles wins and combined for a doubles victory, while Banda won in singles and also in doubles with Krista Manche. Emma Goodman won at No. 5 singles for Rose's other point.
Now 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the HCAC, the Engineers are the fourth seed in the HCAC Tournament and play Franklin again on Friday at Top Seed Tennis Club in Kentucky.
In girls high school tennis:
• Tigers sixth — At Flora, Ill., Paris placed sixth but was just 6.5 points out of first in a competitive Little Illini Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Team scores — Newton 17, Olney 15, Casey 14, Flora 14, Robinson 12.5, Paris 10.5
Casey results
Singles — Sydney Littlejohn 0-2; Genny Davidson 0-2
Doubles — Mason-Sherwood 2-2, 4th; Eckerty-Richardson 3-0, 1st
Robinson results
Singles — Mia Hargis 2-1; Sarah Staller 2-1, 3rd
Paris results
Singles — Jenna Gates 2-2, tied for 7th; Emma Campbell 2-2, tied for 7th
Doubles — Sarah Isaf-Kaitlyn Mathews 2-1, tied for 5th; Kendall Mathews-Chloe Waltz 1-2, tied for 7th
Soccer
• Woods sweeps — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the Pomeroy women guaranteed their eligibility for the USCAA tournament by beating Andrews 4-0 on Sunday.
Kortney Buckley, Mannah Mace, Kelsey Bullock and Lanee Andrew had goals, with Andrew getting two assists and Shelby Joy one.
Now 7-6, SMWC has a 4:30 p.m. home match Tuesday against Oakland City.
The Pomeroy men also had a 4-0 win over Andrews on Sunday for their 10th win of the season, but no other details were available.
Volleyball
• SMWC splits — At Chicago, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods defeated the Milwaukee School of Engineering 3-0 on Saturday, then lost 3-1 to host Illinois Tech in a tri-match Saturday.
Jaelyn Fennell had 10 kills in the Illinois Tech match, with Mandi Alspach adding eight and Meagan White seven. Fennell and White were also the offensive leaders in the earlier victory.
Now 7-14, the Pomeroys play Tuesday at Fontbonne.
