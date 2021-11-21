Rose-Hulman improved to 3-0 in men's basketball for the first time in 10 years Sunday with 65-60 victory over Marymount University in the championship game of the Pablo Coto Invitational.
Rose-Hulman relied on a pair of career-high performances in the victory. Terry Hicks scored 18 points and added a double-double with a career-high 16 rebounds to lead the effort. Max Chaplin added a career-high 16 points off the bench to provide more offense.
The balanced scoring attack also featured Vuk Djuric and Samvit Ram with 10 points each. Djuric added eight rebounds and Ram had a pair of steals. Montell Cooper led Marymount with 18 points.
Rose-Hulman outrebounded Marymount 47-33 as the key team statistic in the closely contested matchup. The Engineers led by as many as 11 points in the second half before the Saints made several late charges. Free throws in the final seconds by Hicks and Chaplin proved the clinching points in the win.
Rose-Hulman hosts DePauw in a non-conference game at 3 p.m. next Sunday.
• Rose-Hulman 69, Washington & Lee 64 — On Saturday at the Publo Coto Invitational, Hicks had another double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Chaplin also scored 13.
Djuric had 10 rebounds plus eight points, while Dillon Duff had eight points, five rebounds and two steals. Rose-Hulman shot 54% from the field and hit six 3-pointers.
Women's basketball
• Rose-Hulman 87, Elmhurst 51 — At Hulbert Arena, Jon Prevo earned his 200th win as Rose-Hulman's women's coach on Saturday.
Prevo is 200-179 in his 16th season at Rose, which includes three regular-season Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships and two trips to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Jordan Barlow had a career-high 21 points in 30 minutes for the Engineers and added eight rebounds and four assists. Mira Randolph scored 16 in just 19 minutes off the bench, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and Rose Burnham scored 13 with six rebounds. Barlow and Randolph had three steals each.
Now 1-2, Rose-Hulman plays host Illinois Wesleyan this Saturday at the Midwest Challenge. Elmhurst is now 0-6.
Volleyball
• Indiana State 3, Southern Illinois 1 — At Carbondale, Ill., the Sycamores completed their regular season by clinching a berth in this week's Missouri Valley Conference tournament by scores of 28-26, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17.
Mallory Keller and Kylie Newby had 11 kills and three blocks each. Kaitlyn Hamilton also had three blocks — plus nine kills — as ISU limited the host team to a .077 hitting percentage.
Karinna Gall had 13 digs and six kills, Melina Tedrow a career-high 24 digs and Chloe Mason a 24-assist, 15-dig double-double.
Now 17-11 overall and 9-9 in conference matches, the Sycamores face third-seeded Bradley on Thursday at Illinois State. Southern Illinois finished 5-26 and 0-18.
Swimming
• Records fall — At Topeka, Kan., Chloe Farro set a school record in the 100-yard freestyle and Madie Rutan won the 200 backstroke on Saturday's final day of the Kansas Classic.
On Friday, Rutan established a school record in 100-yard backstroke and Marni Gray (100 butterfly) and Emily Webb (200 freestyle) also had times among the best in school history on the first night of competition.
The Sycamores host Bellarmine and Eastern Illinois in a Senior Day meet on Dec. 4.
Prep wrestling
• Wildcats go 5-0 — At Marshall, Ind., South Vermillion won all five dual meets Saturday at the Parke Heritage Tournament.
Josiah McBride (106), Wyatt English (120), Gabe Clay (138), Will Clay (170), Kaiden Lorey (195) and Matt Goeppner (285) were individual champions for the Wildcats, who beat Western Boone 66-18, North Montgomery 54-24, North Vermillion 72-10, Eminence 84-0 and Parke Heritage 66-15.
Wyatt Walters (113) and Aiden Hinchee (220) went 5-0 for North Vermillion, which lost 48-36 to Parke Heritage, 37-36 to Western Boone and 64-18 to North Montgomery while beating Eminence 48-12.
Girls prep basketball
• ALAH 61, Casey 18 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors fell to 0-2 in a loss to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Kamryn Smith had six points for Casey, while Ellie Shull scored five and Kenzie Babbs four. Casey is idle until a Nov. 29 game at Cumberland.
